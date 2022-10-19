Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Voyager Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VYGVQ   CA92919V4055

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VYGVQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-10-19 pm EDT
0.0220 USD   -52.17%
05:35pCrossTower Remains Interested in Acquiring Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Says
DJ
09/26FTX Wins Bid for Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager
DJ
09/26Voyager Completes Successful Auction and Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CrossTower Remains Interested in Acquiring Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Says

10/19/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Digital currency trading firm CrossTower continues to pursue a deal to buy the assets of bankrupt Voyager Digital Ltd. out of bankruptcy, a lawyer for CrossTower said at a court hearing Wednesday.

"My client CrossTower remains fully invested in doing a transaction here," John Ashmead, CrossTower's lawyer, said at the bankruptcy court hearing before Judge Michael Wiles.

Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX emerged as the winner last month in an auction for Voyager's assets. CrossTower participated in the auction, in which Voyager received multiple bids.

Judge Wiles granted Voyager permission to enter into an asset purchase agreement with FTX, but said Voyager is still allowed to engage any rival bidder with a superior offer.

The FTX deal is contingent on Voyager obtaining final court approval of the sale and reorganization plan in December.


Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1734ET

All news about VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
05:35pCrossTower Remains Interested in Acquiring Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Says
DJ
09/26FTX Wins Bid for Bankrupt Crypto Firm Voyager
DJ
09/26Voyager Completes Successful Auction and Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Ass..
AQ
09/23Voyager Announces CFO Departure
PR
09/23Voyager Announces CFO Departure
AQ
09/23Voyager Digital Ltd. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
08/22Amended Bidding Procedures Filed by Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc.
CI
08/17Voyager Announces Coinify Sale
PR
08/17Ascension ApS agreed to acquire Coinify ApS from Vo..
CI
08/16Motion for Asset Sale Approved for Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 434 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,78 M 8,78 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Voyager Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32 509%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Jay Ehrlich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Edward Eytan Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Christopher Costantino Chief Information Security Officer
Rakesh Gidwani Chief Technology Officer
Gerard E. Hanshe Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-99.63%9
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-73.76%14 907
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-76.11%120
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-84.79%60
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-70.67%55
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-53.97%46