CrossTower Remains Interested in Acquiring Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Says

Digital currency trading firm CrossTower continues to pursue a deal to buy the assets of bankrupt Voyager Digital Ltd. out of bankruptcy, a lawyer for CrossTower said at a court hearing Wednesday.

"My client CrossTower remains fully invested in doing a transaction here," John Ashmead, CrossTower's lawyer, said at the bankruptcy court hearing before Judge Michael Wiles.

Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX emerged as the winner last month in an auction for Voyager's assets. CrossTower participated in the auction, in which Voyager received multiple bids.

Judge Wiles granted Voyager permission to enter into an asset purchase agreement with FTX, but said Voyager is still allowed to engage any rival bidder with a superior offer.

The FTX deal is contingent on Voyager obtaining final court approval of the sale and reorganization plan in December.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1734ET