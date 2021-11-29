Log in
    VYGVF   CA92919V1085

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VYGVF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Small Cap Growth Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 2nd

11/29/2021 | 08:36am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET on Thursday, December 2nd with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/30T0i5s

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are proud to highlight a diverse roster of companies that demonstrate the value and resilience of the small cap equity market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group

December 2nd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Mace Security International, Inc.

(OTCQX: MACE)

10:00 AM

Thermal Energy International Inc.

(OTCQB: TMGEF | TSX-V: TMG)

10:30 AM

TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: TAALF | CSE: TAAL)

11:00 AM

Applied Graphene Materials PLC

(OTCQX: APGMF | AIM: AGM)

11:30 AM

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

(Pink: ROOOF | TSX-V: ROOF)

12:00 PM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

(OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)

12:30 PM

KWESST Micro Systems Inc.

(OTCQB: KWEMF | TSX-V: KWE)

1:00 PM

AirBoss of America Corp.

(OTCQX: ABSSF | TSX: BOS)

1:30 PM

INEO Tech Corp.

(OTCQB: INEOF | TSX-V: INEO)

2:00 PM

archTIS LTD.

(OTCQB: ARHLF | ASX: AR9)

2:30 PM

Intellabridge Technology Corp

(OTCQB: KASHF | CSE: KASH)

3:00 PM

Intouch Insight Ltd.

(OTCQX: INXSF | TSX-V: INX)

3:30 PM

Voyager Digital Ltd.

(OTCQX: VYGVF | TSX: VOYG)

4:00 PM

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

(OTCQB: TRPTF | TSX-V: TRBE)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-cap-growth-investor-conference-agenda-announced-for-december-2nd-301432819.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
