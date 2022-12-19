Trending : Binance.US Agrees to Buy Voyager Digital Assets

1423 EST -- Binance is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The crypto exchange's U.S. arm, Binance.US, agreed to buy the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. Voyager said the bid is valued at $1.02 billion and it will seek court approval at a Jan. 5 hearing. Voyager was looking for a new buyer after the collapse of FTX, which in September won an auction for Voyager's assets. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1441ET