Trending : Binance.US Agrees to Buy Voyager Digital Assets

    VYGVQ   CA92919V4055

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VYGVQ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:15 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.0460 USD   +41.54%
Binance.US Agrees to Buy Voyager Digital Assets

12/19/2022 | 02:42pm EST
1423 EST -- Binance is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The crypto exchange's U.S. arm, Binance.US, agreed to buy the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Ltd. Voyager said the bid is valued at $1.02 billion and it will seek court approval at a Jan. 5 hearing. Voyager was looking for a new buyer after the collapse of FTX, which in September won an auction for Voyager's assets. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1441ET

All news about VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
11:48aBinance.US Agrees to Buy Voyager Assets
MT
08:01aVoyager Announces Agreement for Binance.US to Acquire Its Assets
PR
11/30Inx submits a bid to purchase voyager's assets
PR
11/30The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEOE:INXD) signed a n..
CI
11/17Binance Reportedly to Relaunch Bid to Buy Voyager Digital
CI
11/11Voyager Digital and Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors Provide Update on..
AQ
11/11Voyager Digital and Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors Provide Update on..
PR
10/31First Motion for Exclusivity Period Extension Filed by Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc.
CI
10/21Third Modified First Amended Disclosure Statement Approved for Voyager Digital Holdings..
CI
10/19CrossTower Remains Interested in Acquiring Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Says
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 427 M - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,20 M 6,20 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Voyager Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Jay Ehrlich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashwin Prithipaul Chief Financial Officer
Philip Edward Eytan Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Christopher Costantino Chief Information Security Officer
Rakesh Gidwani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-99.74%6
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-85.50%8 307
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-59.78%204
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.-75.00%47
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-91.34%37
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP.-73.28%14