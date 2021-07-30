Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Voyager Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VYGVF   CA92919V1085

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VYGVF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voyager Digital : Participates in Canaccord Genuity's Global Growth Conference

07/30/2021 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSE: VYGR
OTCQX: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, will be participating in Canaccord Genuity's 41st annual Global Growth Conference, which will take place virtually August 10-12, 2021. Voyager's CEO, Steve Ehrlich, will be participating in a fireside chat on August 12, 2021 at 12 pm ET, as well as one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
To register for Steve Ehrlich's fireside chat, please visit: Voyager Webcast Registration

For information about other investor events that Voyager will be participating in, please visit: Voyager Investor Relations Events

About Voyager Digital Ltd.
Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Voyager Digital Ltd. Contacts

Michael Legg
Chief Communications Officer
(212) 547-8807
mlegg@investvoyager.com

Public Relations Team
pr@investvoyager.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-participates-in-canaccord-genuitys-global-growth-conference-301344601.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
08:01aVOYAGER DIGITAL : Participates in Canaccord Genuity's Global Growth Conference
PR
07/15VOYAGER DIGITAL : Announces Record Quarterly Revenue with Growth of Over 65% fro..
PR
07/15Voyager Digital Ltd. Provides Preliminary Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Qu..
CI
07/09VOYAGER DIGITAL : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Voyager Digital Ltd. to OTCQX
PR
07/07VOYAGER DIGITAL : to Lead Cryptocurrency Education for Pro Football Players
PR
07/01VOYAGER DIGITAL : Files Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
AQ
06/18VOYAGER DIGITAL : sponsors first NASCAR driver paid in crypto | NASCAR
AQ
06/17VOYAGER DIGITAL : Sponsors First Nascar Driver and Race Car Paid Fully in Crypto
PR
06/16MITHRIL RESOURCES : Drills 74 gt gold, 841 gt silver over 6.8 metres, copalquin ..
AQ
06/08VOYAGER DIGITAL : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
PR
More news