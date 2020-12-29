Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Voyager Digital Ltd.    UCD2   CA92919V1085

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(UCD2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/29 12:10:13 pm
3.12 EUR   -16.35%
11:39aVOYAGER DIGITAL : Resumes Normal Operations - App Back Online
PR
10:00aVOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - VYGR
AQ
09:33aVOYAGER DIGITAL : Responds to System Outage
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voyager Digital : Resumes Normal Operations - App Back Online

12/29/2020 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSE: VYGR
OTCQB: VYGVF
Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- System Up and Running for Trading -

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital  Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, is pleased to report that it has resumed normal operations as of approximately 9:30 AM EST today. Voyager's systems are up and running for trading.

As a part of our security and safety procedures, all users were logged out of the app and will be required to log back in to access their account. The vast majority of users will be able to access the app, a small subset of users may experience a slight delay in connecting as the system fully reboots.

"Our team took rapid and incredible actions to restore our systems so Voyager members can have all the services they expect," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "I would like to thank our customers for their patience while our system was offline. As part of our process and procedures upon detecting a threat, we promptly shut down the system in order to secure customer funds and information. Our detection and security systems worked as planned and all customer funds and personal data remain safe.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voyager-digital-resumes-normal-operations---app-back-online-301199041.html

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
11:39aVOYAGER DIGITAL : Resumes Normal Operations - App Back Online
PR
10:00aVOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - VYGR
AQ
09:33aVOYAGER DIGITAL : Responds to System Outage
PR
09:33aVOYAGER DIGITAL : Responds to System Outage
AQ
09:27aVOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VYGR
AQ
12/28VOYAGER DIGITAL : Reaches $200 Million in Assets Under Management
PR
12/16VOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - VYGR
AQ
12/16VOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VYGR
AQ
12/15VOYAGER DIGITAL : Closes C$8 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants
AQ
12/14VOYAGER DIGITAL : Completes Merger with LGO Positioning Company with Fully Regul..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ