  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Voyager Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYG   CA92919V4055

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VOYG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.3350 CAD    0.00%
10:31aBankrupt Voyager rebuffs Sam Bankman-Fried's "low-ball bid"
RE
07/21SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Tesla Poised to Rise, Coinbase Global to Decline
MT
07/20Coinbase Says It's Not Exposed to Troubled Crypto Firms; Stock Jumps
DJ
Summary 
Most relevant

Bankrupt Voyager rebuffs Sam Bankman-Fried's "low-ball bid"

07/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Illustration shows Voyager Digital logo and decreasing stock graph

(Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital said a recent joint proposal from FTX and Alameda Ventures was a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue" and alleged the plan would disrupt its bankruptcy process.

Under the partial bailout plan announced on Friday, crypto trading firm Alameda would purchase all of Voyager's digital assets and digital asset loans, except the loans to bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Voyager's customers could then receive some of those funds if they chose to open an account with crypto exchange FTX. Such customers could either withdraw the cash balance immediately or use it to make purchases on FTX's platform.

Voyager, in a court filing dated July 24, said the proposal was "designed to generate publicity for itself rather than value for Voyager's customers".

"We submitted what we think is a generous proposal - we aren't taking fees on this, just letting customers get their remaining assets back promptly," Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX and Alameda, said in an emailed statement.

"It appears that Voyager's consultants are attempting to stall out the process, increasing their fees," Bankman-Fried added.

Voyager did not respond to a request seeking additional comment.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month. In June, it had signed an agreement with Alameda for a revolving line of credit.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 434 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,9 M 49,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 58,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,26 $
Average target price 10,65 $
Spread / Average Target 4 053%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Jay Ehrlich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashwin Prithipaul Chief Financial Officer
Philip Edward Eytan Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Christopher Costantino Chief Information Security Officer
Rakesh Gidwani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-97.88%50
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-71.94%15 723
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-69.31%325
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-57.32%234
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-59.22%198
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-73.12%104