Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Voyager Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYG   CA92919V4055

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VOYG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.3350 CAD    0.00%
01:05pFDIC probing Voyager's marketing on deposit accounts safety - WSJ
RE
01:21aBankruptcy hits voyager lending platform
AQ
07/06Factbox-Crypto lenders run into difficulties
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDIC probing Voyager's marketing on safety of deposit accounts - WSJ

07/07/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 7 (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is looking into Voyager Digital Ltd's marketing of deposit accounts for cryptocurrency purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Customers who assumed their deposits were insured by the FDIC learned otherwise after Voyager filed for bankruptcy and a banking regulator began an inquiry, the report said. https://on.wsj.com/3ygW7wE

The battered crypto brokerage and lender filed for bankruptcy last week, becoming the latest casualty of a drastic fall in cryptocurrency prices.

Voyager did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

After booming during the pandemic, crypto lenders have recently run into difficulties following the downfall of a major token in May and global risk-off sentiment.

Voyager said last week it had more than $110 million of cash and owned crypto assets on hand. It intends to pay employees in the usual manner and continue their primary benefits and certain customer programs without disruption.

The firm did not have access to customer funds for its own purposes and the money, protected from creditors, is also segregated from its assets in bankruptcy, the WSJ report said. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
01:05pFDIC probing Voyager's marketing on deposit accounts safety - WSJ
RE
01:21aBankruptcy hits voyager lending platform
AQ
07/06Factbox-Crypto lenders run into difficulties
RE
07/06Crypto exchange FTX has "a few billion" to support industry - Bankman-Fried
RE
07/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street opens in the green ahead of Fed minutes
07/06IIROC Trading Halt - VOYG
AQ
07/06Voyager Digital Commences Financial Restructuring Process
MT
07/06Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Protection -- Update
DJ
07/06Crypto lender Voyager files for bankruptcy
RE
07/06Voyager Digital Commences Financial Restructuring Process to Maximize Value for All Sta..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 434 M - -
Net income 2022 -112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 48,9 M 48,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Voyager Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,26 $
Average target price 9,16 $
Spread / Average Target 3 473%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Jay Ehrlich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashwin Prithipaul Chief Financial Officer
Philip Edward Eytan Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Christopher Costantino Chief Information Security Officer
Rakesh Gidwani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-97.88%49
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-79.51%11 480
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-74.62%264
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-58.89%200
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-63.23%195
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-72.55%102