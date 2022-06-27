Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Voyager Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYG   CA92919V4055

VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.

(VOYG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  21:00 24/06/2022 BST
0.7700 CAD   +5.48%
01:38pVoyager Digital Unit Provides Notice of Default to Three Arrows Capital; Up Nearly 4% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
01:32pVoyager Digital to Pursue Recovery of More Than $768 Million From 3AC
DJ
01:27pCrypto broker Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voyager Digital to Pursue Recovery of More Than $768 Million From 3AC

06/27/2022 | 01:32pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Voyager Digital Ltd. has issued a notice of default to ailing hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for missing payments and said it will seek to recover what it is owed.

On Monday, the cryptocurrency platform said that its Voyager Digital LLC operating subsidiary issued the notice and that it is in discussions with the company's advisors as to its available legal recourses.

Voyager's exposure to 3AC consists of 15,250 BTC and $350 million USDC, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin. At bitcoin's current market price of $27,466.10 per coin, 3AC owes Voyager about $768.9 million.

On Wednesday, Voyager warned that it may need to issue the notice to 3AC and said it signed an agreement with trading firm Alameda Ventures Ltd. for a $200 million loan to safeguard its customers' assets from a crypto market-wide liquidity crisis.

The company said that it continues to operate and fulfill customer transactions, and has about $137 million in cash and owned crypto assets on hand as of June 24 on top of access to the loan from Alameda.

The company's exposure to 3AC has added to the weight of an already-struggling cryptocurrency space, with its shares down more than 95% at C$0.77 since the beginning of the year.

"We are working diligently and expeditiously to strengthen our balance sheet and pursuing options so we can continue to meet customer liquidity demands," Voyager Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich said.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 0831ET

All news about VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
01:38pVoyager Digital Unit Provides Notice of Default to Three Arrows Capital; Up Nearly 4% i..
MT
01:32pVoyager Digital to Pursue Recovery of More Than $768 Million From 3AC
DJ
01:27pCrypto broker Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital
RE
12:47pVOYAGER DIGITAL BRIEF : Provides Market Update; Its Operating Subsidiary, Voyager Digital ..
MT
06/22Voyager Digital Plummets 63% as Signs Definitive Agreement Over Credit Facility
MT
06/22Voyager Digital Signs Definitive Agreement Over Credit Facility
MT
06/22VOYAGER DIGITAL BRIEF : Provides Market Update; Has Entered into a Definitive Agreement wi..
MT
06/22Voyager Digital Provides Market Update
AQ
06/22Voyager Digital Holdings, Inc. Enters into A Definitive Agreement with Alameda Ventures..
CI
06/22Voyager Digital Secures $200 Million Loan Amid Crypto-Market Liquidity Crisis
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 447 M - 364 M
Net income 2022 -103 M - -83,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M 92,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 318
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Voyager Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 9,97 $
Spread / Average Target 1 573%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Jay Ehrlich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ashwin Prithipaul Chief Financial Officer
Philip Edward Eytan Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Christopher Costantino Chief Information Security Officer
Rakesh Gidwani Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-95.12%114
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-75.15%13 923
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-72.27%292
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-56.65%239
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-62.22%183
AULT GLOBAL HOLDINGS-76.89%86