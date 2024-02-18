Certain Stock Options of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 18-FEB-2024.

Certain Stock Options of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 18-FEB-2024. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 45 days starting from 4-JAN-2024 to 18-FEB-2024.



Details:

The Company's officers and directors have agreed that they may not offer, sell, assign, transfer, pledge, contract to sell, lend, or otherwise dispose of, or announce the intention to otherwise dispose of any shares of common stock without the prior written consent of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Guggenheim Securities, LLC (which consent may be withheld at the sole discretion of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. or Guggenheim Securities, LLC), directly or indirectly for a period of 45 days from the date of this prospectus supplement.