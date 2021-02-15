Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.    VYGR

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VYGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

02/15/2021 | 03:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020. Voyager is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases.

If you suffered a loss due to Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Misled Shareholders Regarding the Viability of its Lead Clinical Candidate for Huntington's Disease

According to the complaint, on June 1, 2017, Voyager announced that it had selected VY-HTT01 as a lead clinical candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease, indicating "[p]reclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies [were] underway with VY-HTT01 to support filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application in 2018." Throughout the relevant period, Voyager touted the viability of VY-HTT01 and continually stated that preclinical pharmacology and toxicology would support the drug's IND application.

Finally, on September 20, 2020, Voyager submitted an IND application for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease to the U.S. Drug and Food Administration. On October 12, 2020, Voyager disclosed, "the IND was placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters." Then, on November 9, 2020, Voyager announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, in which it disclosed, "Voyager recently received written feedback from the FDA requesting additional information on specific CMC topics, including drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization." On this news, Voyager's stock fell $2.60 per share, or $23.21%, to close at $8.60 on November 10, 2020.

If you purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, you have until March 24, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
09:57aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Voyager Therapeutics, Inc..
BU
02/07BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Voyager Therapeutics,..
PR
02/05VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Voyager Therap..
BU
02/03VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. CLASS AC : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP..
PR
02/03VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Chardan Adjusts Price Target on Voyager Therapeutics to $..
MT
02/03VYGR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Voyager The..
BU
02/03VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Voyager Therapeuti..
MT
02/03VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : BTIG Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy
MT
02/03VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Wedbush Cuts Voyager Therapeutics to Neutral From Outperf..
MT
02/03VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on NBIb-1817 Gene Therapy Program
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 180 M - -
Net income 2020 30,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 270 M 270 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,05 $
Last Close Price 7,21 $
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Andre Turenne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison Dorval Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael John Higgins Chairman
Omar Khwaja Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & development
Mark Jay Levin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.84%270
MODERNA, INC.75.88%72 708
LONZA GROUP AG7.24%50 846
CELLTRION, INC.-7.24%41 021
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.53%36 852
SEAGEN INC.-5.31%30 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ