VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VYGR)
VYGR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

02/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ("Voyager" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VYGR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Voyager securities between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vygr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Voyager’s VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls ("CMC") matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization; (2) the Company's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; (3) the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vygr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Voyager you have until March 24, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 181 M - -
Net income 2020 28,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 300 M 300 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 84,6%
Technical analysis trends VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 8,00 $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Andre Turenne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael John Higgins Chairman
Allison Dorval Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Omar Khwaja Chief Medical Officer, Head-Research & development
Mark Jay Levin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC.11.89%300
MODERNA, INC.51.79%62 752
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%47 453
CELLTRION, INC.3.34%43 458
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.92%35 356
SEAGEN INC.-5.19%30 038
