Voyager Criteria for a Successful Clinical Candidate

Target Tissue and Cellular tropism

  • Significant increase over natural capsids
  • >50-75%target cells at medium dose
  • Liver detargeting
  • Acceptable DRG transduction

Evidence supporting human translation

  • cross-speciesequivalence
  • human cell culture model
  • Receptor identification

Scalable Manufacturing

  • similar to parental capsids
  • low aggregation
  • compatible with existing process

Discovery of Cross-Species Capsids VCAP-101/102

Scanning of capsid surface sites for peptide insertion

VR4 display

Library

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Brain

2x rounds of selection

I.V.

RNA

Mouse Brain mRNA Fc vs wtAAV9

wtAAV9

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

0

20

40

60

80

NHP Brain mRNA Fc vs wtAAV9

VCAP-102

VCAP-101

G X X X X X X S G Q N Q Q T G S X X X X X X G Q N Q Q T G S G X X X X X X Q N Q Q T G S G Q X X X X X X N Q Q T G S G Q N X X X X X X Q Q T G S G Q N Q X X X X X X Q T G S G Q N Q Q X X X X X X T G S G Q N Q Q T X X X X X X

Network Clustering of Hits with FC/wtAAV9 > 10:

Fold Enrichment

VCAP-102

70

10

VCAP-101

Amino Acid

Mutation Differences

1

2

3

4

| 4 |

Receptor/Ligand Paradigm in BBB-penetrant Capsid Engineering

Known AAV-Receptor interactions:

  • VCAP-101/102-RX (Voyager)
  • PHP.B-Ly6A(Deverman, Wilson)
  • 9P39-Ly6C1(Deverman)
  • 9P31-CA4(Gradinaru)

| 5 |

Characterization of a Cross-Species Capsid : VCAP-102 in AGM, Marmoset and Mouse

MidbrainCaudate

VCAP-102

AAV9

Putamen

High magnification

AGM

1e13 VG/kg

~ 40X

scH2B

VCAP-102

AAV9

AAV9

VCAP-102

Marmoset 2e12 VG/kg scH2B

Mouse 5e13 VG/kg scH2B

  • 400X
  • 40X

| 6 |

Gen2 Variant Engineering by Saturation Mutagenesis

Fitness Maturation

Gen2 Candidates Selection

VCAP-101 + 102

Cterm

Mutagenesis

…EXPOSEDHYPERVARIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOXEDHYPXRVARIABLESURXACELOOP… …EXPOSEXHYPERVARIXXLESURFACELOOP… …EXXOSXDHYPERVAXIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOSEDHYXERVARIABLEXXRFACELOOP… …EXPOSXDHYPERVARIABXESURFACELOOP…

RNA Avg Fold

VCAP-102

Brain

Change/

3

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

Brain Transduction

VCAP102

NHP Liver RNA Avg Fold Change / wtAAV9

Liver Detargeting

1.6

1.4

1.2

AAV9

1

0.8

0.6

0.4

VCAP-102

…EXPOSEDHYPERXARIABLESURFAXXLOOP… …EXPOSEDHYPERVARIAXLESUXFACELOOP… …EXPXSEDHYXXRVAXIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOSEDHYPERVARIABLXSXRXACELOOP… …EXPOSEXXYPERVARIXBLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOSEDHYPERXARIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOXEDHYPERVARIABXXXURFACELOOP…

Mouse

0

AAV9

0

2

4

6

8

NHP Brain RNA Avg Fold

Change / VCAP-102

0.2

0

0

2

4

6

8

NHP Brain RNA Avg Fold

Change / VCAP-102

>10 capsids for NHP validation

Macaque Mouse

| 7 |

Multiplexed Capsid Evaluation in NHP - Multi-Tag Approach

NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:

NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:

Vector DNA Biodistribution

Vector DNA Biodistribution

Motor Cortex

Putamen

NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:

Vector DNA Biodistribution

Caudate

AAV9-Tg1

VG biodistribution

3 x Cyno

copiesgenomevector genomediploidper

0.20

0.15

0.10

0.05

0.00

)

)

)

)

)

(1

(2

(3

(4

(5

9

A

9

AV9 AV9

9

A

A

V

V

A

A

V

A

A

A

copiesgenomevector genomediploidper

0.20

0.15

0.10

0.05

0.00

)

)

(3)

(4)

)

V

(1

(2

V

(5

V9

V9

V9

9

9

A

A

AA

A

A

A

A

A

A

copiesgenomevector genomediploidper

0.20

0.15

0.10

0.05

0.00

)

)

)

)

)

(1

(2

(3

(4

(5

9

V9

9

V9

9

V

V

V

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

AAV9-Tg2

AAV9-Tg3

AAV9-Tg4

AAV9-Tg5

mRNA Expression

NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:

Transgene mRNA Expression

mCTX

0.06

mRNA TBP)

0.04

0.04

0.03

Transgene (Relativeto

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00

NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:

Transgene mRNA Expression

Putamen

0.06

mRNA TBP)

0.04

Transgene (Relativeto

0.005

0.006

0.021

0.02

0.015

0.011

0.00

NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:

Transgene mRNA Expression

Caudate

0.06

mRNA TBP)

0.04

Transgene (Relativeto

0.006

0.005

0.019

0.016

0.02

0.011

0.00

  • transduced cells (IHC - Halo)

| 8 |

Vector Genome, mRNA Expression and % Cells in NHP Putamen

Up to 30% Cells Transduced in the Putamen at an IV dose of 4E12 vg/kg

3

1.2

1.69

75

VG/DG

2

1

0

0.4

0.2

0.1

1.0

1.1

0.7

0.4

mRNA Expression (Tag::TBP)

0.83

1

0.20

0.23 0.19

0.03 0.05

0

Cells

50

%DAB+

25

0

2

5

29 30

13

39

15

5

9

1

02

95

2

1

38

9

V

0

7

17

12

1

1

1

1

1

A

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

A

P

P

P

P

P

P

P

A

A

A

A

A

A

CA

C

C

C

C

C

C

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

01

02

95

7

7

38

9

1

1

1

1

2

1

1

1

9

V

-

A

-

-

-

-

-

-

A

P

P

P

P

P

P

A

A

A

A

A

A

C

C

C

C

C

C

C

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

V

1

1

1

2

195

172

171

138

1

9

9

A

-

0

-

0

-

-

-

-

-

2

A

CAP

AP

P

P

P

P

P

A

A

A

A

A

VC

VC

VC

C

C

C

V

V

V

V

AAV9

Plot

Post-analysisPre-analysisSpatial Analysis

VCAP-101

VCAP-102

VCAP-195

VCAP-172

VCAP-171

VCAP-138

VCAP-129

Capsid-Tag + Capsid-Tag

Capsid Tag - Hematoxylin Hematoxylin

| 9 |

Neuron / Astrocyte Transduction by Gen2 Capsids in NHP Putamen

10X40X

DAPI

NeuN

AAV9

Sox9

Tag

% Transduced Neurons

% Transduced Astrocytes

VCAP-129

VCAP-172

% Tag+ cells among NeuN+ cells

100

80

47.8

60

31.5

27.0

40

20

0.2

0.5

0

100

Sox9+ cells

amongcellsTag+%

50

0

6.5

2.7

62.6

79.5

41.8

VCAP-195

1

2

4

2

2

G

G

G

G

G

-

-

-

-

-

9

9

9

2

1

5

V

12

17

AV

AA

-

-

-

A

P

P

P

A

A

A

C

C

C

V

V

V

1

2

4

2

2

G

G

G

G

5

G

-

-

-

-

9

9

9

2

19

V

V

P

12

P

17

-

AA

A

A

A

-

-

P

A

A

C

C

VC

V

V

| 10 |

