Iterative Evolution of Cross-SpeciesBBB-Penetrant
Capsids
In Vivo Gene Therapy & Genome Editing Summit
Oct 30 - Nov 2, 2023
Miami, FL
Mathieu Nonnenmacher | Voyager Therapeutics
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "target," "future," "potential," or "continue," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about Voyager's ability to utilize its TRACER-derived capsids in its own product development programs and to progress its own product development programs, including identifying a lead clinical candidate for each program; Voyager's ability to utilize receptors to its TRACER-derived capsid families to enable rational capsid design and speed the evolution of those capsid families; and opportunities to establish human proof of concept and translation of pre-clinical data into humans for Voyager's TRACER-derived capsids through Voyager's and its collaborators' and partners' product development programs. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, and Voyager may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Voyager expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the continued development of various technology platforms, including Voyager's TRACER capsid discovery platform; Voyager's scientific approach and program development progress, and the restricted supply of critical research components; the ability to attract and retain talented contractors and employees, including key scientists and business leaders; the ability to create and protect intellectual property; the sufficiency of cash resources; the possibility and the timing of the exercise of development, commercialization, license and other options under the Pfizer and Novartis license option agreements and other collaborations; the ability of Voyager to negotiate and complete other licensing or collaboration agreements on terms acceptable to Voyager and third parties; the success of programs controlled by third party collaboration parties in which Voyager retains a financial interest, and the success of Voyager's product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which this presentation was posted to Voyager's website. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Voyager Criteria for a Successful Clinical Candidate
Target Tissue and Cellular tropism
- Significant increase over natural capsids
- >50-75%target cells at medium dose
- Liver detargeting
- Acceptable DRG transduction
Evidence supporting human translation
- cross-speciesequivalence
- human cell culture model
- Receptor identification
Scalable Manufacturing
- similar to parental capsids
- low aggregation
- compatible with existing process
Discovery of Cross-Species Capsids VCAP-101/102
Scanning of capsid surface sites for peptide insertion
VR4 display
Library
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Brain
2x rounds of selection
I.V.
RNA
Mouse Brain mRNA Fc vs wtAAV9
wtAAV9
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
0
20
40
60
80
NHP Brain mRNA Fc vs wtAAV9
VCAP-102
VCAP-101
G X X X X X X S G Q N Q Q T G S X X X X X X G Q N Q Q T G S G X X X X X X Q N Q Q T G S G Q X X X X X X N Q Q T G S G Q N X X X X X X Q Q T G S G Q N Q X X X X X X Q T G S G Q N Q Q X X X X X X T G S G Q N Q Q T X X X X X X
Network Clustering of Hits with FC/wtAAV9 > 10:
Fold Enrichment
VCAP-102
70
10
VCAP-101
Amino Acid
Mutation Differences
1
2
3
4
| 4 |
Receptor/Ligand Paradigm in BBB-penetrant Capsid Engineering
Known AAV-Receptor interactions:
- VCAP-101/102-RX (Voyager)
- PHP.B-Ly6A(Deverman, Wilson)
- 9P39-Ly6C1(Deverman)
- 9P31-CA4(Gradinaru)
| 5 |
Characterization of a Cross-Species Capsid : VCAP-102 in AGM, Marmoset and Mouse
MidbrainCaudate
VCAP-102
AAV9
Putamen
High magnification
AGM
1e13 VG/kg
~ 40X
scH2B
VCAP-102
AAV9
AAV9
VCAP-102
Marmoset 2e12 VG/kg scH2B
Mouse 5e13 VG/kg scH2B
- 400X
- 40X
| 6 |
Gen2 Variant Engineering by Saturation Mutagenesis
Fitness Maturation
Gen2 Candidates Selection
VCAP-101 + 102
Cterm
Mutagenesis
…EXPOSEDHYPERVARIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOXEDHYPXRVARIABLESURXACELOOP… …EXPOSEXHYPERVARIXXLESURFACELOOP… …EXXOSXDHYPERVAXIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOSEDHYXERVARIABLEXXRFACELOOP… …EXPOSXDHYPERVARIABXESURFACELOOP…
RNA Avg Fold
VCAP-102
Brain
Change/
3
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
Brain Transduction
VCAP102
NHP Liver RNA Avg Fold Change / wtAAV9
Liver Detargeting
1.6
1.4
1.2
AAV9
1
0.8
0.6
0.4
VCAP-102
…EXPOSEDHYPERXARIABLESURFAXXLOOP… …EXPOSEDHYPERVARIAXLESUXFACELOOP… …EXPXSEDHYXXRVAXIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOSEDHYPERVARIABLXSXRXACELOOP… …EXPOSEXXYPERVARIXBLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOSEDHYPERXARIABLESURFACELOOP… …EXPOXEDHYPERVARIABXXXURFACELOOP…
Mouse
0
AAV9
0
2
4
6
8
NHP Brain RNA Avg Fold
Change / VCAP-102
0.2
0
0
2
4
6
8
NHP Brain RNA Avg Fold
Change / VCAP-102
>10 capsids for NHP validation
Macaque Mouse
| 7 |
Multiplexed Capsid Evaluation in NHP - Multi-Tag Approach
NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:
NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:
Vector DNA Biodistribution
Vector DNA Biodistribution
Motor Cortex
Putamen
NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:
Vector DNA Biodistribution
Caudate
AAV9-Tg1
VG biodistribution
3 x Cyno
copiesgenomevector genomediploidper
0.20
0.15
0.10
0.05
0.00
)
)
)
)
)
(1
(2
(3
(4
(5
9
A
9
AV9 AV9
9
A
A
V
V
A
A
V
A
A
A
copiesgenomevector genomediploidper
0.20
0.15
0.10
0.05
0.00
)
)
(3)
(4)
)
V
(1
(2
V
(5
V9
V9
V9
9
9
A
A
AA
A
A
A
A
A
A
copiesgenomevector genomediploidper
0.20
0.15
0.10
0.05
0.00
)
)
)
)
)
(1
(2
(3
(4
(5
9
V9
9
V9
9
V
V
V
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
AAV9-Tg2
AAV9-Tg3
AAV9-Tg4
AAV9-Tg5
mRNA Expression
NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:
Transgene mRNA Expression
mCTX
0.06
mRNA TBP)
0.04
0.04
0.03
Transgene (Relativeto
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.00
NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:
Transgene mRNA Expression
Putamen
0.06
mRNA TBP)
0.04
Transgene (Relativeto
0.005
0.006
0.021
0.02
0.015
0.011
0.00
NCD01-621-2022-NHP: Arm 1:
Transgene mRNA Expression
Caudate
0.06
mRNA TBP)
0.04
Transgene (Relativeto
0.006
0.005
0.019
0.016
0.02
0.011
0.00
- transduced cells (IHC - Halo)
| 8 |
Vector Genome, mRNA Expression and % Cells in NHP Putamen
Up to 30% Cells Transduced in the Putamen at an IV dose of 4E12 vg/kg
3
1.2
1.69
75
VG/DG
2
1
0
0.4
0.2
0.1
1.0
1.1
0.7
0.4
mRNA Expression (Tag::TBP)
0.83
1
0.20
0.23 0.19
0.03 0.05
0
Cells
50
%DAB+
25
0
2
5
29 30
13
39
15
5
9
1
02
95
2
1
38
9
V
0
7
17
12
1
1
1
1
1
A
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
A
P
P
P
P
P
P
P
A
A
A
A
A
A
CA
C
C
C
C
C
C
V
V
V
V
V
V
V
01
02
95
7
7
38
9
1
1
1
1
2
1
1
1
9
V
-
A
-
-
-
-
-
-
A
P
P
P
P
P
P
A
A
A
A
A
A
C
C
C
C
C
C
C
V
V
V
V
V
V
V
V
1
1
1
2
195
172
171
138
1
9
9
A
-
0
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
2
A
CAP
AP
P
P
P
P
P
A
A
A
A
A
VC
VC
VC
C
C
C
V
V
V
V
AAV9
Plot
Post-analysisPre-analysisSpatial Analysis
VCAP-101
VCAP-102
VCAP-195
VCAP-172
VCAP-171
VCAP-138
VCAP-129
Capsid-Tag + Capsid-Tag
Capsid Tag - Hematoxylin Hematoxylin
| 9 |
Neuron / Astrocyte Transduction by Gen2 Capsids in NHP Putamen
10X40X
DAPI
NeuN
AAV9
Sox9
Tag
% Transduced Neurons
% Transduced Astrocytes
VCAP-129
VCAP-172
% Tag+ cells among NeuN+ cells
100
80
47.8
60
31.5
27.0
40
20
0.2
0.5
0
100
Sox9+ cells
amongcellsTag+%
50
0
6.5
2.7
62.6
79.5
41.8
VCAP-195
1
2
4
2
2
G
G
G
G
G
-
-
-
-
-
9
9
9
2
1
5
V
12
17
AV
AA
-
-
-
A
P
P
P
A
A
A
C
C
C
V
V
V
1
2
4
2
2
G
G
G
G
5
G
-
-
-
-
9
9
9
2
19
V
V
P
12
P
17
-
AA
A
A
A
-
-
P
A
A
C
C
VC
V
V
| 10 |
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Voyager Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 13:39:41 UTC.