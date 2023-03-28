Voyager Therapeutics : Selection of an Anti-tau Antibody Candidate Targeting Pathological Tau for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (ADPD 2023)

#P0643

Selection of an Anti-tau Antibody Candidate Targeting Pathological Tau for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

Wencheng Liu, Ishan Shah, Maneesha Paranjpe, Vinodh Kurella, Li Liu, Dillon Kavanagh, Jerrah Holth, Charlotte Chung, Alex Powers, Xiao-Qin Ren, Yanqun Shu, Allen Capili, Jay Hou, Bernardino Ghetti, Kelly Bales, Dinah Sah, Steve Paul, Todd Carter

Voyager Therapeutics Inc., 64 Sidney Street, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA

INTRODUCTION

The current hypothesis for the progression of tau pathology in Alzheimer's disease (AD) is that neuron-to-neuron transmission of pathologic tau,

Figure 4. Reduction of p-Tau in P301S Mouse Seeding Model by Murine Antibody Candidates

including especially trans-synaptic propagation, plays a major role. Our goal is to identify a selective, potent and efficacious anti-tau antibody A clinical candidate that blocks pathologic tau spreading in vivo for the treatment of AD.

Immunization of mice with AD patient-derived PHF-tau (paired helical filamentous tau) as the immunogen yielded 113 anti-tau antibody hits with significant binding to PHF-tau and an absence of detectable binding to wild type recombinant tau. These antibodies were characterized and prioritized based on affinity, biophysical characteristics, efficacy in animal models of tau spreading and differentiation from clinically ineffective

PROPERTY CRITERIA Ab01 Ab02 Ab03 Ab04 Ab05 PHF1 Affinity to iPHF (Biacore) nM 0.044 0.3 0.058 0.12 <4.4 0.16 Affinity to iPHF (Octet) nM 0.26 0.15 4.01 2.75 0.55 0.65 Affinity to WT rec. Tau (Octet) nM >218* >218* >218* >218* >218* >218* Inhibition of seeding in biosensor Cells with ePHF ≤ 20 nM IC50 18.2* 4.8 16.5* 18.6* 3.0 5.7

anti-tau antibodies. B

Four anti-tau antibodies were selected (Ab01, Ab03, Ab04 and Human Ab5) with novel sequences and epitopes that fit our target profile based on selectivity, functional inhibition in vitro and in vivo, and developability. Ab01, Ab03 and Ab04 are murine antibodies that target the same C-terminal epitope, whereas Human Ab5 targets the mid-domain of tau. Among these four antibodies, Ab01 demonstrated superior efficacy in the

mouse seeding model and has been humanized. CWe plan to leverage the Ab01 antibody for a passive immunotherapy for AD. The clinical candidate has been chosen based on selectivity for pathological tau, potency, functional inhibition in vitro and developability.

OVERVIEW

Figure 1. Voyager Anti-Tau Antibody Discovery

GOAL: Identify anti-tau antibodies that block tau-seed mediated propagation of pathology

APPROACH:

Focus on antibodies that target pathological tau speciesGenerate a diverse starting pool of anti-tau Abs

Immunization Campaigns

• Host animals: WT mouse, Tau-KO mouse for murine Ab's; human mouse for human Abs

• Immunogens: Paired Helical Filamentous tau (ePHF or sarkosyl insoluble fraction) from AD brain

Screen and prioritize anti-tau Abs based on:

• Biochemical selectivity for pathological tau

• IHC selectivity for AD/PSP vs WT human brain

• Functional inhibition of PHF seeding in vitro and in vivo

• Developability based on low polyspecificity and lack of aggregation

Mouse immunization strategy and candidates' selection profiles for identifying efficacious anti-tau candidates.

STATUS:

Starting

Pool

728

113

Characterize additional attributes

• Sequence

• Epitope

• Western blot binding to AD, PSP vs WT human brain

• Epitopes mapped to 12 regions, including 4 new epitopes

• Anti-tau Ab's sequenced, revealing 64 unique sequence families

27

11

4

Hippocampus Ipsilateral Contralateral

D

Hippocampus Ipsilateral Contralateral

1.5

RelativeAT8IR (NormalizedtoVehicle)

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

1.0

52%

**

41%

0.0

1.5

0.5

42%

***

1.5

35% 55% ** 55% **** ****

RelativeAT8IR (NormalizedtoVehicle)

1.0

0.5

67%

63%

**** ****

74%

****

0.0

1.0

0.5

71%

72%

67%

** ***

**

0.0

PHF1

Vehicle

Ab01

Ab04

PHF1

Vehicle

Ab01

Ab04

PHF1

The top 5 murine Ab candidates (Ab01-Ab05) were evaluated in the P301S mouse seeding model at 40 mpk IP (7 doses in total), which was the maximum anti-tau Ab dose used in several published similar studies of other anti-tau Ab's (A, B). All 5 murine Abs exhibited lowering of p-tau in the hippocampus ipsilateral and/or contralateral to ePHF hippocampal (HC) seeding (C, D). Ab01 was selected for humanization based on its superior efficacy in lowering p-tau in vivo. Statistical significance was evaluated with a one-way ANOVA with Tukey's multiple comparisons post-hoc test; *, **, ***, and **** indicate p < 0.05, 0.005, 0.0005 and 0.0001, respectively, compared to the vehicle group. Data are shown as the group mean ± SEM.

Table 2. Summary of Voyager Anti-tau Abs - Activity/Efficacy

ANTIBODY SPECIES AFFINITY BY BIACORE (nM) IPSILATERAL EFFICACY (REDUCTION OF AT8 IR VS VEHICLE OR IgG CONTROL ) CONTRALATERAL EFFICACY (REDUCTION OF AT8 IR VS VEHICLE) Ab01 Mouse <0.04 74% or 64-70%* 71%* Ab02 Mouse 0.3 no 42%* Ab03 Mouse <0.06 52%* 55%* Ab04 Mouse 0.12 67%* 72%* Ab05 Mouse <5 no 55%* Human Ab1 Human 0.6 33% TBD Human Ab2 Human 11 no no Human Ab3 Human 0.36 no no Human Ab4 Human 0.24 no no Human Ab5 Human 53%* TBD Human Ab6 Human 0.3 TBD TBD PHF1 Mouse 0.16 41-63%* 35-67%*

Figure 5. Affinity of Humanized Ab01 (hAb01) Variants to Immuno-purified PHF and Selectivity of hAb01 Variants for Enriched PHF vs WT Tau

B

hAb01 Variant Binds ePHF

2.5

2.0

OD450

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.0001 0.001 0.01

1

0.1

10

hAb01 Variants nM

HC0/LC0

HC1/LC1

HC1/LC2

HC1/LC4

HC2/LC1

HC2/LC2

100

HC2/LC3

C

hAb01 Variant Binds Non-Phosphorylated

Recombinantly Expressed Tau

OD450

321

0

0.01

IPN002

All 18 variants

0.1

1

10

hAb01 Variants nM

100

IPN002 was used as positive control; no binding up to 20 nM

Eleven of 18 humanized Ab01 variants were the focus of further work based on selectivity and affinity. A) iPHF and pTau peptide affinity measurements by Biacore. Binding affinity was measured using Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) on Biacore 8K instrument. For iPHF binding, iPHF was directly immobilized on CM5 sensor chip by amine coupling at 199 RU density. For pTau binding, 1 µg/ml biotinylated pTau peptide was captured on Biotin CAP chip via CAPture reagent to achieve 5-10 RU levels. Antibody was injected using Single Cycle Kinetics (SCK) mode with association and dissociation times of 5 and 10 min, respectively at a concentration range of 0.78 to 2.5 nM. The sensorgrams were fitted to 1:1 binding model in the Biacore Evaluation software to determine kinetic rate constants and affinity values. HC0/LC0: mouse variable/human constant chimeric served as a control (red). B,C) Examples of affinities measured by ePHF or WT tau ELISA. Serial 3- fold dilutions of each antibody variant were prepared starting from 66 nM for a total of 12 antibody dilutions. These dilutions were exposed to a plate coated with ePHF or WT tau for a direct ELISA as described in Liu, et al (2016). For each variant, OD450 readings were plotted against the corresponding antibody concentrations. The EC50 was then determined by non-linear regression using Graphpad Prism.

Figure 6. All Top 11 Humanized Ab01 Variants Selectively Immunostain Tangles in AD Cortex

anti-tau antibodies/ hybridomas

(328 murine, 400 human - mouse chimeric)

hits selective for pathological tauanti-tau Abs with potent inhibition of seeding in vitroanti-tau (5 murine, 6 human)

for in vivo efficacy studyanti-tau Abs with robust inhibition of seeding in vivo

Figure 2. Voyager Anti-tau Antibodies Target Various Epitopes Throughout Full-length Tau

The 11 anti-tau Abs candidates, that were selected for in vivo efficacy studies, target diverse locations within full-length tau including 8 in mid-domain and 3 in C-terminus.

Table 1. Biophysical Properties of Voyager Anti-tau Antibodies

* No binding to highest concentration tested; ** not selective, 1:1 binding ; a: dash indicates not a criteria ; b: tested at 1 mg/mL

RESULTS

Figure 3. AD-PHF Seeding Model in P301S Transgenic Mouse

A

P301S Hippocampal

Seeding Model

• FTD Mutant tau transgenic animals

• AD-derived PHF seeding in hippocampus

• Experiment terminated +6 weeks

• Readout: pathological tau as assessed by AT8 ELISA (relative AT8 signal)

B

Hippocampus

1000

RelativeAT8Signal NormalizedtoADPathology

500

0

Inj: side ipsilateral to injection; Con: contralateral side

C

Hippocampus, Vehicle Inj.

Hippocampus, ePHF Inj.

ADNon-ADADNon-ADHC4LC1

HC4LC1

HC1LC2

HC2LC1

HC3LC1

HC3LC2

HC4LC2

HC4LC3

HC5LC1

HC5LC3

HC5LC2

All 11 hAb01 variants demonstrated specific binding to neuronal tau pathology (white arrows) with minimal staining of non-AD cortex. *HCO/LCO: mouse variable/human constant chimeric control. 20X magnification.

Table 3. Summary of in Vitro, Biochemical and Biophysical Characteristics for Top 11 Humanized Ab01 Variants

PROPERTY mAb01 HC0LC0 HC1LC1 HC1LC2 HC2LC1 HC3LC1 HC3LC2 HC4LC1 HC4LC2 HC4LC3 HC5LC1 HC5LC2 HC5LC3 Affinity to iPHF (Biacore, pM) Affinity to pS422 tau peptide (pM) Affiinity to ePHF EC50 (nM) Selectivity: ePHF:WT rec. Taua 16.5 16.2 0.08 >240 29.3 38.6 0.15 >133 39.1 39.8 0.16 >124.8 33.4 39.8 0.13 >149.9 49.6 53.3 0.17 >119 43.4 40.8 0.085 >232.9 32.5 45.7 0.095 >210.3 44 76.3 0.1 >198.4 30.4 43.6 0.14 >118.8 24.9 40.3 0.16 >113.8 35.3 36.1 0.18 >122 24.8 29.4 0.19 >128.5 IHC Fixed - Human AD Brain Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive Positive IHC Fixed - Human Ctl Brain Western Frozen - Human AD Brain Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Negative Positive Western Frozen - Human Ctl Brain Inhibition of ePHF seeding in Biosensor Cells Low Polyspecificity (using BVP ELISA) PTM liability Negative 18.2 Negative 3.9 Negative 78.1 1.8 0.505 Negative 17.6 1.6 0.505 Negative 49.8 6 0.505 Negative 17.6 1.6 0.505 Negative 32.2 1.7 0.505 Negative 58.1 2.2 0.505 Negative 49.8 1.8 0.505 Negative 34.5 3.2 0.505 Negative 24.1 1.6 0.505 Negative 37.9 1.4 0.505 Negative 43.8 2.7 0.505 Predict aggregation Inc. Low Inc. Inc. Inc. Inc. Inc. Inc. Low Low Low Low a: no binding at highest concentration tested; Inc.: inconclusive; gold boxes indicate top 5 humanized Ab01 variants selected for further developability work

Figure 7. T-Cell Immunogenicity Assay (CD4+ Cell Proliferation)

SI Distribution

20

15

Stimulation Index

10

5

5

4

3

2

1

0

CONCLUSIONS

ANTIGEN # OF DONORS % OF DONORS KLH 50 100 Herceptin 4 8 Voyager_1 (HC1LC1) 27 54 Voyager_9 (HC3LC2) 12 24 Voyager_11 (HC4LC1) 23 46 Voyager_16 (HC5LC2) 24 48 Voyager_17 (HC5LC3) 25 50

Relative immunogenicity risk for 5 humanized Ab01 variants was assessed by the CD4+ T-cell proliferation assay. Antibodies were incubated with PBMC cells from 50 healthy donors representative of the global population based on HLA-DRB1 expression and cell proliferation was measured by flow cytometry. Two assay read outs: 1. Stimulation Index (SI): ratio of # of proliferating T cells of sample over blank. SI ≥ 2.0 is considered positive response. 2. Percentage of responding donors.

• Diverse starting pool of proprietary Abs targeting pathological tau from human AD brain were generated and screened

• Four Abs (Ab01, Ab03, Ab04 and Human Ab5) with novel sequences and epitopes in the mid-domain or C-terminus of tau, were selected that fit the target profile based on selectivity, functional inhibition in vitro and in vivo, and developability

• Ab01 demonstrated superior efficacy in vivo in the P301S mouse seeding model in reducing pathological tau, and was chosen for humanization

• Humanization of Ab01 has been completed and Voyager_9 (HC3LC2) has been selected as the clinical candidate VY-TAU01

AD/PD 2023 - 17th International Conference I March 28 - April 1, 2023 I Gothenburg, Sweden