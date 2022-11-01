Voyageur Pharmaceuticals : Carbon Neutral Pharmaceutical Plant ProactiveInvestor

Advanced search
VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

(VM)
2022-11-01
0.0850 CAD   -5.56%
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Designs Carbon Neutral Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant with a Carbon Credit DeCarbonization Strategy for Customers
AQ
10/31Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/31Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Designs Carbon Neutral Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant with a Carbon Credit De-Carbonization Strategy for Customers
AQ
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals : Carbon Neutral Pharmaceutical Plant

11/01/2022
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TSX-V:VM, OTC:VYYRF) CEO Brent Willis tells Proactive's Stephen Gunnion that the company has completed the design of its carbon-neutral pharmaceutical plant, accelerating the revenue generation timeline for its Frances Creek barium sulphate project.

Willis says building the first carbon-neutral pharmaceutical facility in Alberta would be a major milestone for Voyageur, with the added benefit of de-carbonizing the company's customer base by utilizing its carbon credits to make its product line unique and attractive to ensure potential high growth.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 16:09:06 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,05 M -1,50 M -1,50 M
Net cash 2021 0,78 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 7,57 M 7,57 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Managers and Directors
Brent Willis President & Chief Executive Officer
Albert Deslauriers Chief Financial Officer
Trent Abraham Chairman
Bradley C. Willis Chief Operating Officer & Director
Merle E. Olson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.0.00%8
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.70%454 842
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.09%344 049
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.28%273 973
PFIZER, INC.-21.17%261 255
ABBVIE INC.8.12%258 818