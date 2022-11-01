Voyageur Pharmaceuticals : Carbon Neutral Pharmaceutical Plant ProactiveInvestor

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TSX-V:VM, OTC:VYYRF) CEO Brent Willis tells Proactive's Stephen Gunnion that the company has completed the design of its carbon-neutral pharmaceutical plant, accelerating the revenue generation timeline for its Frances Creek barium sulphate project.
Willis says building the first carbon-neutral pharmaceutical facility in Alberta would be a major milestone for Voyageur, with the added benefit of de-carbonizing the company's customer base by utilizing its carbon credits to make its product line unique and attractive to ensure potential high growth.
