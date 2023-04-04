Voyageur Pharmaceuticals : Completes Comparative Studies of its SmoothX® Contrast Media Confirming Product Superiority, and announces Option Grant and AGM Date

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

43103B Center Street NW

Calgary, Alberta T2E 2Y6 Canada

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Completes Comparative Studies of its SmoothX® Contrast Media Confirming Product Superiority, and announces

Option Grant and AGM Date

News Release - Calgary, Alberta - April 4, 2023: Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TSX.V: VM) (USA: VYYRF) (the "Company" or "Voyageur") announces that it has completed comparative studies of SmoothX® versus Readi- Cat®2% with taste test and Computed Tomography (CT) scans on patients. Results of the double-blind testing showed that SmoothX® was favoured on drinkability and taste by 75% of patients compared to the competing product. The computed tomography scans were performed by Canada Diagnostics in Calgary, Alberta and resulted in equivalent performance to the current drug.

Our team of experts is currently preparing a medical white paper that will provide an in-depth analysis of the studies and valuable insights into the effectiveness of SmoothX to educate and inform doctors and medical staff about the benefits of SmoothX® for abdominal CT diagnostic imaging procedures. This paper is a critical part of our overall preparation for market launch, and we are confident that it will showcase the rigorous research and development that has gone into bringing this product to fruition.

Voyageur is expanding its product line by advancing the development of an additional four barium contrast products, for which the company have already obtained Health Canada licenses. The company plans to submit additional new generic product lines to Health Canada for product licenses, including multiple barium swallow products for the diagnosis of dysphagia. This market has been identified as a potential high growth area, with range estimated as being as high as 22% of the population over 50 years of age affected by dysphagia. Voyageur plans to have a total of 13 barium contrast product lines available for the Canadian and US markets. The National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders states:

"The prevalence of dysphagia is unknown, but Epidemiologic studies indicate that the numbers may be as high as 22% of the population over 50 years of age. Several studies conclude that between 300,000 and 600,000 individuals in the United States are affected by neurogenic dysphagia each year. Plus, 10 million Americans are evaluated each year for swallowing difficulties. Because this disorder cuts across so many diseases, dysphagia is poorly understood and often under diagnosed. Dysphagia effects represents a physiologic impairment that occurs along the continuum of swallowing from mouth to stomach. Dysphagia has been reported in up to 8% of the world's population, or almost 600 million people". (https://swallowingdisorderfoundation.com/about/swallowing-disorder-basics/)

"Through persistent efforts, our company continues to make notable inroads in the diagnostic imaging market, achieving substantial progress and advancing towards our goals. We are developing a new barium sulfate contrast product for CT imaging, which management expects will deliver exceptional performance at low cost" said Brent Wills, Voyageur's CEO.

Voyageur will update its shareholders in the coming months on the progress it is making with the FDA and Health Canada on product licensing and product development.