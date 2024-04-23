Voyageurs du Monde: 47.6% increase in net income (pdg)

Sales rose to 693.6 ME in 2023 from 497.3 ME in 2022 (+39.5%) due to low departures at the start of 2022 (Covid effect in Q1 2022), the integration of external growth operations carried out in June 2022 and also due to very high demand for travel in 2023.



On a historical basis (excluding acquisitions made in 2022), the change in sales was +16.5% compared with 2019, which remains the benchmark year. Customized business grew by 19.3% and adventure business by 10.8%. In addition, foreign customers now account for 35% of total sales.



EBITDA for the 2023 financial year stands at €64.7m, up 25.7% on 2022 (+92.6% on 2019). Net income, Group share stands at 44.1 ME, up 47.6% on 2022 (+117.8% on 2019).



