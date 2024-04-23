Voyageurs du Monde: 47.6% increase in net income (pdg)
On a historical basis (excluding acquisitions made in 2022), the change in sales was +16.5% compared with 2019, which remains the benchmark year. Customized business grew by 19.3% and adventure business by 10.8%. In addition, foreign customers now account for 35% of total sales.
EBITDA for the 2023 financial year stands at €64.7m, up 25.7% on 2022 (+92.6% on 2019). Net income, Group share stands at 44.1 ME, up 47.6% on 2022 (+117.8% on 2019).
