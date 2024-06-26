Voyageurs du Monde: AMF gives go-ahead to proposed public stock buyback tender offer
Should the number of shares tendered to the public stock buyback tender offer exceed 866,666, the number of shares tendered by each selling shareholder will be reduced in proportion to the number of shares owned or held.
There are no plans to request the implementation of a squeeze-out on Voyageurs du Monde shares, or to request the delisting of the company's shares. A further announcement will be made regarding the timetable of the offer.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction