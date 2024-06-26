Voyageurs du Monde: AMF gives go-ahead to proposed public stock buyback tender offer

The AMF has declared compliant the proposed public stock buyback tender offer filed by Portzamparc on behalf of Voyageurs du Monde, which irrevocably undertakes to acquire a maximum of 866,666 shares at a unit price of 150 euros, representing 20.06% of its share capital, with a view to cancelling them.



Should the number of shares tendered to the public stock buyback tender offer exceed 866,666, the number of shares tendered by each selling shareholder will be reduced in proportion to the number of shares owned or held.



There are no plans to request the implementation of a squeeze-out on Voyageurs du Monde shares, or to request the delisting of the company's shares. A further announcement will be made regarding the timetable of the offer.



