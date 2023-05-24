Voyageurs du Monde: Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde

Press release Paris, 24 May 2023

Full recovery of activity at Voyageurs du Monde

Following the announcement on May 18th 2023, of a cyber attack that occurred during the night of May 15th to 16th, Voyageurs du Monde Group resumed most of its activities on May 22nd 2023.

Our backup tools enabled us to reinstall our information system and databases the day after the incident. We are operating normally with all our customers : all our agencies are connected, telephony, emails and our websites are working, we are ensuring departures and we are responding to requests for new trips.

The crisis unit that was immediately set up to deploy all the necessary actions is being maintained to carry out all the investigations and strengthen the security and surveillance of our information system to avoid this type of incident again. Security in general is one of our main concerns.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Contacts :

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Directeur Général Délégué, T : +33 (0)1 53 73 77 09 / +33 (0)6 26 91 46 77

M : lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Directeur Général Délégué, T : +33 (0)1 42 86 16 57 / +33 (0)6 03 35 05 48

M : acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr