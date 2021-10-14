Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voyageurs du Monde
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVDM   FR0004045847

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

(ALVDM)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/14 03:56:26 am
90.8 EUR   +1.57%
03:32aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : H1 2021 results
PU
02:42aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Press release H1 2021 results
PU
02:31aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : L'ouverture des destinations préfigure la reprise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voyageurs du Monde : H1 2021 results

10/14/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
H1 2021 results
Subscribe

14 Oct 2021 09:23 CEST

Company Name

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

ISN

FR0004045847

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALVDM

Source

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Voyageurs du Monde SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
03:32aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : H1 2021 results
PU
02:42aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Press release H1 2021 results
PU
02:31aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : L'ouverture des destinations préfigure la reprise
DJ
02:31aVOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Opening up of destinations points to recovery
DJ
07/07VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Vif succès de son émission -2-
DJ
07/07VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Vif succès de son émission d'obligations convertibles
DJ
06/18VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 85 EUR for 17 existing shares
FA
06/16VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Lancement d'une émission -9-
DJ
06/16VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Lancement d'une émission -8-
DJ
06/16VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Lancement d'une émission -7-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 105 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2021 -13,5 M -15,6 M -15,6 M
Net cash 2021 84,3 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 326 M 377 M 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 333
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Voyageurs du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 89,40 €
Average target price 108,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Rial Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alain Francois Georges Capestan Director, Deputy CEO-Administrative & Finance
Frédéric Rene Moulin Director, Deputy CEO & IT Director
Éric Bismuth Independent Director
Lionel Habasque Director, Deputy CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE-4.08%377
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.10.56%101 200
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.27.27%25 571
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-6.11%20 188
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED28.00%5 461
TRIPADVISOR, INC.25.16%5 004