Voyageurs du Monde : H1 2021 results
H1 2021 results
Subscribe
Company Name
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
ISN
FR0004045847
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALVDM
Source
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Voyageurs du Monde SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Sales 2021
105 M
122 M
122 M
Net income 2021
-13,5 M
-15,6 M
-15,6 M
Net cash 2021
84,3 M
97,8 M
97,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
-26,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
326 M
377 M
378 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,30x
EV / Sales 2022
0,67x
Nbr of Employees
1 333
Free-Float
100,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
89,40 €
Average target price
108,00 €
Spread / Average Target
20,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.