Voyageurs du Monde : Press release H1 2022 results

Press release Paris, 20 October 2022

Business picking up significantly

Consolidated figures in €m H1.2022 H1.2021 Change H1.2019 Change 22/21 22/19 Sales 133.2 16.9 688% 182.2 -27% Gross profit 42.5 5.1 725% 54.7 -22% % of sales 31.9% 30.4% 30.1% Operating subsidies 0.9 10.6 Operating expenses (45.0) (23.3) 93% (58.3) -23% EBITDA* 0.2 (5.6) (1.3) EBIT** (1.6) (7.5) (3.4) Net income attributable to (2.7) (5.3) -49% (2.7) - owners of the parent

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. (**) EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

The first quarter of 2022 was impacted by the Covid pandemic, with very few departures. With the health situation improving as of the second quarter, bookings and departures started to pick up as of April. Under these conditions, sales totalled €133.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, a very sharp increase relative to 2021 but 27% lower than in 2019.

RESULTS

In January 2022, the Group benefited from help with fixed costs and social security exemptions. In view of the upturn in sales as of the second quarter, the "activité partielle" furlough scheme came to an end in March and recruitment began again in order to gradually bring staff numbers back up to pre-crisis levels.

These factors, combined with improvement in gross margin, enabled the Group to generate a positive EBITDA of €0.2 million (compared with -€5.6 million in 2021 and -€1.3 million in 2019).

Net income attributable to owners of the parent came to €2.7 million, in line with 2019, with a cash position of €307.1 million as at 30 June 2022.

1