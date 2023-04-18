Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voyageurs du Monde
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVDM   FR0004045847

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

(ALVDM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:08 2023-04-18 am EDT
116.50 EUR   +3.10%
02:08pVoyageurs Du Monde : Y2022 results
PU
01:58pVoyageurs Du Monde : Résultats annuels 2022
PU
01:17pVoyageurs Du Monde : Business back at a high level and earnings growth
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voyageurs du Monde : Y2022 results

04/18/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
Y2022 results

18 Apr 2023 19:56 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

Source

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

ISIN

FR0004045847

Symbol

ALVDM

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Voyageurs du Monde SA published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 18:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 494 M 540 M 540 M
Net income 2022 25,0 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net cash 2022 125 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 423 M 464 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 223
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Voyageurs du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 113,00 €
Average target price 137,67 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Rial Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Rene Moulin Director, Deputy CEO & IT Director
Alain Francois Georges Capestan Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Lionel Habasque Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Loïc Minvielle Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE29.89%462
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.32.79%100 749
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED6.25%23 617
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.6.60%14 320
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.96%5 044
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED29.40%2 736
