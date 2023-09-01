Voyageurs du Monde is a travel agency organized around 3 activity areas: - organization of personalized individual trips (59.1% of net sales): Voyageurs du Monde, Comptoir des Voyages, Bynativ and Original Travel brands; - organization of adventure trips (40.6%): primarily trekking, hiking and bike tours (Terres d'Aventure, Allibert Trekking, Nomade Aventure, KE Adventure Travel, EuroFun Touristik, Loire Valley Travel, Radweg Raisen, SE Tours and Ruckenwind Reisen brands); - other (0.3%): primarily organization of group trips and standard guided tours. At the end of 2022, its products and services are marketed through a network of 18 branches in France (13), Switzerland (2), Canada (2) and Belgium, and via Internet.