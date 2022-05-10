Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Voyageurs du Monde
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALVDM   FR0004045847

VOYAGEURS DU MONDE

(ALVDM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/10 11:35:18 am EDT
101.20 EUR    0.00%
12:02pVoyageurs du Monde acquires 'Eurofun Group', the European leader in bike travel
EQ
04/21Voyageurs du Monde SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/21VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Strong recovey ahead
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voyageurs du Monde acquires 'Eurofun Group', the European leader in bike travel

05/10/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voyageurs du Monde
Voyageurs du Monde acquires 'Eurofun Group', the European leader in bike travel

10-May-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Press release          Paris, May 10, 2022

 

 

Voyageurs du Monde acquires « Eurofun Group », the European leader in bike travel.

 

 

Acquisition:

 

Following an agreement reached on May 9, 2022 in Vienna, Voyageurs du Monde has acquired control of the Eurofun Group, the specialist in bike travel.

 

Founded by Walter Schmid and Herbert Würtinger in 1992, the group operates a large number of brands (Eurobike, Eurohike, Radweg-Reisen, Ruckenwind Reisen, Velociped, Radreisefreunde, SE Tours, Pedalo Touristik, Espace Randonnée, Eurotrek, Active Scandinavia, Active on holiday, Bering travel), mainly for the bike tours, with or without electric assistance, and to a lesser extent for the hiking or trekking trips. Some bike tours are also offered with a "Bike and Boat" concept including accommodation in a river boat and discovery activities carried out by bike at each step.  Eurofun Group offers a wide range of trips in the main beautiful European areas and along the major rivers (Danube, Rhine, Main, Oder etc.).

 

The group, of Austrian origin, is also present in Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and France. Its range of trips cover a large number of European destinations: German speaking countries (Austria, Germany, Switzerland), Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands and France. Since its foundation, Eurofun Group has developed unparalleled skills in the organization of active holiday tours and has numerous logistical bases in all its European locations.

 

Eurofun Group achieved a turnover of nearly ?80 million in 2019 and has over 240 permanent employees.

The transaction signed on 9 May 2022 includes a technical and administrative condition that will be completed during summer, allowing a final closing by the end of September 2022 at the latest. The financing will be provided by the company's own funds and by the proceeds of the convertible bond issues completed in 2021.

 

Voyageurs du Monde acquires control of the Eurofun Group through a share buyback and a cash capital increase. Additional share buyback plans for minority shareholders have already been agreed for the next 6 years. 

 

Development projects:

 

Following the acquisition of Europe's leading bicycle tour operator, Voyageurs du Monde, which has been developing a similar activity for the past 5 years with its brands (Rando Vélo, Terres d'Aventure and Allibert Trekking), plans to expand in the French market, in Southern Europe and in the English-speaking markets.

 

The Voyageurs du Monde Group is thus strengthening its presence in a business segment that generates few greenhouse gases, in Europe and therefore close to its clientele, less sensitive to the effects of health crises, and is increasing its presence in international markets (30% of total business from now on, compared to 20% until now).

 

In addition, the group is acquiring skills and unique know-how in a booming market with pre-Covid growth rates significantly higher than other tourism markets.

 

Governance:

 

Eurofun Group will continue to be managed by Thomas Schmid, 38, who has been a shareholder and manager of the company for the past 8 years, and the existing management team. Walter Schmid, one of the founders, will act as operational consultant until the end of 2023. An advisory Board comprising, Alain Capestan, Lionel Habasque, Eric Balian, Thomas Schmid and Walter Schmid will be set up to define and implement the local and international development strategy of this activity in conjunction with the other activities of the Group.

 

Outlooks:

 

In a fast recovering active tour market, Eurofun Group 2022 objective is to be above 2019 activity level.

 

Voyageurs du Monde Group is maintaining its objectives announced at the time of the closing of its accounts last April.  The positive sales trend observed until mid-April has been confirmed in recent weeks. For the year as a whole, and barring a resumption of the Covid pandemic and/or a worsening of the international situation linked to Ukraine, the Group's objective (excluding external growth) is to achieve sales of between 70 and 75% of those of 2019, e.g. approximately 350 million euros in 2022.

 

Other acquisition projects remain under consideration in the main markets where the Group is present.

 

Reminders:

The Group is the leader in France in the tailor-made travel segment (61% of 2021 revenues), with the Voyageurs du Monde, Comptoir des Voyages, Bynativ and Original Travel brands, and in adventure travel (39% of 2021 revenues), with the Terres d'Aventure, Allibert Trekking, Nomade Aventure and KE Adventure Travel brands.

 

The share is admitted to trading on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the PEA PME.

 

Contacts :

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Deputy Chief Executive Officer , T : 01 53 73 77 09

   M : lhabasque@terdav.com 

 

   Alain Capestan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, T : 01 42 86 16 57 

   M : acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Voyageurs du Monde acquires "Eurofun Group", the European leader in bike travel

Language: English
Company: Voyageurs du Monde
55 rue Sainte-Anne
75002 Paris
France
Phone: +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00
Internet: www.voyageursdumonde.fr
ISIN: FR0004045847
Euronext Ticker: ALVDM
AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...)
EQS News ID: 1348717
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1348717  10-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
12:02pVoyageurs du Monde acquires 'Eurofun Group', the European leader in bike travel
EQ
04/21Voyageurs du Monde SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/21VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Strong recovey ahead
EQ
04/21VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Annual results
CO
03/01VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions c..
PU
2021Y2022 financial agenda
PU
2021VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : H1 2021 results
PU
2021VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Press release H1 2021 results
PU
2021VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : Half-year results
CO
2021VOYAGEURS DU MONDE : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 85 EUR for 17 existing shares
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 130 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 -2,03 M -2,14 M -2,14 M
Net cash 2021 94,8 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -244x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 371 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 333
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Duration : Period :
Voyageurs du Monde Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYAGEURS DU MONDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 101,20 €
Average target price 130,67 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-François Rial Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alain Francois Georges Capestan Director, Deputy CEO-Administrative & Finance
Frédéric Rene Moulin Director, Deputy CEO & IT Director
Éric Bismuth Independent Director
Lionel Habasque Director, Deputy CEO & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYAGEURS DU MONDE24.32%391
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-15.66%82 204
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-29.29%20 076
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-13.49%12 649
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.34%3 781
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-22.19%2 961