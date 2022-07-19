Press release Paris, 19 July 2022

Voyageurs du Monde enters the US market and raises its 2022

guidance, excluding external growth

Acquisition:

Under an agreement signed on 18 July 2022, Voyageurs du Monde and its UK subsidiary Original Travel have acquired a controlling stake in Extraordinary Journeys, www.extraordinaryjourneys.com, a high value-added tailor- made travel specialist offering trips to Africa. The company was founded by Marcia Gordon 12 years ago and is currently run by her daughter Elizabeth Halliday as CEO.

Based in Washington, Extraordinary Journeys is a 100% online operator. The company has developed expertise in touring holidays to the main countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and recently added destinations in Latin America. It attaches particular importance to service and offering customised trips, drawing on the knowledge of country specialists.

With 26 employees, the company generated sales of close to USD 13 million in 2019.

The acquisition will be financed by means of equity and using the sums raised from the convertible bond issues carried out in 2021.

Voyageurs du Monde and Original Travel have acquired a 65% controlling stake in Extraordinary Journeys by means of a share buyout and a capital increase in kind (contribution of the licence to use the "Galaxy" tailor-made travel management tool developed by Voyageurs du Monde and the English-language version adapted by Original Travel). Elizabeth Halliday will keep 35% of share capital.

Development plans:

This acquisition gives Voyageurs du Monde a foothold in the US market. The planned development of the business will consist of allowing Extraordinary Journeys to offer trips to all of the Group's destinations and offering US customers the services developed by Voyageurs du Monde already available to its international customers as well as those of Original Travel (concierge, Wi-Fi, apps and electronic travel log, "Like a Friend", fast track, etc.), as well as its practice of offsetting carbon emissions generated by the company and customer travel by means of reforestation programmes managed primarily by the Group's "Insolite Bâtisseur Philippe Romero" foundation.

Significant synergies will be achieved as a result of this acquisition, particularly in terms of technology and business practices.

This move will strengthen the Voyageurs du Monde Group's presence in English-speaking markets (it already owns Original Travel, KE Adventure Travel and Mickeldore in the UK).

Governance:

Extraordinary Journeys will continue to be led by 40-year-old Elizabeth Halliday, the shareholding partner who has been at the helm for five years. A board consisting of Jean-François Rial, Alain Capestan, Anne Bouferguene, Elizabeth Halliday and Steve Halliday will be created to define and implement the company's local development strategy in connection with the Group's other activities.

1/2