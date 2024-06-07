The AMF has been informed of a proposed public share buyback tender offer (OPRA), announced on April 23, by which Voyageurs du Monde irrevocably undertakes to acquire a maximum of 866,666 shares at a unit price of 150 euros, representing 20.06% of the share capital.

The shares repurchased under the public stock buyback tender offer will be cancelled, as the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3 approved the resolutions relating to a capital reduction by way of a public stock buyback tender offer for the tourism group.

Should the number of shares tendered exceed 866,666, a proportional reduction will be made for each selling shareholder. There are no plans to request the implementation of a squeeze-out, or the delisting of shares.

