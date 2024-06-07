Voyageurs du Monde: proposed public stock buyback tender offer filed with the AMF
The shares repurchased under the public stock buyback tender offer will be cancelled, as the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 3 approved the resolutions relating to a capital reduction by way of a public stock buyback tender offer for the tourism group.
Should the number of shares tendered exceed 866,666, a proportional reduction will be made for each selling shareholder. There are no plans to request the implementation of a squeeze-out, or the delisting of shares.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction