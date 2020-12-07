Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  VP Bank AG    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/07 03:28:41 am
109.6 CHF   +0.37%
12/04German industrial orders rise more than expected in October
RE
12/01VP BANK : Invest sustainably and seize opportunities!
PU
11/10VP BANK : Changes at VP Fund Solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

German industrial output surges on booming car sales

12/07/2020 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

BERLIN (Reuters) - Booming car sales drove a stronger-than-expected jump in German industrial output in October, in a further sign that the export-oriented manufacturing sector helped Europe's largest economy to get off to a solid start in the fourth quarter.

The German government has unleashed an unprecedented array of rescue and stimulus measures to help companies and consumers get through the COVID-19 pandemic as unscathed as possible, including incentives to buy electric and hybrid cars.

Industrial output was up by 3.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

That was the biggest increase since June and easily beat a Reuters forecast for a rise of 1.6%.

Compared to February, the month before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Germany, industrial output was down by roughly 5%, the office said. In the car industry, Germany's biggest industrial sector, production rose by nearly 10% on the month but was still roughly 6% below pre-pandemic levels.

"Industry had a very good start into the final quarter of 2020. It's an extraordinarily strong increase," VP Bank economist Thomas Gitzel said.

The surprisingly bullish output figures chimed with data released on Friday that showed industrial orders rose more than expected on the month.

Sentiment surveys and high-frequency data such as truck toll mileage have also pointed to relatively strong manufacturing activity in November despite a partial lockdown imposed to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The lockdown measures, which forced large parts of the services sector to close from Nov. 2, are clouding the outlook for the economy which is expected to stagnate or even shrink in the final three months of the year.

But the decline in gross domestic product in the fourth quarter is likely to be less pronounced than in neighbouring European countries thanks to the strong performance of the manufacturing sector, Gitzel added.

Looking further ahead, production expectations in the industrial sector have deteriorated for the coming months, with consumer-orientated industries in particular feeling gloomier about their prospects, the Ifo institute said on Monday.

"Even as industrial orders are pointing to a continuation of the recovery, the further development in manufacturing remains uncertain in light of the pandemic and the partial lockdown," the economy ministry said.

Germany's gross domestic product grew by a stronger-than-expected 8.5% quarter-on-quarter from July through September following an unprecedented 9.8% plunge in the second quarter due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Caroline Copley and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

By Michael Nienaber


© Reuters 2020
All news about VP BANK AG
12/04German industrial orders rise more than expected in October
RE
12/01VP BANK : Invest sustainably and seize opportunities!
PU
11/10VP BANK : Changes at VP Fund Solutions
PU
10/08German exports rise on 'low-hanging fruits' of recovery
RE
09/24VP BANK : semi-annual results presentation 2020
PU
09/24VP BANK : Disclosure report, first half of 2020
PU
09/21VP BANK : appoints Claus Jørgensen as CEO of VP Bank (Luxembourg) SA
PU
08/18VP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2020 VP Bank Group -
PU
08/18VP BANK : Presentation Semi-annual conference - Semi-annual report 2020 VP Bank ..
PU
08/18VP BANK : Halbjahresbericht 2020 VP Bank Gruppe
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 331 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2020 53,0 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 4,37%
Capitalization 660 M 741 M 741 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 149,00 CHF
Last Close Price 109,20 CHF
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Arni Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Roger Barmettler Head-Group Finance
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VP BANK AG-29.55%741
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.24%372 917
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%275 101
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.84%253 382
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%199 397
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.21.82%174 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ