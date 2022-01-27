Thematic investing: Equal opportunity, education and security

As this example clearly demonstrates, physical infrastructure is just as vulnerable to hacking as is personal data. Attacks of this kind have led to financial resources being deployed for preventative measures rather than invested in other areas and innovations. Well-established as well as new providers of cybersecurity solutions such as Palo Alto Networks can be expected to benefit from this trend over the long term and are likely to record double-digit annual growth.

The second dimension of sustainable security, namely food safety, includes the processing, packaging and testing of produce, e.g. for germs. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) published a report in 2019, revealing that 420,000 people die each year as a result of illnesses caused by harmful ingredients and germs - things like biological pathogens (e.g. parasites or BSE) as well as food contaminated by chemical substances, including heavy metals. In addition to foodstuff analysis, other precautionary measures can provide a further wall of protection in future food cultivation and processing. For instance, automation and digitalisation offer the potential for increased food purity. Already today, vertical farms produce salads and other vegetables efficiently and with little human intervention. Moreover, the food industry is the cause of an enormous amount of packaging waste from the materials used to protect produce. A good 60% of all plastic waste in Europe comes from this obviously non-biodegradable type of packaging. However, new materials are being developed to protect the environment: Coca-Cola and other beverage producers are working on substitutes that are more sustainable, such as "bottles" made of paper. But ultimately, this is also a matter of reducing food waste in general. 1.3 billion tonnes of perfectly good food are thrown away each year, a little less than half of which even before it reaches retailers' shelves.

And last but by no means least, the third dimension of this topic centres on what the UN defines as "water and food security", i.e. reliable food supply and clean drinking water. This is of great concern to developing countries, but it also applies to the decrepit public utility infrastructure in certain industrialised nations.

UN studies have shown that almost one out of three people in the world still does not have access to clean drinking water, and every tenth person suffers from hunger. This is not only a humanitarian but also an economic problem, in that hunger leads to incomplete school education and shorter life expectancy, which in turn hinder economic development. In South Sudan, for example, one of the countries with the poorest food supply, the average life expectancy is less than 60 years. Investments are being made in effort to improve the situation worldwide, also with the support of the United Nations.

Danaher, a manufacturer of water purification systems, or hygiene company Ecolab can contribute to clean drinking water supply through their products and services. More secure and water-efficient food production solutions, such as vertical farms, would also provide opportunities for less-advantaged regions. After all, the FAO estimates that global food production will have to increase by 70% by 2050 compared to 2005.

Be it in regard to cybersecurity, food safety, or unimpaired access to potable water and a reliable food supply, unless serious attention is paid to these aspects, global economic development in the 21 century could potentially fall short of expectations. To prevent such a negative scenario from materialising, sizeable investments are needed - investments that almost by definition will be of benefit to a select number of companies.

Summary

Equal treatment and education are not just two crucial conditions for sustainable economic development, they also afford opportunities for companies, whether through productivity enhancement or added revenues from the sale of related products and services. And although security in the broader sense represents a cost factor, it is indeed indispensable in today's world and consequently opens the door to long-term growth for companies that offer viable solutions. We suggest the following two funds as a means for investors to benefit from these evolving trends.

