    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
Thematic investing: Health and demographic change

10/21/2021 | 10:25am EDT
Healthcare system supports economic growth

If one considers both the direct and indirect costs of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cumulative amount is practically unfathomable - and it will remain an albatross on society's neck for decades to come. The industrialised nations have added huge sums to their already mountainous debt loads. In the eurozone, the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product (GDP) rose from 83.9% in 2019 to 98% at the end of 2020.

In battling the pandemic, each country has looked out for its own best interests. The industrialised nations readily snapped up the most effective vaccines, to the detriment of the emerging economies. This inequity is now taking its toll: emerging markets have been repeatedly forced to impose lockdowns, which in turn hinder their ability to export products to the West - one of the major reasons for today's supply-chain bottlenecks. The global division of labour has resulted in crucial interdependencies between developed and emerging economies; hence, the industrialised nations also have a vested interest in ensuring the overall resilience of the health and economic systems in other countries, not just their own. It follows that building up capacities in emerging countries for the production of drugs and vaccines as well as ancillary medical supplies has become an imperative. Consulting firm McKinsey estimates that the expenditures involved in such an endeavour would amount to somewhere between USD 285 and 430 billion over a ten-year period, far less than the approximated USD 16 trillion plus global cost of Covid-19.

Greater prosperity in developing countries also results in broader local access to medical care. By the same token, their domestic economic growth is spurred and ultimately pays dividends in the form of expanded production possibilities and sales markets for Western companies.

However, the developing countries are not the only example of the impact healthcare has on economic progress. The US, for instance, has one of the highest GDP growth rates among industrialised nations and its per-capita spending on healthcare clearly surpasses that of its peers. But a closer look reveals an anomaly: life expectancy in the US is lower than in most of the other industrialised nations, namely 77.3 years - despite America's disproportionately large expenditures on healthcare. This suggests that the system is inefficient.

Although the US is perhaps an extreme example, the importance of enhancing the cost efficiency of healthcare systems in developed nations is becoming increasingly clear. One way to accomplish this is by utilising a broader range of more affordable technologies such as telemedicine and making available low-cost drugs, therapies and medical consultation services. Teladoc is an example of a telemedicine company that played an important role in America's ability to maintain the provision of medical care during the pandemic. The company's revenues increased by 98% in 2020, thanks in part to new business lines.

Per capita healthcare expenditures per annum (2019)

VP Bank AG published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
