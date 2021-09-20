'The virus is still here,' says VP Bank Chief Investment Officer Felix Brill. But at the same time, we have learned to live with the pandemic and economically, the uncertainty is much lower that it was six or 12 months ago.

'This is good news for the economy and the economic recovery', says Brill in the interview format 'Our View - The Questions'.

He takes a different view with regard to China, where the state has restricted the power of some technology companies and taken measures in the education and real estate sectors. That's why 'stock prices have come down quite a bit'.

Nevertheless, the VP Bank Investment Committee has decided to increase investments in Chinese equities in a targeted and measured way. Some companies, particularly in the consumer goods sector, are well positioned to benefit from the overarching theme of more equitable income distribution.

Find out more in this video: