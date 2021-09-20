Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/17 11:31:40 am
99.2 CHF   -2.75%
VP Bank : 20.09.2021  ·  Our View - The Questions

09/20/2021 | 03:12am EDT
'The virus is still here,' says VP Bank Chief Investment Officer Felix Brill. But at the same time, we have learned to live with the pandemic and economically, the uncertainty is much lower that it was six or 12 months ago.

'This is good news for the economy and the economic recovery', says Brill in the interview format 'Our View - The Questions'.

He takes a different view with regard to China, where the state has restricted the power of some technology companies and taken measures in the education and real estate sectors. That's why 'stock prices have come down quite a bit'.

Nevertheless, the VP Bank Investment Committee has decided to increase investments in Chinese equities in a targeted and measured way. Some companies, particularly in the consumer goods sector, are well positioned to benefit from the overarching theme of more equitable income distribution.

Find out more in this video:

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2021 59,3 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 604 M 649 M 648 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 940
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 99,20 CHF
Average target price 144,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG-11.43%649
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.09%471 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.62%340 804
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%244 387
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%200 944
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.98%190 825