VP Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group

Seize opportunities through partnerships.

Strategic partnerships are a key pillar of VP Bank's Strategy 2026. Successful cooperation and systematic access to external partners' expertise is essential for the development of innovative, client-focused solutions.

This Annual Report presents a selection of six partnerships established by VP Bank in various fields - from technology, innovation, knowledge and client solutions through to distribution.

Further information concerning this cooperation can be found in the online report at report.vpbank.com as well as through daily engagement with the VP Bank team.