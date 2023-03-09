Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05:18:13 2023-03-09 am EST
99.00 CHF   -0.60%
08:45aVp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Presentation Media and analyst conference - 2022 Annual Report VP Bank Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group

03/09/2023 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022 Partnerships

Seize opportunities through partnerships.

Strategic partnerships are a key pillar of VP Bank's Strategy 2026. Successful cooperation and systematic access to external partners' expertise is essential for the development of innovative, client-focused solutions.

This Annual Report presents a selection of six partnerships established by VP Bank in various fields - from technology, innovation, knowledge and client solutions through to distribution.

Further information concerning this cooperation can be found in the online report at report.vpbank.com as well as through daily engagement with the VP Bank team.

Shareholder information

VP Bank at a glance

  • Founded in 1956
  • Third-largestbank in Liechtenstein
  • Approximately 1,000 employees
  • Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich
  • Rated "A" by Standard & Poor's
  • Headquarters in Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein, along with five other locations at important international financial centres in Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore,
    Hong Kong and Tortola (BVI)
  • Focus on asset management for intermediaries and private persons, also operating as a universal bank on the Liechtenstein domestic market
  • International fund competence centre

Goals for Strategy 2026

  • Growth:
    • net new money >4% p.a. over the cycle
    • income growth of 4-6% p.a. over the cycle
  • Profitability: cost/income ratio below 75% by 2026
  • Stability: Tier 1 ratio above 20%

Agenda 2023

Annual results

7 March 2023

Annual general meeting of shareholders

28 April 2023

Dividend payment

5 May 2023

Semi-annual results

17 August 2023

Master data

Registered shares A, listed on Swiss Exchange (SIX)

SIX symbol

VPBN

Bloomberg ticker

VPBN

Reuters ticker

VPBN.S

Security number

31 548 726

ISIN

LI0315487269

The complete annual report is also available online and can be downloaded as a pdf.

Annual Report 2022 Partnerships

Annual Report 2022

report.vpbank.com

Key figures of VP Bank Group

Our financial year 2022

Net income

Client assets1

Total operating income

CHF million -20.7%

CHF billion

-9.4% CHF million +2.0%

73.5

54.7

50.6

41.6

40.2

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

47.4

51.3

327.8

319.0

329.9

336.4

46.8

46.4

290.8

41.5

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

Operating expenses

Total assets

Total shareholders' equity

CHF billion +7.0%

CHF billion

-4.3% CHF million +1.5%

269.5

272.1

291.2

12.4

13.4

13.5

13.2

12.6

981.6

1,026.3

1,025.1

1,085.6

1,102.1

232.3

244.8

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

Cost/income ratio2

Tier 1 ratio

Dividend

in per cent

in per cent

CHF

79.9

84.5

82.5

86.6

20.9

20.1

20.8

22.4

21.7

5.50

5.50

5.00

5.00³

74.7

4.00

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

31.12.18

31.12.19

31.12.20

31.12.21

31.12.22

  1. Client assets under management excl. cudstody assets
  2. Operating expenses / total operating income
  3. Proposal to the annual general meeting

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 13:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VP BANK AG
08:45aVp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Presentation Media and analyst conference - 2022 Annual Report VP Bank Group
PU
03/07VP Bank Posts Lower FY22 Group Net Income
MT
03/07Vp Bank : its own in a challenging environment and...
PU
03/03Vp Bank : Media Release Annual result 2022 VP Bank Group
PU
02/06Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on VP Bank, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
02/02DAX-FLASH: Price gains expected after Fed decision
DP
01/31German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
RE
01/30German economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q4, reviving specter of recession
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 326 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2022 41,7 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 4,18%
Capitalization 610 M 649 M 649 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 99,60 CHF
Average target price 103,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Felix Brill Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG13.44%649
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.37%405 594
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.69%260 605
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%216 379
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.65%166 323
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 526