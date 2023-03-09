VP Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group

Strategic partnerships are a key pillar of VP Bank's Strategy 2026. Successful cooperation and systematic access to external partners' expertise is essential for the development of innovative, client-focused solutions.
This Annual Report presents a selection of six partnerships established by VP Bank in various fields - from technology, innovation, knowledge and client solutions through to distribution.
Further information concerning this cooperation can be found in the online report at report.vpbank.com
Shareholder information
VP Bank at a glance
Founded in 1956
Third-largestbank in Liechtenstein
Approximately 1,000 employees
Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich
Rated "A" by Standard & Poor's
Headquarters in Vaduz, Principality of Liechtenstein, along with five other locations at important international financial centres in Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore,
Hong Kong and Tortola (BVI)
Focus on asset management for intermediaries and private persons, also operating as a universal bank on the Liechtenstein domestic market
International fund competence centre
Goals for Strategy 2026
Growth:
net new money >4% p.a. over the cycle
income growth of 4-6% p.a. over the cycle
Profitability: cost/income ratio below 75% by 2026
Stability: Tier 1 ratio above 20%
Agenda 2023
Annual results
7 March 2023
Annual general meeting of shareholders
28 April 2023
Dividend payment
5 May 2023
Semi-annual results
17 August 2023
Master data
Registered shares A, listed on Swiss Exchange (SIX)
SIX symbol
VPBN
Bloomberg ticker
VPBN
Reuters ticker
VPBN.S
Security number
31 548 726
ISIN
LI0315487269
Key figures of VP Bank Group
Our financial year 2022
Net income
Client assets1
Total operating income
CHF million -20.7%
CHF billion
-9.4% CHF million +2.0%
73.5
54.7
50.6
41.6
40.2
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
47.4
51.3
327.8
319.0
329.9
336.4
46.8
46.4
290.8
41.5
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
Operating expenses
Total assets
Total shareholders' equity
CHF billion +7.0%
CHF billion
-4.3% CHF million +1.5%
269.5
272.1
291.2
12.4
13.4
13.5
13.2
12.6
981.6
1,026.3
1,025.1
1,085.6
1,102.1
232.3
244.8
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
Cost/income ratio2
Tier 1 ratio
Dividend
in per cent
in per cent
CHF
79.9
84.5
82.5
86.6
20.9
20.1
20.8
22.4
21.7
5.50
5.50
5.00
5.00³
74.7
4.00
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
31.12.18
31.12.19
31.12.20
31.12.21
31.12.22
Client assets under management excl. cudstody assets