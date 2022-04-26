Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/25 11:30:21 am EDT
96.60 CHF   +0.42%
02:11aVP BANK : As Presenting Partner of the renowned marmite youngster competition, VP Bank promotes emerging young talent in the Swiss and Liechtenstein restaurant scene
PU
04/22VP BANK : CTAs – Strategy for uncertain times
PU
04/12German investor morale dips in April, inflation expectations ease
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : As Presenting Partner of the renowned marmite youngster competition, VP Bank promotes emerging young talent in the Swiss and Liechtenstein restaurant scene

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media release

As Presenting Partner of the renowned marmite youngster competition, VP Bank promotes emerging young talent in the Swiss and Liechtenstein restaurant scene

Vaduz, 26 April 2022

VP Bank is supporting young talent in the Swiss and Liechtenstein restaurant sector. The bank has entered into a multi-year sponsoring agreement with publishers marmite verlags ag, whose eponymous gourmet magazine stages the annual marmite youngster competition, where young people demonstrate their skills as chefs, pastry chefs, service personnel and sommeliers.

VP Bank is Presenting Partner of the marmite youngster competition. The competition aims to promote young talent in high-end gastronomy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It was launched in 2011 by marmite verlags ag to promote talented young restaurant professionals. The entrepreneur Thomas Abegg is the publisher of marmite magazine, which was launched over 60 years ago, making it the longest-running gourmet magazine in Switzerland. With its commitment to supporting the marmite youngster competition, VP Bank underscores its efforts to promote young talent in various branches - now also in the culinary sector.

The aim of the marmite youngster competition is to shine a light on talented, young restaurant professionals and to promote them in the scene. In the meantime, this annual competition includes cooks, pastry chefs, service personnel, and sommeliers. A total of around 500 young restaurant professionals have registered for the competition in recent years. Two public events are held as part of the marmite youngster competition - the Finals and the Awards Night. At the Finals, the young professionals demonstrate their skills and at the Awards Night they find out who the four marmite youngsters are for the coming year.

"I am delighted that we were able to win VP Bank as Presenting Partner of the successful marmite youngster young talent competition. After all, we are both pioneers with tradition - VP Bank was founded in 1956, marmite in 1959. Together we now want to identify the high-potential pioneers who will shape the future of fine dining. I am very excited to see the creativity and spirit of our marmite young talents 2023", says Thomas Abegg. As a Presenting Partner, VP Bank plays a key role in organising the competition. "With this sponsorship, VP Bank is expanding its cultural engagement to include the culinary arts. A vibrant eating and drinking culture brings great joy to many people. We let our clients and the public share this joy with various events. I am particularly pleased that we can promote young talent in the Swiss and Liechtenstein restaurant sector," says Paul Arni, Chief Executive Officer of the VP Bank Group.

The aim of VP Bank is not only to promote talent with its sponsorship commitments, but also to support sustainable actions throughout the economy and to stimulate thought. Young chefs, for example, who are inspired by their local environment when creating their dishes, not only deal with the environment in a conscious manner, but also motivate us as consumers to do the same.

For further information, please contact: VP Bank Ltd

Daniela Jenni, Head of Corporate Communications T +423 235 65 22, F +423 235 66 20

media@vpbank.comwww.vpbank.com

Agenda

Annual general meeting Dividend payment

29 April 2022

5 May 2022

Media and analyst conference - 2022 semi-annual results

17 August 2022

Facts & Figures VP Bank Gruppe

VP Bank Ltd was established in 1956 and, with around 1,000 employees, is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank has an international presence, with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). Its core competencies include the development of customised financial solutions for intermediaries and private persons, as well as access to private market investments via a curated ecosystem. In addition, the Group has an international fund competence centre. As of 31 December 2021, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 51.3 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VP BANK AG
02:11aVP BANK : As Presenting Partner of the renowned marmite youngster competition, VP Bank pro..
PU
04/22VP BANK : CTAs – Strategy for uncertain times
PU
04/12German investor morale dips in April, inflation expectations ease
RE
04/05VP BANK : Recession worries on the rise
PU
03/31VP BANK : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating
PU
03/30'WELCOME BACK TO THE 1970S' : Oil, gas prices push German inflation above 7%
RE
03/30VP BANK : Inflation, stagnation – or both at the same time?
PU
03/25War in Ukraine causes German business morale to collapse
RE
03/25VP BANK : Augment portfolio yield with dividend stocks
PU
03/23VP BANK : Agenda
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 338 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2022 55,4 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 588 M 614 M 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 939
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 96,60 CHF
Average target price 133,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG0.00%614
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.18%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.48%175 624