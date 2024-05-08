Media release

Ad hoc notification pursuant to Article 53 of the Listing Rules

CEO of VP Bank Group resigns

Vaduz, 8 May 2024

Paul Arni, Chief Executive Officer of VP Bank Group, is leaving VP Bank after around five years. Urs Monstein, Chief Operating Officer, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

Paul Arni joined VP Bank Group on 1 October 2019 and, as Chief Executive Officer, has played a key role in driving forward the implementation of the Strategy 2026 and made a valuable contribution to the further development of the Group. He is handing over the leadership at a time when VP Bank is in a solid position with a sound foundation that will enable it to successfully pursue the Group's strategy in the second half of the year.

Paul Arni is transferring his role with immediate effect and by mutual agreement to Urs Monstein, who has been Chief Operating Officer of VP Bank since May 2018 and will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis. Paul Arni will continue to be available as a consultant during this transition phase. The search for a successor has already begun.

The Board of Directors of VP Bank Group would like to express its sincere thanks to Paul Arni for his great commitment and leadership in advancing the implementation of Strategy 2026 in a challenging environment for VP Bank and wishes him all the best for the future.

For further information, please contact: Daniela Jenni Michèle Schnyder, Head of Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations T +423 235 65 22 T +423 235 60 80 media@vpbank.com investor.relations@vpbank.com Corporate calendar: 2024 semi-annual results 20 August 2024 2024 annual results 13 March 2025 62nd ordinary annual general meeting 25 April 2025 2025 dividend payment 2 May 2025

Facts and figures of VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was established in 1956 and, with around 1,000 employees, is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank has an international presence, with locations in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Sin- gapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). Its core competencies include the development of customised financial solutions for intermediaries and private individuals. In addition, the Group has an international fund competence centre. As of 31 December 2023, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 46.4 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has an "A-" rating from Standard & Poor's.