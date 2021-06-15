Log in
VP Bank Corona-Crisis-Barometer: A life with take-away food

06/15/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Last updated: 15 June 2021

In the US, around 12,000 new corona cases per day were still being reported at last count. This is the lowest level since the country has been conducting extensive coronatests. The 7-day incidence has fallen to just under 26 and has thus halved within a month.

It is striking that restaurant visits fluctuate strongly. While the number of visitors at weekends is above the pre-crisis level in some places, crisis ni-veaus are recorded during the week. It seems that people have become accustomed to eating at home. During the week, most people refrain from going to restaurants.

US air traffic is slowly increasing. However, pre-crisis levels are not yet within reach. Global tourism is still far from the usual summer sales due to restrictions in place and the infection situation in emerging markets.

Electricity demand is now also gradually climbing. But here, too, the last few kilometres are still missing.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 342 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2021 76,4 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,93x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 684 M 760 M 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 45,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
