VP Bank : Disclosure report 2020

/ Risk management objectives and policies (Art. 435 CRR)
/ Scope of application (Art. 436 CRR)
11 / Own funds (Art. 437 CRR)
/ Capital requirements (Art. 438 CRR)
/ Exposure to counterparty credit risk (Art. 439 CRR)
/ Capital buffers (Art. 440 CRR)
/ Credit risk adjustments (Art. 442 CRR)
/ Unencumbered assets (Art. 443 CRR)
/ Use of ECAIs (Art. 444 CRR)
/ Exposure to market risk (Art. 445 CRR)
/ Operational risk (Art. 446 CRR)
/ Exposures in equities not included in the trading book (Art. 447 CRR)
/ Exposure to interest rate risk on positions not included in the trading book (Art. 448 CRR)
/ Remuneration policy (Art. 450 CRR)
/ Leverage (Art. 451 CRR)
/ Use of credit risk mitigation techniques (Art. 453 CRR)
/ Liquidity
ABOUT THE CONTENT
In 2021, the VP Bank Art Foundation celebrated its 25th year of existence. The Art Foundation is based on VP Bank's sustained commitment to culture. On the occasion of this anniversary, the wider public was given access to VP Bank Art Foundation's collection as part of an exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein in Vaduz. The annual report presents seven artists and the focus of their work. Let yourself be moved by striking impressions from the collection and discover exciting works of modern art that can be viewed at the VP Bank offices, thus also turning art into an experience at the workplace.
You can find further information about the artists and the VP Bank Art Foundation in the online report available at report.vpbank.com and on our website.
THE COMPLETE ANNUAL REPORT IS ALSO AVAILABLE ONLINE AND CAN BE DOWNLOADED AS A PDF:
Annual report 2021
report.vpbank.com/en
INDEX DISCLOSURE PART 8 CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS REGULATION (CRR)
Article
Topic
Disclosure document
CRR
435
Risk management objectives and policies
Disclosure report p. 7 ff., Annual report p. 129 ff.
436
Scope of application
Disclosure report p. 9 ff., Annual report p. 174 ff.
437
Own funds
Disclosure report p. 11 ff., Annual report p. 136 ff.
438
Capital requirements
Disclosure report p. 15, Annual report p. 136 ff.
439
Exposure to counterparty credit risk
Disclosure report p. 16 ff., Annual report p. 157 ff.
440
Capital buffers
Disclosure report p. 19 ff., Annual report p. 136 ff.
441
Indicators of global systemic importance
Not applicable
442
Credit risk adjustments
Disclosure report p. 21 ff., Annual report p. 136 ff.
443
Unencumbered assets
Disclosure report p. 30 ff.
444
Use of ECAIs
Disclosure report p. 32
445
Exposure to market risk
Disclosure report p. 33, Annual report p. 137 ff.
446
Operational risk
Disclosure report p. 34, Annual report p. 147 ff.
447
Exposures in equities not included in the trading book
Disclosure report p. 35 Annual report p. 157 ff.
Exposure to interest rate risk on positions not included in the trading
448
book
Disclosure report p. 36, Annual report p. 137 ff.
449
Exposure to securitisation positions
Not applicable
450
Remuneration policy
Disclosure report p. 37, Annual report p. 92 ff.
451
Leverage
Disclosure report p. 38 ff.
452
Use of the IRB Approach to credit risk
Not applicable
453
Use of credit risk mitigation techniques
Disclosure report p. 40 ff., Annual report p. 122 ff.
454
Use of the Advanced Measurement Approaches to operational risk
Not applicable
455
Use of Internal Market Risk Models
Not applicable
EBA/GL
Liquidity
Disclosure report p. 41 ff.
KEY METRICS
in CHF 1,000
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
OWN FUNDS
Tier 1 Capital
1,014,488
972,754
Tier 1 Ratio
22.4%
20.8%
Risk weighted assets
4,535,817
4,675,482
Combined capital buffer requirement
205,933
212,314
LEVERAGE
Leverage Ratio
7.6%
7.1%
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
160.2%
179.4%
DISCLOSURE REPORT 2021/ Imprint
3
INTRODUCTION
VP Bank
VP Bank is an internationally active private bank and is one of the biggest banks in Liechtenstein. It has offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Tortola / British Virgin Islands, Singapore and Hong Kong.
Since its foundation in the year 1956, VP Bank has focused on asset management and investment consultancy for private individuals and financial intermediaries. As of December 31, 2021, 1012 employees manage client assets of CHF 51.3 billion.
VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Its financial strength has been given an "A" rating by Standard & Poor's. The shareholder base with three anchor shareholders ensures stability, independence and sustainability.
Basis and purpose of the disclosure
The Disclosure Report is based upon Part 8 of the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 CRR, which has been directly applicable in Liechtenstein with amendments of the Banking Act Liechtenstein (BankA) and the Banking Ordinance Liechtenstein (BankO) since 1 February 2015.
The Disclosure Report provides a comprehensive overview of the bank's capital and liquidity adequacy, its risk profile and risk management.
Content and scope of application of the disclosure
The Disclosure Report contains all qualitative and quantitative information specified in Part 8 Section II CRR that has not already been published in the semiannual report of VP Bank. The exemption rules set out under Art. 432 CRR for immaterial or confidential information as well as business secrets have not been applied.
VP Bank Ltd with registered domicile in Vaduz, Liechten- stein, is the parent company of VP Bank Group and fulfils the disclosure requirements pursuant to Art. 13 Para. 1 CRR on a consolidated level. The basis for this is the prudential scope of consolidation pursuant to Art. 18 to 24 CRR. For this reason, all information in the Disclosure Report relate to VP Bank Group.
Frequency and means of disclosure
A comprehensive disclosure report is drawn up annuall and published as a separate document on the VP Bank homepage (www.vpbank.com). Supplementary information is provided in the annual report. Publications performed during the course of the year are set out in the interim report. A supplementary Disclosure Report is issued semi- annually and is also published on the VP Bank website.
Preparation and assessment of the disclosure
VP Bank has implemented a process for preparing the Disclosure Report, and has defined the tasks and responsibilities in writing. Within this context, the content and frequency of the disclosure is regularly reviewed in order to ascertain that this is reasonable. The Disclosure Report is not subject to any review by statutory banking auditors.
No significant obstacles exist that limit the prompt transfer of equity capital or the repayment of liabilities between the parent company and fully-consolidated subsidiaries.
Changes since last year's Disclosure Report
No additional tables are disclosed compared with the previous year.
4
introduction / DISCLOSURE REPORT 2021
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Board of Directors
Pursuant to Art. 23 BankA, the Board of Directors is responsible for the overall management, supervision and control of the bank. It is responsible for the medium to long-term strategic focus of VP Bank and of VP Bank Group (Group Board of Directors).
The powers and obligations of the Board of Directors are set out in the Articles of Association and in the Organisation and Business Rules (OBR) of VP Bank.
Advising the Board of Directors on the appointment or dismissal of the Chief Risk Officer
As a rule, the Risk Committee holds five to eight meetings per year; in the 2021 financial year, seven ordinary meetings and one extraordinary meeting were held. The Chief Risk Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and the Head of Group Internal Audit attend the regular meetings as guests. At a joint meeting with the Audit Committee, an exchange of information took place with the GEM on the quality of the internal control system and other concerns.
Committees of the Board of Directors
To help it fulfil its responsibilities, the Board of Directors is supported by four committees: the Nomination & Compensation Committee, the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee and the Strategy & Digitalisation Committee. Each committee consists of at least three members of the Board of Directors.
The tasks, powers, rights and obligations of the committees of the Board of Directors are set out in the Organisation and Business Rules of VP Bank. The functions of the Audit Committee, of the Risk Committee as well as of the Strategy & Digitalisation Committee are also defined in regulations.
The Risk Committee is responsible in particular for the following tasks:
Receiving and processing the reports prepared by the
Chief Risk Officer as well as assessing the appropriate- ness of the procedures deployed to control and monitor the risks
Assessing the financial, business, reputational and opera- tional risks as well as discussing these with the Chief Risk
Officer
Assessing the integrity of the risk control and monitoring as well as of the internal control system
Assessing the precautions taken to ensure adherence to statutory (such as e.g. equity capital, liquidity & risk distri- bution regulations) and internal regulations (compliance), and adherence to these regulations
Receiving and processing the reports prepared by Group Legal Services, Group Compliance and Group Tax Center
Assessing the quality (effectiveness) of the risk govern- ance as well as of the cooperation between Risk Control, Risk Supervision, Group Executive Management (GEM), Risk Committee and the Board of Directors
Reviewing whether the pricing of the liabilities and invest- ments offered adequately takes into account the bank's business model and risk strategy and, if this is not the case, presenting a plan with remedial measures
Assessment whether the incentives offered by the remu- neration system take account of the risk, the capital, the liquidity as well as the likelihood and the timing of revenues
Members of the Board of Directors
Pursuant to Art. 16 of the Bank's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall consist of at least five members who are elected individually for three-year terms of office.
In professional and personal terms, the members of the Board of Directors must at all times ensure proper business operations. Criteria governing the selection of the members of the Board of Directors are prepared and reviewed by the Nomination & Compensation Committee. In this conjunction, attention is paid to the balance of the knowhow and capabilities, the diversity and the experience of the Board of Directors in its entirety.
Changes to business activities (e.g. expansion into new markets, products, etc.) or new regulatory requirements are leading to new tasks and increased complexity in business operations. This may result in additional requirements on the supervisory duties of the Board of Directors.
The Nomination & Compensation Committee therefore conducts ad hoc reviews at least annually as to any potential new requirements for the qualifications of members of the Board of Directors, and whether or not these requirements are adequately met by the body as a whole and/or by individuals. Where a deficit is discovered, the Nomination & Compensation Committee immediately initiates effective measures to ensure smooth management across all members of the body and within individual roles.
At the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021, Dr. Thomas R. Meier was re-elected for a term of office of three years. Following the Annual General Meeting, Dr. Thomas R. Meier was confirmed in office as Chairman by the Board of Directors.
Fredy Vogt did not stand for re-election and resigned from the Board of Directors. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 2012 and served as its Chairman until April 2020. Before joining the Board of Directors, Fredy Vogt had held various positions at VP Bank since 1987, including 16 years as a member of the Executive Board.
DISCLOSURE REPORT 2021/ Corporate governance
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
VP Bank AG published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 14:29:01 UTC.