As a rule, the Risk Committee holds five to eight meetings per year; in the 2022 financial year, six ordinary meetings and one extraordinary meeting were held. The Chief Risk

Advising the Board of Directors on the appointment or dismissal of the Chief Risk Officer

system take account of the risk, the capital, the liquidity as well as the likelihood and the timing of revenues

offered adequately takes into account the bank's business model and risk strategy and, if this is ­ not the case, presenting a plan with remedial measures

Assessing the quality (effectiveness) of the risk govern- ance as well as of the cooperation between Risk Control, Risk Supervision, Group Executive Management (GEM),

Assessing the precautions taken to ensure adherence to statutory (such as e.g. equity capital, liquidity & risk distri- bution regulations) and internal regulations (compliance), and adherence to these regulations

Assessing the integrity of the risk control and monitoring as well as of the internal control system

Assessing the financial, business, reputational and operational risks as well as discussing these with the

The Risk Committee is responsible in particular for the following tasks:

The tasks, powers, rights and obligations of the committees of the Board of Directors are set out in the Organisation and Business Rules of VP Bank. The functions of the Audit Committee, of the Risk Committee as well as of the Strategy & Digitalisation Committee are also defined in regulations.

­Compensation Committee, the Audit Committee, the Risk Committee and the Strategy & Digitalisation Committee. Each ­committee consists of at least three members of the Board of Directors.

To help it fulfil its responsibilities, the Board of Directors ­ is supported by four committees: the Nomination &

The powers and obligations of the Board of Directors ­ are set out in the Articles of Association and in the Organisation and Business Rules (OBR) of VP Bank.

Pursuant to Article 23 BankA, the Board of Directors is responsible for the overall management, supervision and control of the bank. It is responsible for the medium to long-term strategic focus of VP Bank and of VP Bank Group (Group Board of Directors).

Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and the Head of Group Internal Audit attend the regular meetings as guests. At a joint meeting with the Audit Committee, an exchange of information took place with the GEM on the quality of the internal control system and other concerns.

Members of the Board of Directors

Pursuant to Article 16 of the Bank's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall consist of at least five members who are elected individually for three-year terms of office.

The Board of Directors as a whole must have the necessary expertise, skills and experience to ensure that VP Bank operates properly.

The necessary theoretical knowledge and practical

professional­experience are derived from the respective tasks, competences and responsibilities which either the institution as a whole or an individual person has to carry out individually. The tasks of the Board of Directors are set out in the articles of association as well as in the Organizational and Business Regulations of VP Bank AG. Where appropriate and necessary, the Board of Directors shall define the assignment of individual focal points of tasks or responsibilities among the members of the body. The ­Nomination & Compensation Committee derives from these the required theoretical and practical skills per

member­ . In total and across all members, the entire requirements of the body must be sufficiently covered.

The respective requirement profiles are prepared and approved by the Nomination & Compensation Committee as required and approved by the BoD to reflect the current composition of the governing body. Prior to this an overall evaluation of the BoD takes place, if necessary with the involvement of an external specialist.

A solid, successful, and flawless business activity must be ensured at any point. Changes in business activities (e.g., extension to new markets, products, etc.) or new regulatory requirements lead to new tasks within the business management and increase the complexity of the operation. This may result in additional requirements in the supervisory function of the BoD.

The Nomination & Compensation Committee therefore review either in case of such an event, or at least once a year, if it leads to new requirements on the qualification of the board members and if these are covered by the whole body or an individual person.

If there is a deficit identified, the Nomination & Compensation Committee immediately takes effective measures to ensure proper management of the BoD as a whole as well of the individual functions. The BoD will then take appropriate decisions.

At the Annual General Meeting of 29 April 2022, Ursula Lang was re-elected for a term of office of three years.

Following­ the annual general meeting, she was appointed Vice President by the Board of Directors with immediate effect.