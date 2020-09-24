Log in
VP BANK AG

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/24 10:32:30 am
113.2 CHF   +0.53%
VP BANK : Disclosure report, first half of 2020
PU
09/21VP BANK : appoints Claus Jørgensen as CEO of VP Bank (Luxembourg) SA
PU
08/18VP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2020 VP Bank Group -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VP Bank : Disclosure report, first half of 2020

09/24/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Disclosure report

as of June 2020

 We connect.

3

·

Introduction

4

·

Key metrics

5

·

Capital adequacy

10

·

Capital adequacy requirements

12

·

Leverage

14

·

Liquidity risks

16

·

Credit risk adjustments

"We connect. Learn more about what connects us."

Connectivity is the corporate megatrend of our time. The ­principle of unlimited networking continues to grow rapidly and touches all areas of our lives. Our specialists serve as the Bank's messengers to describe the areas and topics where VP Bank is forging new conceptual connections. We present six central themes in all, which include the following areas: digital

advisory, corporate responsibility, working environment, investment solutions,­ financial strength

and fund expertise. You can also watch more in-depth interviews at our online annual report at report.vpbank.com

report.vpbank.com

Introduction

VP Bank

VP Bank is an internationally active private bank and is one of the biggest banks in Liechtenstein. It has offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Tortola / British Virgin Islands, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Since its foundation in the year 1956, VP Bank has focused on asset management and investment consultancy for private individuals and financial intermediaries. Today, 979 employees manage client assets of CHF 45.6 billion.

VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Its financial strength has been given an "A" rating by Standard & Poor's. The shareholder base with three anchor shareholders ensures stability, independence and sustainability.

Basis and purpose of the disclosure

The Disclosure Report is based upon Part 8 of the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 CRR, which has been directly applicable in Liechtenstein with amendments of the Banking Act Liechtenstein (BankA) and the Banking Ordinance Liechtenstein (BankO) since 1 February 2015.

The Disclosure Report provides a comprehensive picture of the bank's capital and liquidity adequacy, its risk profile and risk management.

Content and scope of application of the disclosure

The Disclosure Report contains all qualitative and quanti­ tative information specified in Part 8 Section II CRR that has not already been published in the semiannual report of VP Bank. The exemption rules set out under Art. 432 CRR for immaterial or confidential information as well as business secrets have not been applied.

VP Bank Ltd with registered domicile in Vaduz, Liechten- stein, is the parent company of VP Bank Group and fulfils the disclosure requirements pursuant to Art. 13 Para. 1 CRR on a consolidated level. The basis for this is the

prudential­ scope of consolidation pursuant to Art. 18 to 24 CRR. For this reason, all information in the Disclosure Report relate to VP Bank Group.

Frequency and means of disclosure

A comprehensive disclosure report is drawn up annually and published as a separate document on the VP Bank homepage (www.vpbank.com). Supplementary information is provided in the annual report. An additional disclosure is made every six months and is also published on VP Bank's homepage.

Preparation and assessment of the disclosure

VP Bank has implemented a process for preparing the Disclosure Report, and has defined the tasks and respon­ sibilities in writing. Within this context, the content and frequency of the disclosure is regularly reviewed in order to ascertain that this is reasonable. The Disclosure Report is not subject to any review by statutory banking auditors.

Changes since last year's Disclosure Report

Compared to the previous year the present disclosure includes full disclosure of credit risk adjustments in accordance with EBA Guideline 2018/10, similar to the Disclosure Report as of 31 December 2019.

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Introduction

3

Key metrics

Key metrics

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Own Funds

Tier 1 Capital

963,651

978,962

Tier 1 Ratio

20.1%

20.2%

Risk weighted assets

4,785,909

4,841,859

Combined capital buffer requirement

217,159

242,093

Leverage

Total exposure measure

13,841,418

13,803,380

Leverage Ratio

7.0%

7.1%

Liquidity

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

176.7%

213.1 %

Own funds

The Tier 1 Ratio falls slightly in the first half of 2020 from 20.2 per cent to 20.1 per cent and thus remains well above the regulatory minimum requirement. The decline in loans and advances to customers leads to a decrease in risk weighted assets. The reduction in own funds is due to actuarial adjustments for pension funds and changes in the value of FVTOCI (at fair value through other comprehensive income) financial instruments. VP Bank Group generated comprehensive income of CHF -12.3 million in the first half of 2020 compared with CHF 42.1 million in the preceding year.

Leverage

The reduction of the leverage ratio in comparison to the position at 31 December 2019 is primarily attributed to a reduction in own funds.

Liquidity

In the first six months of 2020 the LCR decreased from 213 per cent to 177 per cent, thus continuing to be comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement of 100 per cent. The reduction in the LCR results from the active management of the amounts due from banks and increased amounts due to customers.

COVID-19

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 crisis the disclosed key figures on capital and liquidity in the first half of 2020 were above the minimum regulatory requirements.

4

Key metrics·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Capital adequacy

VP Bank's regulatory equity capital consists solely of core Tier 1 capital (common equity Tier 1 - CET1) and is comprised primarily of paid-in capital and retained earnings. The amounts to be deducted according to Article 36(1) of the CRR are deducted in full from core Tier 1 capital. Part 10, Title I of the CRR regarding transitional provisions is not applied.

Capital instruments

in CHF 1,000

Issuer

VP Bank Ltd, Vaduz

VP Bank Ltd, Vaduz

Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

registered share A

registered share B

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Liechtenstein law

Liechtenstein law

Regulatory treatment

Common equity tier 1

Common equity tier 1

Transitional CRR rules

(CET1)

(CET1)

Common equity tier 1

Common equity tier 1

Post-transitional CRR rules

(CET1)

(CET1)

Eligible at solo(sub-)consolidated/ solo & (sub-)consolidated

solo and consolidated

solo and consolidated

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

fully paid-up share capital

fully paid-up share capital

Amount recognised in regulatory capital

60,150

6,004

Nominal amount of instrument

60,150

6,004

Issue price

60,150

6,004

Redemption price

n.a

n.a

Accounting classification

equity

equity

Original date of issuance

n.a

n.a

Perpetual or dated

perpetual

perpetual

Original maturity date

n.a

n.a

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

no

no

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount

n.a

n.a

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

n.a

n.a

Coupons / dividends

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

floating

floating

Coupon rate and any related index

n.a

n.a

Existence of a dividend stopper

n.a

n.a

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

(in terms of timing)

fully discretionary

fully discretionary

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

(in terms of amount)

fully discretionary

fully discretionary

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

n.a

n.a

Noncumulative or cumulative

n.a

n.a

Convertible or non-convertible

non-convertible

non-convertible

If convertible, conversion trigger(s)

n.a

n.a

If convertible, fully or partially

n.a

n.a

If convertible, conversion rate

n.a

n.a

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

n.a

n.a

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

n.a

n.a

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

n.a

n.a

Write-down features

n.a

n.a

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

n.a

n.a

If write-down, full or partial

n.a

n.a

If write-down, permanent or temporary

n.a

n.a

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

n.a

n.a

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation

(specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument)

n.a

n.a

Irregular features of the converted instruments

n.a

n.a

Description of any irregular features

n.a

n.a

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Capital adequacy

5

Own funds

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

56,200

of which: shares

56,200

Retained earnings

1,070,843

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

-41,246

Funds for general banking risk

n.a

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1

n.a

Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1)

n.a

Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend

n.a

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments

1,085,797

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments

Additional value adjustments (negative amount)

-389

Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount)

-58,682

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability

where the conditions in Article 38 (3) are met) (negative amount)

-1,482

Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges

Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts

Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount)

Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing

Defined-benefit pension fund assets (negative amount)

Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount)

-61,593

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal

cross holdings with the institution designed to initiate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)

n.a

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution

does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative

amount)

n.a

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution

has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

n.a

Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for the RW of 1250 %, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative

n.a

of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount)

n.a

of which: securitisation positions (negative amount)

n.a

of which: free deliveries (negative amount)

n.a

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the

conditions in Article 38 (3) are met) (negative amount)

n.a

Amount exceeding the 15 % threshold (negative amount)

n.a

of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution

has a significant investment in those entities

n.a

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

n.a

Losses for the current financial year (negative amount)

n.a

Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items (negative amount)

n.a

Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution (negative amount)

n.a

Total regulatory adjustments to common equity tier 1 (CET1)

-122,146

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

963,651

Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

n.a

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

n.a

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

n.a

Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1

n.a

6

Capital adequacy·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Own funds (continued)

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

n.a

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

n.a

Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments

n.a

Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments

Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own AT1 instruments (negative amount)

n.a

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross

holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)

n.a

Direct, indirect and synthetic holding of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a

significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

n.a

Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instrument of financial sector entities where the institution has a

significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

n.a

Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 capital of the institution (negative amount)

n.a

Total regulatory adjustments in additional tier 1 (AT1) capital

n.a

Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital

n.a

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

963,651

Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments and provisions

Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts

n.a

Amount of qualifying items referred to in article 484 (5) and the related share premium account subject to phase out from T2

n.a

Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

n.a

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

n.a

Credit risk adjustments

n.a

Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments

n.a

Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments

Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own T2 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount)

n.a

Holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross

holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount)

n.a

Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not

have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

n.a

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the

institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative amount)

n.a

Total regulatory adjustments of Tier 2 (T2) capital

n.a

Tier 2 (T2) capital

n.a

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

963,651

Total risk weighted assets

4,785,909

Capital ratios and buffers

Common equity tier 1 (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)

20.1%

Tier 1 (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)

20.1%

Total capital (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount)

20.1%

Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1) (a) plus capital conservation and

countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus systemically important institution buffer expressed as a

percentage of risk exposure amount)

9.1%

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.5%

of which: countercyclical buffer requirement

0.1%

of which: systemic risk buffer requirement

2.0%

of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer

2.0%1

Common equity tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk exposure amount)

12.1%

Amount below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Capital adequacy

7

Own funds (continued)

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in

those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions)

n.a

Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a

significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions)

n.a

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the

conditions in Article 38 (3) are met)

n.a

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in tier 2

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the

cap)

n.a

Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach

n.a

Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to the application

of the cap)

n.a

Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach

n.a

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2014 and 1 Jan 2022)

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

n.a

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

n.a

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

n.a

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

n.a

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

n.a

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

n.a

1 When both the SyRB and the other systemically institutions (O-SII) buffer applies to the same institution, only the higher of the two must be applied.

VP Bank met the minimum capital requirements at all times during the first half of 2020.

8

Capital adequacy·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

The full reconciliation of the core capital items with the consolidated balance sheet in accordance with Article 437

(1) a CRR is shown in the table below.

Reconciliation between balance sheet items used to calculate own funds and regulatory own funds

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Core capital

Share capital

66,154

66,154

Less: treasury shares

-61,593

-68,004

Capital reserves

23,297

26,772

Income reserves

1,017,592

1,043,893

Group net income

14,350

73,543

Unrealised gains/losses on Fair Value Through OCI (FVTOCI) financial instruments

-32,138

-15,518

Foreign-currency translation differences

-23,825

-21,252

Total shareholders' equity

989,487

1,032,045

Group net income not eligible

-14,350

0

Deduction for dividends as per proposal of Board of Directors

0

-36,385

Deduction for goodwill and intangible assets

-61,781

-62,189

Deduction for actuarial gains/losses from IAS19

68,640

61,151

Deduction for equity instruments as per art. 28 CRR

-9,954

-8,341

Other regulatory adjustments (deferred tax, securisation positions, prudential filter)

-8,391

-7,319

Total regulatory deduction

-25,836

-53,083

Eligible core capital (tier 1)

963,651

978,962

Eligible core capital (adjusted)

963,651

978,962

No significant obstacles exist that limit the prompt transfer of equity capital or the repayment of liabilities between the parent company and fully-consolidated subsidiaries.

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Capital adequacy

9

Capital adequacy requirements

VP Bank calculates the equity requirement in accordance with the provisions of the CRR using the following approaches:

  • Standardised approach for credit risk (under Part 3, Title II, Chapter 2 of the CRR)
  • Basic-indicatorapproach for operational risk (under Part 3, Title III, Chapter 2 of the CRR)
  • Standardised procedure for market risk (under Part 3, Title IV, Chapters 2 to 4 of the CRR)
  • Standardised method for credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk (under Article 384 of the CRR)
  • Comprehensive method for taking into consideration financial collateral (under Article 223 of the CRR)

Overview of risk weighted assets (RWAs) (EU OV1)

The following overview shows the capital adequacy requirements specific to the various regulatory risk types in accordance with Article 438(c) to (f) of the CRR.

in CHF 1,000

Minimum capital

Risk weighted assets

requirements

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

3,914,633

3,961,965

313,171

316,957

2

of which the standardised approach

3,914,633

3,961,965

313,171

316,957

6

Counterparty credit risk (CCR)

54,158

57,534

4,333

4,603

7

of which mark to market

39,135

43,406

3,131

3,472

12

of which CVA

15,023

14,128

1,202

1,130

19

Market risk

247,925

253,168

19,834

20,253

20

of which the standardised approach

247,925

253,168

19,834

20,253

23

Operational risk

569,192

569,192

45,535

45,535

24

of which basic indicator approach

569,192

569,192

45,535

45,535

29

Total

4,785,909

4,841,859

382,873

387,348

The reduction in risk weighted assets is mainly due to the decrease in loans and advances to customers.

10

Capital adequacy requirements·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Standardised approach (EU CR5)

Ihe following overviews contain the respective total of the risk exposure values using the standardised approach in accordance with Article 444(e) of the CRR. The values for risk exposures are presented broken down by risk exposure classes before and after factoring in credit risk mitigation effects of collateral.

in CHF 1,000

Risk weight

Of which

0%

10%

20%

35%

50%

75%

100%

150%

250%

Total

unrated

Exposure classes

Central governments or central

1

banks

3,144,206

0

2,045

0

0

0

474

0

0

3,146,724

159,566

2

Regional governments or local

authorities

94

0

168,862

0

4,448

0

0

0

0

173,404

27,556

3

Public sector entities

18,303

0

198,682

0

5,102

0

0

0

0

222,087

8,166

Multilateral development

4

banks

79,470

0

2,043

0

7,945

0

0

0

0

89,458

0

5

International organisations

4,955

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4,955

0

6

Institutions

147,386

0

1,785,994

0

20,693

0

0

0

0

1,954,073

397,556

7

Corporates

5,092

0

420,863

16,117

460,832

0

844,214

629

0

1,747,747

745,089

8

Retail

0

0

282,668

3,456

58,233

222,339

0

0

566,696

566,696

9

Secured by real estate

0

0

0

2,192,014

832,750

282,941

0

0

3,307,705

3,307,705

10

Exposures in default

0

0

0

0

0

0

14,899

80,515

0

95,414

95,414

Items associated with

11

particularly high risk

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

31,441

0

31,441

31,441

12

Covered bonds

0

490,449

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

490,449

0

13

Securitisation positions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

14 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term

credit assessment

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Collective investments

15

undertakings

0

0

0

0

0

0

30,059

0

0

30,059

30,059

16

Equity exposures

0

0

0

0

0

0

87,037

0

0

87,037

87,037

17

Other items

28,514

0

3,522

0

0

0

126,923

0

12,510

171,469

79,044

18

Total

3,428,020

490,449

2,864,679

2,211,587

1,331,769

58,233

1,608,886

112,585

12,510

12,118,718

5,535,328

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Capital adequacy requirements

11

Leverage

In addition to the risk-based capital adequacy requirements, a leverage ratio was introduced which sets equity in relation to the unweighted balance sheet and off-balance sheet risk positions.

Leverage ratio

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs

1

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral)

13,639,979

2

Asset amounts deducted in determining tier 1 capital

-122,146

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets) (sum of lines 1 and 2)

13,517,833

Derivative exposures

4

Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin)

88,259

5

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mark-to-market method)

95,640

EU-5a

Exposure determined under original exposure method

n.a

6

Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the applicable

accounting framework

n.a

7

Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions

n.a

8

Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures

n.a

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

n.a

10

Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives

n.a

11

Total derivatives exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10)

183,899

SFT exposures

12

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions

n.a

13

Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets

n.a

14

Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets

n.a

EU-14a

Derogation for SFTs: Counterparty credit risk exposure in accordance with Articles 429b(4) and 222 of Regulation (EU)

No 575/2013

n.a

15

Agent transaction exposures

n.a

EU-15a

Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared SFT exposure)

n.a

16

Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15a)

0

Other off-balance sheet exposures

17

Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount

583,219

18

(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)

-443,533

19

Other off-balance sheet exposures (sum of lines 17 and 18)

139,686

Exempted exposures in accordance with Article 429(7) and (14) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (on and off balance sheet)

EU-19a

Intragroup exposures (solo basis) exempted in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (on and off

balance sheet)

n.a

EU-19b

Exposures exempted in accordance with Article 429 (14) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (on and off balance sheet)

n.a

Capital and total exposure measure

20

Tier 1 capital

963,651

21

Leverage ratio total exposure measure (sum of lines 3, 11, 16, 19, EU-19a and EU-19b)

13,841,418

Leverage ratio

22

Leverage ratio

7.0%

Choice on transitional arrangements and amount of derecognised fiduciary items

EU-23

Choice on transitional arrangements for the definition of the capital measure

n.a

EU-24

Amount of derecognised fiduciary items in accordance with Article 429(11) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

n.a

The reduction in the leverage ratio in comparison to 31 December 2019 is due to the reduction in own funds. As of the end of 2019, the leverage ratio of VP Bank was 7.0 per cent. As at 30 June 2020 there is no regulatory minimum in place in Liechtenstein.

12

Leverage·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures)

13,639,979

of which Trading book exposures

394

Banking book exposures

13,639,585

of which Covered bonds

490,449

Exposures treated as sovereigns

3,407,359

Exposures to regional governments, MDB, international organisations and PSE not treated as sovereigns

235,272

Institutions

2,049,915

Secured by mortgages of immovable properties

2,891,163

Retail exposures

1,066,191

Corporate

3,006,182

Exposures in default

115,131

Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and other non-credit obligation assets)

377,923

Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2020

Total assets as per published financial statements

13,610,979

Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation

0

Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the applicable accounting framework but excluded

from the leverage ratio total exposure measure in accordance with Article 429(13) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

0

Adjustments for derivative financial instruments

95,640

Adjustment for securities financing transactions (SFTs)

0

Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures)

139,686

Adjustment for intragroup exposures excluded from the leverage ratio total exposure measure in accordance with Article 429(7) of

Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

0

Adjustment for exposures excluded from the leverage ratio total exposure measure in accordance with Article 429(14) of

Regulation (EU) No 575/2013

0

Other adjustments

-4,887

Leverage ratio total exposure measure

13,841,418

Risk of excessive indebtedness

In order to prevent excessive debt, VP Bank has defined a minimum level for the leverage ratio, and monitors adherence at least quarterly.

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Leverage

13

Liquidity risks

VP Bank has implemented a process, the Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP), to ensure risk-­ adequate liquidity. The ILAAP approach involves two complementary perspectives: the normative perspective is based on ensuring the continuous fulfilment of all legal and internal requirements, while the economic perspective ensures the institution's ability to survive.

Liquidity risk includes insolvency/maturity, refinancing, market liquidity, withdrawal and step-in risk. Liquidity risk includes, for example, the risk of current and future payment obligations not being able to be refinanced in full or on time, in the right currency or at the standard

market­ conditions, as well as cases where, due to insuf­ ficient market liquidity, it is not possible to liquidate

or collateralise­high-risk items on time or to the extent necessary and on reasonable terms.

Liquidity risks - taking account of statutory liquidity standards and regulations - are monitored and controlled using internal criteria and limits for the interbank and lending activities. Liquidity management at VP Bank Group is performed centrally at head office in Liechtenstein.

Safeguarding liquidity within VP Bank Group at all times has absolute priority. This is ensured with a substantial holding of liquid assets and investments with high liquidity (high quality liquid assets / HQLA), which also represents the main source of liquidity. Around two thirds of the HQLA are held at central banks.

If necessary, VP Bank can access the Eurex repo market to procure covered liquidity at short notice.

Within the context of the national implementation of Basel III, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has been reported to the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) since 2015. In terms of liquidity, a liquidity coverage requirement for a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of at least 100 per cent has been in place since 1 January 2018. With an LCR of 176.7per cent, VP Bank had a comfortable liquidity situation at the end of June 2020.

The LCR is actively managed and monitored in all significant currencies (main currencies: CHF, EUR and USD).

Continuous checks are carried out to ensure that liquid assets which do not qualify as liquid assets in a third

country­ are not factored into the LCR calculation at Group level either.

Short-term client deposits play a significant role in the Bank's refinancing with only a minor dependency on the capital markets.

Derivative transactions which might involve potential collateral requirements consist primarily of interest-rate swaps and currency swaps - the potential collateral requirements are small.

With the help of regular stress tests, the impact of extra­ ordinary (although plausible) events on liquidity is analy- sed. This enables VP Bank to take countermeasures during good times and set limits, where necessary.

A liquidity emergency plan is designed to ensure that

VP Bank continues to have sufficient liquidity, even in cases of bank-specific or market-triggered liquidity crises as well as combinations thereof. For this purpose, suitable early warning indicators are identified and regularly monitored. Possible measures are set out in the emergency liquidity plan.

Despite the fact that the net stable funding ratio will only be mandatory in future, VP Bank regularly monitors the net stable funding ratio.

Declaration of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors bears overall responsibility for

liquidity­ management that is appropriate for the profile and strategy of VP Bank.

Safeguarding liquidity within VP Bank Group at all times has absolute priority. This is ensured with a substantial holding of liquid assets and investments with high liquidity (HQLA).

Key performance indicators in VP Bank's liquidity management include the LCR, the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), the liquidity reserve and distance to liquidity. To bring the liquidity risk profile into line with the defined risk tole- rance, the Bank sets itself minimum requirements that are above the statutory minimum in each case. As at 30 June 2020, the LCR was 176.7 per cent, the NSFR was in excess of 100 per cent. VP Bank complied with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements at all times during the first half of 2020 despite COVID-19.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

in CHF 1,000

Weighted value

(average)

Quarter ending

30.09.2019

31.12.2019

31.03.2020

30.06.2020

Number of data points used

12

12

12

12

Liquidity buffer

4,909,202

4,956,298

4,903,367

4,804,585

Total net cash outflow

3,248,424

3,071,129

2,704,382

2,414,806

Liqudity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

154.84%

167.50%

186.64%

201.16%

14

Liquidity risks·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Credit risk adjustments

The following tables «Credit quality of forborne exposures (template 1)», «Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (template 3)», «Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (tem- plate 4)» «Quality of non-performing exposures by geography (template 5)» and «Credit quality of loans and advances by industry (template 6)» must be disclosed in accordance with Directive (EBA/GL/2018/10) on the disclosure of non-performing and deferred risk positions. This Directive is applicable in Liechtenstein for the first time as of 31 December 2019.

The forbone exposures were created in connection with the COVID-19 crisis.

Credit quality of forborne exposures (template 1)

in CHF 1,000

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures

Accumulated impairment1

Collateral received2

with forbearance measures

Performing

Non-performing forborne

On performing

On

Total

for

forborne

forborne

nonperfor-

nonperfor-

exposures

ming

ming

forborne

exposures3

exposure

Total

Of which

Of which

defaulted

impaired

Loans and advances

154,286

1,580

1,580

1,580

29

340

151,658

1,580

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

10,247

0

0

0

0

0

10,247

0

Non-financial corporations

133,159

0

0

0

28

0

130,536

0

Household

10,880

1,580

1,580

1,580

1

340

10,875

1,580

Debt securities

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Loan commitments given

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

154,286

1,580

1,580

1,580

29

340

151,658

1,580

  1. Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to credit risk and provisions.
  2. Collateral received and financial guarantees received on forborne exposures.
  • Of which collateral and financial guarantees received on nonperforming exposures with forbearance measures.

Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (template 3)

in CHF 1,000

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Performing exposures

Not past due or

Past due

Total

past due ≤ 30 days

> 30 days ≤ 90 days

Loans and advances

10,570,373

10,570,250

123

Central banks

2,749,199

2,749,199

0

General governments

568

568

0

Credit institutions

1,823,486

1,823,486

0

Other financial corporations

1,492,551

1,492,461

90

Non-financial corporations

1,346,298

1,346,297

1

Households

3,158,272

3,158,240

32

Debt securities

2,570,910

2,570,910

0

Central banks

6,789

6,789

0

General governments

806,277

806,277

0

Credit institutions

669,685

669,685

0

Other financial corporations

49,013

49,013

0

Non-financial corporations

1,039,146

1,039,146

0

Off-balance-sheet exposures

583,219

Central banks

0

n.a.

n.a.

General governments

53

n.a.

n.a.

Credit institutions

3,827

n.a.

n.a.

Other financial corporations

238,564

n.a.

n.a.

Non-financial corporations

140,338

n.a.

n.a.

Households

200,437

n.a.

n.a.

Total

13,724,502

13,141,160

123

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Credit risk adjustments

15

Template 3 (continued)

in CHF 1,000

Non-performing exposures

Past due

Past due

Past due

Past due

Past due

past due

> 90 days

> 180 days

> 1 year

> 2 years

> 5 years

Past due

Of which

Total

≤ 90 days1

≤ 180 days

≤ 1 year

≤ 2 years

≤ 5 year

≤ 7 years

> 7 years

defaulted

Loans and advances

113,502

48,483

41,885

2,006

4,020

11,037

0

6,071

113,502

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

6,245

6,245

0

0

0

0

0

0

6,245

Other financial corporations

69,923

26,758

37,094

0

0

0

0

6,071

69,923

Non-financial corporations

11,081

6,125

216

2,006

0

2,734

0

0

11,081

Households

26,253

9,355

4,575

0

4,020

8,303

0

0

26,253

Debt securities

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non-financial corporations

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Off-balance-sheet exposures

0

0

Total

113,502

48,483

41,885

2,006

4,020

11,037

0

6,071

113,502

1 Unlikely to pay that are not past due or are past due ≤ 90 days

Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (template 4)

in CHF 1,000

Gross carrying amount/nominal amount

Performing exposures

Non-performing exposures

Total

Of which stage 1

Of which stage 2

Total

Of which stage 2

Of which stage 3

Loans and advances

10,570,373

10,463,276

107,098

113,502

0

113,502

Central banks

2,749,199

2,749,199

0

0

0

0

General governments

568

568

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

1,823,486

1,822,323

1,163

6,245

0

6,245

Other financial corporations

1,492,551

1,456,250

36,301

69,923

0

69,923

Non-financial corporations

1,346,298

1,320,027

26,271

11,081

0

11,081

Households

3,158,272

3,114,910

43,362

26,253

0

26,253

Debt securities

2,570,910

2,552,062

18,848

0

0

0

Central banks

6,789

6,789

0

0

0

0

General governments

806,277

806,277

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

669,685

669,685

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

49,013

44,951

4,062

0

0

0

Non-financial corporations

1,039,146

1,024,360

14,786

0

0

0

Off-balance-sheet exposures

583,219

583,219

0

0

0

0

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

53

53

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

3,827

3,827

0

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

238,564

238,564

0

0

0

0

Non-financial corporations

140,338

140,338

0

0

0

0

Households

200,437

200,437

0

0

0

0

Total

13,724,502

13,598,557

125,945

113,502

0

113,502

16

Credit risk adjustments·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Template 4 (continued)

in CHF 1,000

Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative

Accumula- Collateral and financial

changes in fair value due to credit risk and

ted partial

guarantees received

provisions

write-off

Performing exposures1

Non-performing exposures2

Of which

Of which

Of which

Of which

per-

non-per-

Total

stage 1

stage 2

Total

stage 2

stage 3

forming

forming

Loans and advances

2,615

2,141

474

50,996

0

50,996

0

5,569,545

29,215

Central banks

131

131

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Credit institutions

80

79

1

6,245

0

6,245

0

0

0

Other financial corporations

1,160

1,138

22

31,049

0

31,049

0

1,129,785

0

Non-financial corporations

653

502

151

2,451

0

2,451

0

1,384,941

22,874

Households

592

291

301

11,251

0

11,251

0

3,054,819

6,341

Debt securities

1,691

1,340

351

0

0

0

0

478,830

0

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

General governments

388

388

0

0

0

0

0

19,775

0

Credit institutions

342

342

0

0

0

0

0

453,938

0

Other financial corporations

87

24

63

0

0

0

0

5,118

0

Non-financial corporations

873

585

288

0

0

0

0

0

0

Off-balance-sheet exposures

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

474,370

617

Central banks

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

0

0

General governments

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

26

0

Credit institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

0

0

Other financial corporations

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

162,086

0

Non-financial corporations

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

137,379

0

Households

0

0

0

0

0

0

n.a.

174,879

617

Total

4,306

3,481

825

50,996

0

50,996

0

6,522,745

29,832

  1. Performing exposures - accumulated impairment and provisions.
  2. Non-performingexposures - accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to credit risk and provisions .

Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes (template 9)

At the reporting date VP Bank does not hold any collateral due to taking possession and execution processes. The disclosure of this table can be waived as there are no positions as of 30 June 2020.

Disclosure report as of June 2020  ·  Credit risk adjustments

17

VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd is a bank domiciled in Liechtenstein and is subject to supervision by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) Liechtenstein, Landstrasse 109, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein, www.fma-li.li

VP Bank Ltd

Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein

T +423 235 66 55 · F +423 235 65 00

info@vpbank.com · www.vpbank.com

VAT No. 51.263 · Reg. No. FL-0001.007.080-0

VP Bank (Switzerland) Ltd

Talstrasse 59 · 8001 Zurich · Switzerland

T +41 44 226 24 24 · F +41 44 226 25 24 · info.ch@vpbank.com

VP Bank (Luxembourg) SA

2, rue Edward Steichen · L-2540 Luxembourg

T +352 404 770-1 · F +352 481 117 · info.lu@vpbank.com

VP Bank (BVI) Ltd

VP Bank House · 156 Main Street · PO Box 2341

Road Town · Tortola VG1110 · British Virgin Islands

T +1 284 494 11 00 · F +1 284 494 11 44 · info.bvi@vpbank.com

VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch

8 Marina View · #27-03 Asia Square Tower 1

Singapore 018960 · Singapore

T +65 6305 0050 · F +65 6305 0051 · info.sg@vpbank.com

VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

33/F · Suite 3305 · Two Exchange Square

8 Connaught Place · Central · Hong Kong

T +852 3628 99 00 · F +852 3628 99 11 · info.hkwm@vpbank.com

VP Bank Ltd

33/F · Suite 3305 · Two Exchange Square

Hong Kong Representative Office

8 Connaught Place · Central · Hong Kong

T +852 3628 99 99 · F +852 3628 99 11 · info.hk@vpbank.com

VP Fund Solutions (Luxembourg) SA

2, rue Edward Steichen · L-2540 Luxembourg

T +352 404 770-297 · F +352 404 770-283

fundclients-lux@vpbank.com · www.vpfundsolutions.com

VP Fund Solutions (Liechtenstein) AG

Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein

T +423 235 67 67 · F +423 235 67 77

vpfundsolutions@vpbank.com · www.vpfundsolutions.com

18

VP Bank Group·  Disclosure report as of June 2020

Imprint

This disclosure report has been produced with the greatest possible care and all data have been closely examined.

Rounding, typeset or printing errors, however, cannot be ruled out.

Media & Investor Relations

VP Bank Ltd

Rudolf Seuhs · Senior Corporate Communications Manager Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein

T +423 235 65 22 · F +423 235 66 20 investor.relations@vpbank.com · www.vpbank.com

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:34:03 UTC
