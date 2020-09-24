VP Bank : Disclosure report, first half of 2020 0 09/24/2020 | 10:35am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure report as of June 2020 We connect. 3 · Introduction 4 · Key metrics 5 · Capital adequacy 10 · Capital adequacy requirements 12 · Leverage 14 · Liquidity risks 16 · Credit risk adjustments "We connect. Learn more about what connects us." Connectivity is the corporate megatrend of our time. The ­principle of unlimited networking continues to grow rapidly and touches all areas of our lives. Our specialists serve as the Bank's messengers to describe the areas and topics where VP Bank is forging new conceptual connections. We present six central themes in all, which include the following areas: digital advisory, corporate responsibility, working environment, investment solutions,­ financial strength and fund expertise. You can also watch more in-depth interviews at our online annual report at report.vpbank.com report.vpbank.com Introduction VP Bank VP Bank is an internationally active private bank and is one of the biggest banks in Liechtenstein. It has offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Tortola / British Virgin Islands, Singapore and Hong Kong. Since its foundation in the year 1956, VP Bank has focused on asset management and investment consultancy for private individuals and financial intermediaries. Today, 979 employees manage client assets of CHF 45.6 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Its financial strength has been given an "A" rating by Standard & Poor's. The shareholder base with three anchor shareholders ensures stability, independence and sustainability. Basis and purpose of the disclosure The Disclosure Report is based upon Part 8 of the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 CRR, which has been directly applicable in Liechtenstein with amendments of the Banking Act Liechtenstein (BankA) and the Banking Ordinance Liechtenstein (BankO) since 1 February 2015. The Disclosure Report provides a comprehensive picture of the bank's capital and liquidity adequacy, its risk profile and risk management. Content and scope of application of the disclosure The Disclosure Report contains all qualitative and quanti­ tative information specified in Part 8 Section II CRR that has not already been published in the semiannual report of VP Bank. The exemption rules set out under Art. 432 CRR for immaterial or confidential information as well as business secrets have not been applied. VP Bank Ltd with registered domicile in Vaduz, Liechten- stein, is the parent company of VP Bank Group and fulfils the disclosure requirements pursuant to Art. 13 Para. 1 CRR on a consolidated level. The basis for this is the prudential­ scope of consolidation pursuant to Art. 18 to 24 CRR. For this reason, all information in the Disclosure Report relate to VP Bank Group. Frequency and means of disclosure A comprehensive disclosure report is drawn up annually and published as a separate document on the VP Bank homepage (www.vpbank.com). Supplementary information is provided in the annual report. An additional disclosure is made every six months and is also published on VP Bank's homepage. Preparation and assessment of the disclosure VP Bank has implemented a process for preparing the Disclosure Report, and has defined the tasks and respon­ sibilities in writing. Within this context, the content and frequency of the disclosure is regularly reviewed in order to ascertain that this is reasonable. The Disclosure Report is not subject to any review by statutory banking auditors. Changes since last year's Disclosure Report Compared to the previous year the present disclosure includes full disclosure of credit risk adjustments in accordance with EBA Guideline 2018/10, similar to the Disclosure Report as of 31 December 2019. Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Introduction 3 Key metrics Key metrics in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Own Funds Tier 1 Capital 963,651 978,962 Tier 1 Ratio 20.1% 20.2% Risk weighted assets 4,785,909 4,841,859 Combined capital buffer requirement 217,159 242,093 Leverage Total exposure measure 13,841,418 13,803,380 Leverage Ratio 7.0% 7.1% Liquidity Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 176.7% 213.1 % Own funds The Tier 1 Ratio falls slightly in the first half of 2020 from 20.2 per cent to 20.1 per cent and thus remains well above the regulatory minimum requirement. The decline in loans and advances to customers leads to a decrease in risk weighted assets. The reduction in own funds is due to actuarial adjustments for pension funds and changes in the value of FVTOCI (at fair value through other comprehensive income) financial instruments. VP Bank Group generated comprehensive income of CHF -12.3 million in the first half of 2020 compared with CHF 42.1 million in the preceding year. Leverage The reduction of the leverage ratio in comparison to the position at 31 December 2019 is primarily attributed to a reduction in own funds. Liquidity In the first six months of 2020 the LCR decreased from 213 per cent to 177 per cent, thus continuing to be comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement of 100 per cent. The reduction in the LCR results from the active management of the amounts due from banks and increased amounts due to customers. COVID-19 Despite the effects of the COVID-19 crisis the disclosed key figures on capital and liquidity in the first half of 2020 were above the minimum regulatory requirements. 4 Key metrics· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Capital adequacy VP Bank's regulatory equity capital consists solely of core Tier 1 capital (common equity Tier 1 - CET1) and is comprised primarily of paid-in capital and retained earnings. The amounts to be deducted according to Article 36(1) of the CRR are deducted in full from core Tier 1 capital. Part 10, Title I of the CRR regarding transitional provisions is not applied. Capital instruments in CHF 1,000 Issuer VP Bank Ltd, Vaduz VP Bank Ltd, Vaduz Unique identifier (e.g. CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement) registered share A registered share B Governing law(s) of the instrument Liechtenstein law Liechtenstein law Regulatory treatment Common equity tier 1 Common equity tier 1 Transitional CRR rules (CET1) (CET1) Common equity tier 1 Common equity tier 1 Post-transitional CRR rules (CET1) (CET1) Eligible at solo(sub-)consolidated/ solo & (sub-)consolidated solo and consolidated solo and consolidated Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction) fully paid-up share capital fully paid-up share capital Amount recognised in regulatory capital 60,150 6,004 Nominal amount of instrument 60,150 6,004 Issue price 60,150 6,004 Redemption price n.a n.a Accounting classification equity equity Original date of issuance n.a n.a Perpetual or dated perpetual perpetual Original maturity date n.a n.a Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval no no Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount n.a n.a Subsequent call dates, if applicable n.a n.a Coupons / dividends Fixed or floating dividend/coupon floating floating Coupon rate and any related index n.a n.a Existence of a dividend stopper n.a n.a Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of timing) fully discretionary fully discretionary Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (in terms of amount) fully discretionary fully discretionary Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem n.a n.a Noncumulative or cumulative n.a n.a Convertible or non-convertible non-convertible non-convertible If convertible, conversion trigger(s) n.a n.a If convertible, fully or partially n.a n.a If convertible, conversion rate n.a n.a If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion n.a n.a If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into n.a n.a If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into n.a n.a Write-down features n.a n.a If write-down,write-down trigger(s) n.a n.a If write-down, full or partial n.a n.a If write-down, permanent or temporary n.a n.a If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism n.a n.a Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to instrument) n.a n.a Irregular features of the converted instruments n.a n.a Description of any irregular features n.a n.a Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Capital adequacy 5 Own funds in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital: instruments and reserves Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts 56,200 of which: shares 56,200 Retained earnings 1,070,843 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) -41,246 Funds for general banking risk n.a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (3) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from CET1 n.a Minority interests (amount allowed in consolidated CET1) n.a Independently reviewed interim profits net of any foreseeable charge or dividend n.a Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital before regulatory adjustments 1,085,797 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital: regulatory adjustments Additional value adjustments (negative amount) -389 Intangible assets (net of related tax liability) (negative amount) -58,682 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) are met) (negative amount) -1,482 Fair value reserves related to gains or losses on cash flow hedges Negative amounts resulting from the calculation of expected loss amounts Any increase in equity that results from securitised assets (negative amount) Gains or losses on liabilities valued at fair value resulting from changes in own credit standing Defined-benefit pension fund assets (negative amount) Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own CET1 instruments (negative amount) -61,593 Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the CET 1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to initiate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount) n.a Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) n.a Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) n.a Exposure amount of the following items which qualify for the RW of 1250 %, where the institution opts for the deduction alternative n.a of which: qualifying holdings outside the financial sector (negative amount) n.a of which: securitisation positions (negative amount) n.a of which: free deliveries (negative amount) n.a Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) are met) (negative amount) n.a Amount exceeding the 15 % threshold (negative amount) n.a of which: direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities n.a of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences n.a Losses for the current financial year (negative amount) n.a Foreseeable tax charges relating to CET1 items (negative amount) n.a Qualifying AT1 deductions that exceed the AT1 capital of the institution (negative amount) n.a Total regulatory adjustments to common equity tier 1 (CET1) -122,146 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital 963,651 Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital: instruments Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts n.a of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards n.a of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards n.a Amount of qualifying items referred to in Article 484 (4) and the related share premium accounts subject to phase out from AT1 n.a 6 Capital adequacy· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Own funds (continued) in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 Qualifying tier 1 capital included in consolidated AT1 capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties n.a of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards n.a Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital before regulatory adjustments n.a Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital: regulatory adjustments Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own AT1 instruments (negative amount) n.a Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount) n.a Direct, indirect and synthetic holding of the AT1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) n.a Direct, indirect and synthetic holdings by the institution of the AT1 instrument of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) n.a Qualifying T2 deductions that exceed the T2 capital of the institution (negative amount) n.a Total regulatory adjustments in additional tier 1 (AT1) capital n.a Additional tier 1 (AT1) capital n.a Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 963,651 Tier 2 (T2) capital: instruments and provisions Capital instruments and the related share premium accounts n.a Amount of qualifying items referred to in article 484 (5) and the related share premium account subject to phase out from T2 n.a Qualifying own funds instruments included in consolidated T2 capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties n.a of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out n.a Credit risk adjustments n.a Tier 2 (T2) capital before regulatory adjustments n.a Tier 2 (T2) capital: regulatory adjustments Direct and indirect holdings by an institution of own T2 instruments and subordinated loans (negative amount) n.a Holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where those entities have reciprocal cross holdings with the institution designed to inflate artificially the own funds of the institution (negative amount) n.a Direct and indirect holdings of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount above 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) n.a Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the T2 instruments and subordinated loans of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (net of eligible short positions) (negative amount) n.a Total regulatory adjustments of Tier 2 (T2) capital n.a Tier 2 (T2) capital n.a Total capital (TC = T1 + T2) 963,651 Total risk weighted assets 4,785,909 Capital ratios and buffers Common equity tier 1 (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount) 20.1% Tier 1 (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount) 20.1% Total capital (as a percentage of total risk exposure amount) 20.1% Institution specific buffer requirement (CET1 requirement in accordance with article 92 (1) (a) plus capital conservation and countercyclical buffer requirements, plus systemic risk buffer, plus systemically important institution buffer expressed as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 9.1% of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.5% of which: countercyclical buffer requirement 0.1% of which: systemic risk buffer requirement 2.0% of which: Global Systemically Important Institution (G-SII) or Other Systemically Important Institution (O-SII) buffer 2.0%1 Common equity tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk exposure amount) 12.1% Amount below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting) Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Capital adequacy 7 Own funds (continued) in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 Direct and indirect holdings of the capital of financial sector entities where the institution does not have a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) n.a Direct and indirect holdings by the institution of the CET1 instruments of financial sector entities where the institution has a significant investment in those entities (amount below 10 % threshold and net of eligible short positions) n.a Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount below 10 % threshold, net of related tax liability where the conditions in Article 38 (3) are met) n.a Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in tier 2 Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to standardised approach (prior to the application of the cap) n.a Cap on inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under standardised approach n.a Credit risk adjustments included in T2 in respect of exposures subject to internal ratings-based approach (prior to the application of the cap) n.a Cap for inclusion of credit risk adjustments in T2 under internal ratings-based approach n.a Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2014 and 1 Jan 2022) Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements n.a Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) n.a Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements n.a Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) n.a Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements n.a Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) n.a 1 When both the SyRB and the other systemically institutions (O-SII) buffer applies to the same institution, only the higher of the two must be applied. VP Bank met the minimum capital requirements at all times during the first half of 2020. 8 Capital adequacy· Disclosure report as of June 2020 The full reconciliation of the core capital items with the consolidated balance sheet in accordance with Article 437 (1) a CRR is shown in the table below. Reconciliation between balance sheet items used to calculate own funds and regulatory own funds in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Core capital Share capital 66,154 66,154 Less: treasury shares -61,593 -68,004 Capital reserves 23,297 26,772 Income reserves 1,017,592 1,043,893 Group net income 14,350 73,543 Unrealised gains/losses on Fair Value Through OCI (FVTOCI) financial instruments -32,138 -15,518 Foreign-currency translation differences -23,825 -21,252 Total shareholders' equity 989,487 1,032,045 Group net income not eligible -14,350 0 Deduction for dividends as per proposal of Board of Directors 0 -36,385 Deduction for goodwill and intangible assets -61,781 -62,189 Deduction for actuarial gains/losses from IAS19 68,640 61,151 Deduction for equity instruments as per art. 28 CRR -9,954 -8,341 Other regulatory adjustments (deferred tax, securisation positions, prudential filter) -8,391 -7,319 Total regulatory deduction -25,836 -53,083 Eligible core capital (tier 1) 963,651 978,962 Eligible core capital (adjusted) 963,651 978,962 No significant obstacles exist that limit the prompt transfer of equity capital or the repayment of liabilities between the parent company and fully-consolidated subsidiaries. Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Capital adequacy 9 Capital adequacy requirements VP Bank calculates the equity requirement in accordance with the provisions of the CRR using the following approaches: Standardised approach for credit risk (under Part 3, Title II, Chapter 2 of the CRR)

Basic-indicator approach for operational risk (under Part 3, Title III, Chapter 2 of the CRR)

approach for operational risk (under Part 3, Title III, Chapter 2 of the CRR) Standardised procedure for market risk (under Part 3, Title IV, Chapters 2 to 4 of the CRR)

Standardised method for credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk (under Article 384 of the CRR)

Comprehensive method for taking into consideration financial collateral (under Article 223 of the CRR) Overview of risk weighted assets (RWAs) (EU OV1) The following overview shows the capital adequacy requirements specific to the various regulatory risk types in accordance with Article 438(c) to (f) of the CRR. in CHF 1,000 Minimum capital Risk weighted assets requirements 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 1 Credit risk (excluding CCR) 3,914,633 3,961,965 313,171 316,957 2 of which the standardised approach 3,914,633 3,961,965 313,171 316,957 6 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) 54,158 57,534 4,333 4,603 7 of which mark to market 39,135 43,406 3,131 3,472 12 of which CVA 15,023 14,128 1,202 1,130 19 Market risk 247,925 253,168 19,834 20,253 20 of which the standardised approach 247,925 253,168 19,834 20,253 23 Operational risk 569,192 569,192 45,535 45,535 24 of which basic indicator approach 569,192 569,192 45,535 45,535 29 Total 4,785,909 4,841,859 382,873 387,348 The reduction in risk weighted assets is mainly due to the decrease in loans and advances to customers. 10 Capital adequacy requirements· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Standardised approach (EU CR5) Ihe following overviews contain the respective total of the risk exposure values using the standardised approach in accordance with Article 444(e) of the CRR. The values for risk exposures are presented broken down by risk exposure classes before and after factoring in credit risk mitigation effects of collateral. in CHF 1,000 Risk weight Of which 0% 10% 20% 35% 50% 75% 100% 150% 250% Total unrated Exposure classes Central governments or central 1 banks 3,144,206 0 2,045 0 0 0 474 0 0 3,146,724 159,566 2 Regional governments or local authorities 94 0 168,862 0 4,448 0 0 0 0 173,404 27,556 3 Public sector entities 18,303 0 198,682 0 5,102 0 0 0 0 222,087 8,166 Multilateral development 4 banks 79,470 0 2,043 0 7,945 0 0 0 0 89,458 0 5 International organisations 4,955 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4,955 0 6 Institutions 147,386 0 1,785,994 0 20,693 0 0 0 0 1,954,073 397,556 7 Corporates 5,092 0 420,863 16,117 460,832 0 844,214 629 0 1,747,747 745,089 8 Retail 0 0 282,668 3,456 58,233 222,339 0 0 566,696 566,696 9 Secured by real estate 0 0 0 2,192,014 832,750 282,941 0 0 3,307,705 3,307,705 10 Exposures in default 0 0 0 0 0 0 14,899 80,515 0 95,414 95,414 Items associated with 11 particularly high risk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31,441 0 31,441 31,441 12 Covered bonds 0 490,449 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 490,449 0 13 Securitisation positions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Claims on institutions and corporates with a short-term credit assessment 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Collective investments 15 undertakings 0 0 0 0 0 0 30,059 0 0 30,059 30,059 16 Equity exposures 0 0 0 0 0 0 87,037 0 0 87,037 87,037 17 Other items 28,514 0 3,522 0 0 0 126,923 0 12,510 171,469 79,044 18 Total 3,428,020 490,449 2,864,679 2,211,587 1,331,769 58,233 1,608,886 112,585 12,510 12,118,718 5,535,328 Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Capital adequacy requirements 11 Leverage In addition to the risk-based capital adequacy requirements, a leverage ratio was introduced which sets equity in relation to the unweighted balance sheet and off-balance sheet risk positions. Leverage ratio in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 On-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets, but including collateral) 13,639,979 2 Asset amounts deducted in determining tier 1 capital -122,146 3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and fiduciary assets) (sum of lines 1 and 2) 13,517,833 Derivative exposures 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e. net of eligible cash variation margin) 88,259 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions (mark-to-market method) 95,640 EU-5a Exposure determined under original exposure method n.a 6 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the applicable accounting framework n.a 7 Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions n.a 8 Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures n.a 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives n.a 10 Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives n.a 11 Total derivatives exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10) 183,899 SFT exposures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sales accounting transactions n.a 13 Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets n.a 14 Counterparty credit risk exposure for SFT assets n.a EU-14a Derogation for SFTs: Counterparty credit risk exposure in accordance with Articles 429b(4) and 222 of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 n.a 15 Agent transaction exposures n.a EU-15a Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared SFT exposure) n.a 16 Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15a) 0 Other off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposures at gross notional amount 583,219 18 (Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts) -443,533 19 Other off-balance sheet exposures (sum of lines 17 and 18) 139,686 Exempted exposures in accordance with Article 429(7) and (14) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (on and off balance sheet) EU-19a Intragroup exposures (solo basis) exempted in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (on and off balance sheet) n.a EU-19b Exposures exempted in accordance with Article 429 (14) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 (on and off balance sheet) n.a Capital and total exposure measure 20 Tier 1 capital 963,651 21 Leverage ratio total exposure measure (sum of lines 3, 11, 16, 19, EU-19a and EU-19b) 13,841,418 Leverage ratio 22 Leverage ratio 7.0% Choice on transitional arrangements and amount of derecognised fiduciary items EU-23 Choice on transitional arrangements for the definition of the capital measure n.a EU-24 Amount of derecognised fiduciary items in accordance with Article 429(11) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 n.a The reduction in the leverage ratio in comparison to 31 December 2019 is due to the reduction in own funds. As of the end of 2019, the leverage ratio of VP Bank was 7.0 per cent. As at 30 June 2020 there is no regulatory minimum in place in Liechtenstein. 12 Leverage· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures) in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives, SFTs, and exempted exposures) 13,639,979 of which Trading book exposures 394 Banking book exposures 13,639,585 of which Covered bonds 490,449 Exposures treated as sovereigns 3,407,359 Exposures to regional governments, MDB, international organisations and PSE not treated as sovereigns 235,272 Institutions 2,049,915 Secured by mortgages of immovable properties 2,891,163 Retail exposures 1,066,191 Corporate 3,006,182 Exposures in default 115,131 Other exposures (e.g. equity, securitisations, and other non-credit obligation assets) 377,923 Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures in CHF 1,000 30.06.2020 Total assets as per published financial statements 13,610,979 Adjustment for entities which are consolidated for accounting purposes but are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation 0 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the applicable accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio total exposure measure in accordance with Article 429(13) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 0 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments 95,640 Adjustment for securities financing transactions (SFTs) 0 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e. conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-balance sheet exposures) 139,686 Adjustment for intragroup exposures excluded from the leverage ratio total exposure measure in accordance with Article 429(7) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 0 Adjustment for exposures excluded from the leverage ratio total exposure measure in accordance with Article 429(14) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013 0 Other adjustments -4,887 Leverage ratio total exposure measure 13,841,418 Risk of excessive indebtedness In order to prevent excessive debt, VP Bank has defined a minimum level for the leverage ratio, and monitors adherence at least quarterly. Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Leverage 13 Liquidity risks VP Bank has implemented a process, the Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process (ILAAP), to ensure risk-­ adequate liquidity. The ILAAP approach involves two complementary perspectives: the normative perspective is based on ensuring the continuous fulfilment of all legal and internal requirements, while the economic perspective ensures the institution's ability to survive. Liquidity risk includes insolvency/maturity, refinancing, market liquidity, withdrawal and step-in risk. Liquidity risk includes, for example, the risk of current and future payment obligations not being able to be refinanced in full or on time, in the right currency or at the standard market­ conditions, as well as cases where, due to insuf­ ficient market liquidity, it is not possible to liquidate or collateralise­high-risk items on time or to the extent necessary and on reasonable terms. Liquidity risks - taking account of statutory liquidity standards and regulations - are monitored and controlled using internal criteria and limits for the interbank and lending activities. Liquidity management at VP Bank Group is performed centrally at head office in Liechtenstein. Safeguarding liquidity within VP Bank Group at all times has absolute priority. This is ensured with a substantial holding of liquid assets and investments with high liquidity (high quality liquid assets / HQLA), which also represents the main source of liquidity. Around two thirds of the HQLA are held at central banks. If necessary, VP Bank can access the Eurex repo market to procure covered liquidity at short notice. Within the context of the national implementation of Basel III, the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) has been reported to the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) since 2015. In terms of liquidity, a liquidity coverage requirement for a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of at least 100 per cent has been in place since 1 January 2018. With an LCR of 176.7per cent, VP Bank had a comfortable liquidity situation at the end of June 2020. The LCR is actively managed and monitored in all significant currencies (main currencies: CHF, EUR and USD). Continuous checks are carried out to ensure that liquid assets which do not qualify as liquid assets in a third country­ are not factored into the LCR calculation at Group level either. Short-term client deposits play a significant role in the Bank's refinancing with only a minor dependency on the capital markets. Derivative transactions which might involve potential collateral requirements consist primarily of interest-rate swaps and currency swaps - the potential collateral requirements are small. With the help of regular stress tests, the impact of extra­ ordinary (although plausible) events on liquidity is analy- sed. This enables VP Bank to take countermeasures during good times and set limits, where necessary. A liquidity emergency plan is designed to ensure that VP Bank continues to have sufficient liquidity, even in cases of bank-specific or market-triggered liquidity crises as well as combinations thereof. For this purpose, suitable early warning indicators are identified and regularly monitored. Possible measures are set out in the emergency liquidity plan. Despite the fact that the net stable funding ratio will only be mandatory in future, VP Bank regularly monitors the net stable funding ratio. Declaration of the Board of Directors The Board of Directors bears overall responsibility for liquidity­ management that is appropriate for the profile and strategy of VP Bank. Safeguarding liquidity within VP Bank Group at all times has absolute priority. This is ensured with a substantial holding of liquid assets and investments with high liquidity (HQLA). Key performance indicators in VP Bank's liquidity management include the LCR, the net stable funding ratio (NSFR), the liquidity reserve and distance to liquidity. To bring the liquidity risk profile into line with the defined risk tole- rance, the Bank sets itself minimum requirements that are above the statutory minimum in each case. As at 30 June 2020, the LCR was 176.7 per cent, the NSFR was in excess of 100 per cent. VP Bank complied with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements at all times during the first half of 2020 despite COVID-19. Liquidity Coverage Ratio in CHF 1,000 Weighted value (average) Quarter ending 30.09.2019 31.12.2019 31.03.2020 30.06.2020 Number of data points used 12 12 12 12 Liquidity buffer 4,909,202 4,956,298 4,903,367 4,804,585 Total net cash outflow 3,248,424 3,071,129 2,704,382 2,414,806 Liqudity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 154.84% 167.50% 186.64% 201.16% 14 Liquidity risks· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Credit risk adjustments The following tables «Credit quality of forborne exposures (template 1)», «Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (template 3)», «Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (tem- plate 4)» «Quality of non-performing exposures by geography (template 5)» and «Credit quality of loans and advances by industry (template 6)» must be disclosed in accordance with Directive (EBA/GL/2018/10) on the disclosure of non-performing and deferred risk positions. This Directive is applicable in Liechtenstein for the first time as of 31 December 2019. The forbone exposures were created in connection with the COVID-19 crisis. Credit quality of forborne exposures (template 1) in CHF 1,000 Gross carrying amount/nominal amount of exposures Accumulated impairment1 Collateral received2 with forbearance measures Performing Non-performing forborne On performing On Total for forborne forborne nonperfor- nonperfor- exposures ming ming forborne exposures3 exposure Total Of which Of which defaulted impaired Loans and advances 154,286 1,580 1,580 1,580 29 340 151,658 1,580 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 10,247 0 0 0 0 0 10,247 0 Non-financial corporations 133,159 0 0 0 28 0 130,536 0 Household 10,880 1,580 1,580 1,580 1 340 10,875 1,580 Debt securities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Loan commitments given 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 154,286 1,580 1,580 1,580 29 340 151,658 1,580 Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to credit risk and provisions. Collateral received and financial guarantees received on forborne exposures. Of which collateral and financial guarantees received on nonperforming exposures with forbearance measures. Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (template 3) in CHF 1,000 Gross carrying amount/nominal amount Performing exposures Not past due or Past due Total past due ≤ 30 days > 30 days ≤ 90 days Loans and advances 10,570,373 10,570,250 123 Central banks 2,749,199 2,749,199 0 General governments 568 568 0 Credit institutions 1,823,486 1,823,486 0 Other financial corporations 1,492,551 1,492,461 90 Non-financial corporations 1,346,298 1,346,297 1 Households 3,158,272 3,158,240 32 Debt securities 2,570,910 2,570,910 0 Central banks 6,789 6,789 0 General governments 806,277 806,277 0 Credit institutions 669,685 669,685 0 Other financial corporations 49,013 49,013 0 Non-financial corporations 1,039,146 1,039,146 0 Off-balance-sheet exposures 583,219 Central banks 0 n.a. n.a. General governments 53 n.a. n.a. Credit institutions 3,827 n.a. n.a. Other financial corporations 238,564 n.a. n.a. Non-financial corporations 140,338 n.a. n.a. Households 200,437 n.a. n.a. Total 13,724,502 13,141,160 123 Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Credit risk adjustments 15 Template 3 (continued) in CHF 1,000 Non-performing exposures Past due Past due Past due Past due Past due past due > 90 days > 180 days > 1 year > 2 years > 5 years Past due Of which Total ≤ 90 days1 ≤ 180 days ≤ 1 year ≤ 2 years ≤ 5 year ≤ 7 years > 7 years defaulted Loans and advances 113,502 48,483 41,885 2,006 4,020 11,037 0 6,071 113,502 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 6,245 6,245 0 0 0 0 0 0 6,245 Other financial corporations 69,923 26,758 37,094 0 0 0 0 6,071 69,923 Non-financial corporations 11,081 6,125 216 2,006 0 2,734 0 0 11,081 Households 26,253 9,355 4,575 0 4,020 8,303 0 0 26,253 Debt securities 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Non-financial corporations 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Off-balance-sheet exposures 0 0 Total 113,502 48,483 41,885 2,006 4,020 11,037 0 6,071 113,502 1 Unlikely to pay that are not past due or are past due ≤ 90 days Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (template 4) in CHF 1,000 Gross carrying amount/nominal amount Performing exposures Non-performing exposures Total Of which stage 1 Of which stage 2 Total Of which stage 2 Of which stage 3 Loans and advances 10,570,373 10,463,276 107,098 113,502 0 113,502 Central banks 2,749,199 2,749,199 0 0 0 0 General governments 568 568 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 1,823,486 1,822,323 1,163 6,245 0 6,245 Other financial corporations 1,492,551 1,456,250 36,301 69,923 0 69,923 Non-financial corporations 1,346,298 1,320,027 26,271 11,081 0 11,081 Households 3,158,272 3,114,910 43,362 26,253 0 26,253 Debt securities 2,570,910 2,552,062 18,848 0 0 0 Central banks 6,789 6,789 0 0 0 0 General governments 806,277 806,277 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 669,685 669,685 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 49,013 44,951 4,062 0 0 0 Non-financial corporations 1,039,146 1,024,360 14,786 0 0 0 Off-balance-sheet exposures 583,219 583,219 0 0 0 0 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 53 53 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 3,827 3,827 0 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 238,564 238,564 0 0 0 0 Non-financial corporations 140,338 140,338 0 0 0 0 Households 200,437 200,437 0 0 0 0 Total 13,724,502 13,598,557 125,945 113,502 0 113,502 16 Credit risk adjustments· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Template 4 (continued) in CHF 1,000 Accumulated impairment, accumulated negative Accumula- Collateral and financial changes in fair value due to credit risk and ted partial guarantees received provisions write-off Performing exposures1 Non-performing exposures2 Of which Of which Of which Of which per- non-per- Total stage 1 stage 2 Total stage 2 stage 3 forming forming Loans and advances 2,615 2,141 474 50,996 0 50,996 0 5,569,545 29,215 Central banks 131 131 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Credit institutions 80 79 1 6,245 0 6,245 0 0 0 Other financial corporations 1,160 1,138 22 31,049 0 31,049 0 1,129,785 0 Non-financial corporations 653 502 151 2,451 0 2,451 0 1,384,941 22,874 Households 592 291 301 11,251 0 11,251 0 3,054,819 6,341 Debt securities 1,691 1,340 351 0 0 0 0 478,830 0 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 General governments 388 388 0 0 0 0 0 19,775 0 Credit institutions 342 342 0 0 0 0 0 453,938 0 Other financial corporations 87 24 63 0 0 0 0 5,118 0 Non-financial corporations 873 585 288 0 0 0 0 0 0 Off-balance-sheet exposures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 474,370 617 Central banks 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 General governments 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. 26 0 Credit institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. 0 0 Other financial corporations 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. 162,086 0 Non-financial corporations 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. 137,379 0 Households 0 0 0 0 0 0 n.a. 174,879 617 Total 4,306 3,481 825 50,996 0 50,996 0 6,522,745 29,832 Performing exposures - accumulated impairment and provisions. Non-performing exposures - accumulated impairment, accumulated negative changes in fair value due to credit risk and provisions . Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes (template 9) At the reporting date VP Bank does not hold any collateral due to taking possession and execution processes. The disclosure of this table can be waived as there are no positions as of 30 June 2020. Disclosure report as of June 2020 · Credit risk adjustments 17 VP Bank Group VP Bank Ltd is a bank domiciled in Liechtenstein and is subject to supervision by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) Liechtenstein, Landstrasse 109, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein, www.fma-li.li VP Bank Ltd Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein T +423 235 66 55 · F +423 235 65 00 info@vpbank.com · www.vpbank.com VAT No. 51.263 · Reg. No. FL-0001.007.080-0 VP Bank (Switzerland) Ltd Talstrasse 59 · 8001 Zurich · Switzerland T +41 44 226 24 24 · F +41 44 226 25 24 · info.ch@vpbank.com VP Bank (Luxembourg) SA 2, rue Edward Steichen · L-2540 Luxembourg T +352 404 770-1 · F +352 481 117 · info.lu@vpbank.com VP Bank (BVI) Ltd VP Bank House · 156 Main Street · PO Box 2341 Road Town · Tortola VG1110 · British Virgin Islands T +1 284 494 11 00 · F +1 284 494 11 44 · info.bvi@vpbank.com VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch 8 Marina View · #27-03 Asia Square Tower 1 Singapore 018960 · Singapore T +65 6305 0050 · F +65 6305 0051 · info.sg@vpbank.com VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd 33/F · Suite 3305 · Two Exchange Square 8 Connaught Place · Central · Hong Kong T +852 3628 99 00 · F +852 3628 99 11 · info.hkwm@vpbank.com VP Bank Ltd 33/F · Suite 3305 · Two Exchange Square Hong Kong Representative Office 8 Connaught Place · Central · Hong Kong T +852 3628 99 99 · F +852 3628 99 11 · info.hk@vpbank.com VP Fund Solutions (Luxembourg) SA 2, rue Edward Steichen · L-2540 Luxembourg T +352 404 770-297 · F +352 404 770-283 fundclients-lux@vpbank.com · www.vpfundsolutions.com VP Fund Solutions (Liechtenstein) AG Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein T +423 235 67 67 · F +423 235 67 77 vpfundsolutions@vpbank.com · www.vpfundsolutions.com 18 VP Bank Group· Disclosure report as of June 2020 Imprint This disclosure report has been produced with the greatest possible care and all data have been closely examined. Rounding, typeset or printing errors, however, cannot be ruled out. Media & Investor Relations VP Bank Ltd Rudolf Seuhs · Senior Corporate Communications Manager Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein T +423 235 65 22 · F +423 235 66 20 investor.relations@vpbank.com · www.vpbank.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer VP Bank AG published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 14:34:03 UTC 0 All news about VP BANK AG 10:35a VP BANK : Disclosure report, first half of 2020 PU 09/21 VP BANK : appoints Claus Jørgensen as CEO of VP Bank (Luxembourg) SA PU 08/18 VP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2020 VP Bank Group - PU 08/18 VP BANK : Presentation Semi-annual conference - Semi-annual report 2020 VP Bank .. PU 08/18 VP BANK : Halbjahresbericht 2020 VP Bank Gruppe PU 08/18 VP BANK : sees boost in operating income and significant net new money inflow in.. PU 07/21 VP BANK : Strong euro, weak dollar PU 07/13 VP BANK : appoints Patrick Bont as Group Chief Risk Officer and member of the Gr.. PU 07/06 VP BANK : is appointing Thomas von Hohenhau to the position of Head Client Solut.. PU 07/02 VP BANK : Five reasons why the dollar will weaken PU