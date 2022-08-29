VP Bank : Disclosure report, first half of 2022

VP Bank

VP Bank is an internationally active private bank and is one of the biggest banks in Liechtenstein. It has offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Tortola / British Virgin Islands, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Since its foundation in the year 1956, VP Bank has focused on asset management and investment consultancy for private individuals and financial intermediaries. As of June 30, 2022, 1011 employees manage client assets of CHF 51.9 billion.

VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Its financial strength has been given an "A" rating by Standard & Poor's. The shareholder base with three anchor shareholders ensures stability, independence and sustainability.

Basis and purpose of the disclosure

The Disclosure Report is based upon Part 8 of the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 CRR, which has been directly applicable in Liechtenstein with amendments of the Banking Act Liechtenstein (BankA) and the Banking Ordinance Liechtenstein (BankO) since 1 February 2015, in conjunction with Regulation (EU) 2019/876 (CRR II) Part 8 Articles 431 to 455 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 20, 2019 amending Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013, which entered into force in Liechtenstein as of May 1, 2022. The disclosure requirements are supplemented

by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021 laying down implementing technical standards.

The Disclosure Report provides a comprehensive overview of the bank's capital and liquidity adequacy.

Content and scope of application of the disclosure

The Disclosure Report contains all qualitative and quantitative information specified in Part 8 Section II CRR that has not already been published in the semiannual report of VP Bank. The exemption rules set out under Art. 432 CRR for immaterial or confidential information as well as business secrets have not been applied.