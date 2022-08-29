Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:19 2022-08-29 am EDT
88.00 CHF    0.00%
11:11aVP BANK : Disclosure report, first half of 2022
PU
08/19VP Bank Group holding its own in a challenging environment
AQ
08/17VP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : Disclosure report, first half of 2022

08/29/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ART

EXPERIENCE

SEMI-ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT

As of June 2022

IMPRINT

3 / Introduction

  1. / Key metrics (Art. 438, 447 CRR)
  2. / Capital requirements (Art. 438 CRR)

ABOUT THE CONTENT

In 2021, the VP Bank Art Foundation celebrated its 25th year of existence. The Art Foundation is based on VP Bank's sustained commitment to culture. On the occasion of this anniversary, the wider public was given access to VP Bank Art Foundation's collection as part of an exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein in Vaduz. The annual report presents seven artists and the focus of their work.

You can find further information about the artists and the VP Bank Art Foundation in the online report available at report.vpbank.com and on our website.

THE COMPLETE ANNUAL REPORT IS ALSO AVAILABLE ONLINE AND CAN BE DOWNLOADED AS A PDF:

Annual report 2021

report.vpbank.com/en

INTRODUCTION

VP Bank

VP Bank is an internationally active private bank and is one of the biggest banks in Liechtenstein. It has offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Tortola / British Virgin Islands, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Since its foundation in the year 1956, VP Bank has focused on asset management and investment consultancy for private individuals and financial intermediaries. As of June 30, 2022, 1011 employees manage client assets of CHF 51.9 billion.

VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Its financial strength has been given an "A" rating by Standard & Poor's. The shareholder base with three anchor shareholders ensures stability, independence and sustainability.

Basis and purpose of the disclosure

The Disclosure Report is based upon Part 8 of the Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 CRR, which has been directly applicable in Liechtenstein with amendments of the Banking Act Liechtenstein (BankA) and the Banking Ordinance Liechtenstein (BankO) since 1 February 2015, in conjunction with Regulation (EU) 2019/876 (CRR II) Part 8 Articles 431 to 455 of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 20, 2019 amending Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013, which entered into force in Liechtenstein as of May 1, 2022. The disclosure requirements are supplemented

by Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2021/637 of 15 March 2021 laying down implementing technical standards.

The Disclosure Report provides a comprehensive overview of the bank's capital and liquidity adequacy.

Content and scope of application of the disclosure

The Disclosure Report contains all qualitative and quantitative information specified in Part 8 Section II CRR that has not already been published in the semiannual report of VP Bank. The exemption rules set out under Art. 432 CRR for immaterial or confidential information as well as business secrets have not been applied.

VP Bank Ltd with registered domicile in Vaduz, Liechten- stein, is the parent company of VP Bank Group and fulfils the disclosure requirements pursuant to Art. 13 Para. 1 CRR on a consolidated level. The basis for this is the prudential scope of consolidation pursuant to Art. 18 to 24 CRR. For this reason, all information in the Disclosure Report relate to VP Bank Group.

Frequency and means of disclosure

A comprehensive disclosure report is drawn up annually and published as a separate document on the VP Bank homepage (www.vpbank.com). Supplementary information is provided in the annual report. Publications performed during the course of the year are set out in the interim report. A supplementary Disclosure Report is issued semi-annually and is also published on the VP Bank website.

Preparation and assessment of the disclosure

VP Bank has implemented a process for preparing the Disclosure Report, and has defined the tasks and responsibilities in writing. Within this context, the content and frequency of the disclosure is regularly reviewed in order to ascertain that this is reasonable. The Disclosure Report is not subject to any review by statutory banking auditors.

No significant obstacles exist that limit the prompt transfer of equity capital or the repayment of liabilities between the parent company and fully-consolidated subsidiaries.

Changes compared to the disclosure report from 30.06.2021

Due to the national entry into force of CRR II on May 1, 2022, the scope of disclosure for the first half of 2022 is reduced compared to the previous year to the existing report EU OV1 overview of the total risk contributions and new EU KM1 key metrics.

SEMI-ANNUAL DISCLOSURE REPORT 2022/  Introduction

3

KEY METRICS (ART. 438, 477 CRR)

KEY METRICS TEMPLATE (EU KM1)

Due to the national entry into force of CRR II as of May 1, 2022, the table EU KM1 - Key parameters according to Art. 438 b) and 447 a) to g) CRR will be disclosed for the first time as of June 30, 2022, which is why no comparison to values of the previous period is shown yet. Table EU KM1 shows an overview of the regulatory key parameters.

in CHF 1,000

30.06.2022

AVAILABLE OWN FUNDS (AMOUNTS)

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital

1,021,861

2

Tier 1 capital

1,021,861

3

Total capital

1,021,861

RISK-WEIGHTED EXPOSURE AMOUNTS

4

Total risk-weighted exposure amount

4,477,041

CAPITAL RATIOS (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RISK-WEIGHTED EXPOSURE AMOUNT)

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

22.8

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

22.8

7

Total capital ratio (%)

22.8

ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS BASED ON SREP (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RISK-WEIGHTED EXPOSURE

AMOUNT)

EU 7a

Additional CET1 SREP requirements (%)

1.5

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage

EU 7b

points)

0.8

of which: to be made up of Tier 1 capital (percentage

EU 7c

points)

1.1

EU 7d

Total SREP own funds requirements (%)

9.5

COMBINED BUFFER REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF RISK-WEIGHTED EXPOSURE AMOUNT)

8

Capital conservation buffer (%)

2.5

EU 8a

Conservation buffer due to macro-prudential or systemic risk identified at the level of a Member State (%)

0.0

9

Institution specific countercyclical capital buffer (%)

0.0

EU 9a

Systemic risk buffer (%)

2.0

10

Global Systemically Important Institution buffer (%)

0.0

EU 10a

Other Systemically Important Institution buffer

2.0

11

Combined buffer requirement (%)

4.5

EU 11a

Overall capital requirements (%)

14.0

12

CET1 available after meeting the total SREP own funds requirements (%)

17.5

LEVERAGE RATIO

13

Leverage ratio total exposure measure

13,899,371

14

Leverage ratio

7.4

ADDITIONAL OWN FUNDS REQUIREMENTS TO ADDRESS RISKS OF EXCESSIVE LEVERAGE (AS A PERCENTAGE OF

LEVERAGE RATIO TOTAL EXPOSURE AMOUNT)

Additional own funds requirements to address the risk of

EU 14a

excessive leverage (%)

0.0

of which: to be made up of CET1 capital (percentage

EU 14b

points)

0.0

EU 14c

Total SREP leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.0

LEVERAGE RATIO BUFFER AND OVERALL LEVERAGE RATIO

REQUIREMENT (AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL EXPOSURE

MEASURE)

EU 14d

Leverage ratio buffer requirement (%)

0.0

EU 14e

Overall leverage ratio requirements (%)

3.0

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) (Weighted value -

15

average)

3,947,494

16a

Cash outflows - Total weighted value

4,126,368

16b

Cash inflows - Total weighted value

2,548,891

16

Total net cash outflows (adjusted value)

1,577,477

17

Liquidity coverage ratio (%)

250.2

NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO

18

Total available stable funding

8,212,187

19

Total required stable funding

5,089,889

20

NSFR ratio (%)

161.3

4

KEY METRICS (Art. 438, 477 CRR)  /  SEMI-ANNUALDISCLOSURE REPORT 2022

CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS (ART. 438 CRR)

VP Bank calculates the equity requirement in accordance with the provisions of the CRR using the following approaches:

  • Standardised approach for credit risk (under Part 3, Title II, Chapter 2 of the CRR)
  • Basic-indicatorapproach for operational risk (under Part 3, Title III, Chapter 2 of the CRR)
  • Standardised procedure for market risk (under Part 3, Title IV, Chapters 2 to 4 of the CRR)
  • Standardised method for credit valuation adjustment (CVA) risk (under Article 384 of the CRR)
  • Comprehensive method for taking into consideration financial collateral (under Article 223 of the CRR)

OVERVIEW OF TOTAL RISK EXPOSURE AMOUNTS (EU OV1)

The following overview shows the risk weighted exposure amounts as well as the capital adequacy requirements specific to the various regulatory risk types in accordance with Article 438(d) of the CRR.

in CHF 1,000

Risk weighted exposure amounts (RWEAs)

Total own funds

requirements

30.06.2022

31.12.2021

30.06.2022

1

Credit risk (excluding CCR)

3,667,575

3,727,461

293,406

2

Of which the standardised approach

3,667,575

3,727,461

293,406

3

Of which the foundation IRB (FIRB) approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

4

Of which: slotting approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

EU 4a

Of which: equities under the simple riskweighted approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

5

Of which the advanced IRB (AIRB) approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

6

Counterparty credit risk - CCR

168,166

25,760

13,453

7

Of which the standardised approach

158,823

15,128

12,706

8

Of which internal model method (IMM)

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

EU 8a

Of which exposures to a CCP

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

EU 8b

Of credit valuation adjustment - CVA

9,343

10,631

747

9

Of which other CCR

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

15

Settlement risk

0

0

0

16

Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book (after the cap)

0

0

0

17

Of which SEC-IRBA approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

18

Of which SEC-ERBA (including IAA)

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

19

Of which SEC-SA approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

EU 19a

Of which 1,250 % / deduction

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

20

Position, foreign exchange and commodities risks (Market risk)

37,530

178,826

3,002

21

Of which the standardised approach

37,530

178,826

3,002

22

Of which IMA

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

EU 22a

Large exposures

0

0

0

23

Operational risk

603,770

603,770

48,302

EU 23a

Of which basic indicator approach

603,770

603,770

48,302

EU 23b

Of which standardised approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

EU 23c

Of which advanced measurement approach

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject

24

to 250 % risk weight) (for information)

0

0

0

29

Total

4,477,041

4,535,817

358,163

SEMI-ANNUALDISCLOSURE REPORT 2022/  Capital requirements (Art. 438 CRR)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 15:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VP BANK AG
11:11aVP BANK : Disclosure report, first half of 2022
PU
08/19VP Bank Group holding its own in a challenging environment
AQ
08/17VP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
08/17VP BANK : Presentation Semi-annual conference - Semi-annual report 2022 VP Bank Group
PU
08/17VP Bank's H1 Net Income Shrinks On Lower Client Assets, Increased Operating Expenses
MT
08/17VP Bank AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17VP BANK : its own in a challenging environment
PU
08/03German exports surge to record level in June
RE
08/03German exports surge to record level in June, outlook still gloomy
RE
06/02VP BANK : and VP Fund Solutions donate to charitable foundations in Luxembourg
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 313 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2022 38,4 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 539 M 559 M 559 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 88,00 CHF
Average target price 108,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG-8.90%559
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.58%336 278
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.51%273 439
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 359
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.36%166 780
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 475