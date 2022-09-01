VP Bank : Investing in VP Bank
VP Bank Group · As of 30 June 2022
Investing
in VP Bank
VP Bank - the independent,
SIX Exchange-listed private bank with an "A" rating
F.l.t.r.: Tobias Wehrli, Patrick Bont, Dr Urs Monstein, Paul H. Arni, Roger Barmettler, Dr Thomas R. Meier, Thomas von Hohenhau.
VP Bank Group at a glance
Founded in 1956
Third-largestbank in Liechtenstein
Close to 1,000 employees
Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange
"A" rating from Standard & Poor's
Six locations worldwide in key financial centres
(Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong, Road Town / BVI)
Focus on asset management for intermediaries and private individuals
International fund competency centre
Key facts as of 30.06.2022
Total shareholders' equity (in CHF million)
1,078.5
Cost/income ratio Strategy 2026 (in %)
85.7
Net income (in CHF million) H1.2022
21.3
Headcount (FTE)
935
Client assets under management (in CHF billion)
46.5
Tier 1 ratio (in %)
22.8
Leverage ratio (in %)
7.4
Total assets (in CHF billion)
13.6
Goals of Strategy 2026
Profit: Group net income of CHF 100 million until 2026
Growth: net new money > 4% p.a. over the cycle
Profitability: profit margin > 15 bps and cost/income ratio 70% until 2026
Stability: tier 1 ratio > 20% over the cycle
Why invest in VP Bank?
Stable shareholders
Transparent and simple business model
Business fields: financial intermediaries business, private banking and fund business
Attractive and stable dividend yield
Equity capital that far exceeds international minimum requirements
An "A" rating for financial strength
comprehensive sustainability strategy
Key figures of VP Bank as of 30.06.2022
Consolidated net income per registered share A
8.33
(in CHF) H1.2022
Shareholders' equity per registered share A (in CHF)
178.62
Price per registered share A (in CHF)
96.60
Market capitalization (in CHF million)
639
Dividend per registered share A (in CHF)¹
5.00
Dividend yield (in %)
5.2
Free float (as of 30.06.2022, in %)
52.45
Rating: Standard & Poor's
A/Negative/A-1
Solid
operating income
Positive
in challenging
market
net new money
conditions
inﬂow
Highlights as of 30.06.2022
Robust level
of shareholders'
equity and a strong
Very stable
tier 1 ratio of
22.8%
balance sheet
ratios
Organisation
Group Executive Management
Paul H. Arni
Chief Executive Officer
Dr Urs Monstein
Chief Operating Officer
Roger Barmettler
Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Wehrli
Head of Intermediaires & Private Banking
Patrick Bont
Chief Risk Officer
Thomas von Hohenhau
Head of Client Solutions
Agenda 2023
Media and analysts conference
7 March 2023
Annual general meeting of shareholders
28 April 2023
Dividend payment
5 May 2023
Master Data
Registered shares A, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange
Symbol SIX
VPBN
Bloomberg ticker
VPBN
Reuters ticker
VPBN.S
Security number
31 548 726
ISIN
LI0315487269
Contact
Michèle Schnyder · Head of Investor Relations T +423 235 60 80 investor.relations@vpbank.com www.vpbank.com
Investor Relations
¹ Proposal to the annual general meeting
VP Bank Ltd
Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein
T +423 235 66 55 · info@vpbank.com · www.vpbank.com
Disclaimer
VP Bank AG published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 11:30:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about VP BANK AG
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
Sales 2022
319 M
327 M
327 M
Net income 2022
38,4 M
39,4 M
39,4 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
13,9x
Yield 2022
5,00%
Capitalization
551 M
566 M
566 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,66x
Nbr of Employees
935
Free-Float
35,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
90,00 CHF
Average target price
108,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target
20,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.