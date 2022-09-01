Log in
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06:54 2022-09-01 am EDT
89.60 CHF   -0.44%
VP Bank : Investing in VP Bank

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
VP Bank Group  ·  As of 30 June 2022

Investing in VP Bank

VP Bank - the independent,

SIX Exchange-listed private bank with an "A" rating

F.l.t.r.: Tobias Wehrli, Patrick Bont, Dr Urs Monstein, Paul H. Arni, Roger Barmettler, Dr Thomas R. Meier, Thomas von Hohenhau.

VP Bank Group at a glance

  • Founded in 1956
  • Third-largestbank in Liechtenstein
  • Close to 1,000 employees
  • Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange
  • "A" rating from Standard & Poor's
  • Six locations worldwide in key financial centres
    (Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong, Road Town / BVI)
  • Focus on asset management for intermediaries and private individuals
  • International fund competency centre

Key facts as of 30.06.2022

Total shareholders' equity (in CHF million)

1,078.5

Cost/income ratio Strategy 2026 (in %)

85.7

Net income (in CHF million) H1.2022

21.3

Headcount (FTE)

935

Client assets under management (in CHF billion)

46.5

Tier 1 ratio (in %)

22.8

Leverage ratio (in %)

7.4

Total assets (in CHF billion)

13.6

Goals of Strategy 2026

  • Profit: Group net income of CHF 100 million until 2026
  • Growth: net new money > 4% p.a. over the cycle
  • Profitability: profit margin > 15 bps and cost/income ratio 70% until 2026
  • Stability: tier 1 ratio > 20% over the cycle

Why invest in VP Bank?

  • Stable shareholders
  • Transparent and simple business model
  • Business fields: financial intermediaries business, private banking and fund business
  • Attractive and stable dividend yield
  • Equity capital that far exceeds international minimum requirements
  • An "A" rating for financial strength
  • comprehensive sustainability strategy

Key figures of VP Bank as of 30.06.2022

Consolidated net income per registered share A

8.33

(in CHF) H1.2022

Shareholders' equity per registered share A (in CHF)

178.62

Price per registered share A (in CHF)

96.60

Market capitalization (in CHF million)

639

Dividend per registered share A (in CHF)¹

5.00

Dividend yield (in %)

5.2

Free float (as of 30.06.2022, in %)

52.45

Rating: Standard & Poor's

A/Negative/A-1

Solid

operating income

Positive

in challenging

market

net new money

conditions

inﬂow

Highlights as of 30.06.2022

Robust level

of shareholders'

equity and a strong

Very stable

tier 1 ratio of

22.8%

balance sheet

ratios

Organisation

Group Executive Management

Paul H. Arni

Chief Executive Officer

Dr Urs Monstein

Chief Operating Officer

Roger Barmettler

Chief Financial Officer

Tobias Wehrli

Head of Intermediaires & Private Banking

Patrick Bont

Chief Risk Officer

Thomas von Hohenhau

Head of Client Solutions

Agenda 2023

Media and analysts conference

7 March 2023

Annual general meeting of shareholders

28 April 2023

Dividend payment

5 May 2023

Master Data

Registered shares A, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange

Symbol SIX

VPBN

Bloomberg ticker

VPBN

Reuters ticker

VPBN.S

Security number

31 548 726

ISIN

LI0315487269

Contact

Michèle Schnyder · Head of Investor Relations T +423 235 60 80 investor.relations@vpbank.com www.vpbank.com Investor Relations

¹ Proposal to the annual general meeting

VP Bank Ltd

Aeulestrasse 6 · 9490 Vaduz · Liechtenstein

T +423 235 66 55 · info@vpbank.com · www.vpbank.com

08.2022

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 11:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 319 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2022 38,4 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 5,00%
Capitalization 551 M 566 M 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 35,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG-6.83%566
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.18%333 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.45%270 064
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%215 622
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 852