Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  07:34:36 2023-03-13 am EDT
96.00 CHF   -2.24%
03/11Vietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News
RE
03/09Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : Organisation and Business Regulations

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VP Bank Ltd · valid as of 1 January 2023

Organisation and

Business Regulations

Table of contents

1.

General provisions

3

1.1.

Purpose and scope of application

3

1.2.

Management of business operations

3

1.3.

Delegation

3

1.4.

Abstention from participation and voting

3

1.5.

Authorised signatories

3

1.6.

Banking secrecy and data exchange

3

1.7.

D&O and staff transactions

3

2.

Board of Directors

3

2.1.

Basic principles

3

2.2.

Overall management, supervision and control

4

2.3.

Right of inspection and access to information

4

2.4.

Media communications, investor relations

4

2.5.

Convocation of meetings

4

2.6.

Minutes

4

3.

Committees of the Board of Directors

5

3.1.

Constitution, convocation and resolutions

5

3.2.

Nomination & Compensation Committee

5

3.3.

Audit Committee

5

3.4.

Risk Committee

6

3.5.

Strategy & Digitisation Committee

6

4.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

7

4.1.

Responsibilities and areas of authority

7

5.

Executive Board / Group Executive Management

7

5.1.

Constitution

7

5.2.

Duties and areas of authority

7

5.3.

Meetings, minutes

8

5.4.

Quorum and adoption of resolutions

8

5.5.

Chief Executive Officer

8

5.6.

Chief Financial Officer

8

5.7.

Chief Risk Officer

9

6.

Compliance Function

9

6.1.

Duties and areas of authority

9

7.

Group Internal Audit

9

7.1.

Basic principles

9

7.2.

Duties and areas of authority

9

7.3.

Group Internal Audit regulations

9

8.

Organisation of VP Bank Group

9

8.1.

Business activities, duties and areas of authority

9

8.2.

Supervisory and executive boards of Group companies

10

8.3.

Branch offices

10

9.

Final provisions

10

9.1.

Entry into force

10

Annex: Rules on authority in legal disputes involving VP Bank Ltd

11

Organisation and Business Regulations · valid as of 1 January 2023

2/11

1. General provisions

1.1. Purpose and scope of application

  1. In application of the Ordinance to the Liechtenstein Banking Act and the Articles of Association of VP Bank Ltd (VP Bank, Vaduz/LI), these Organisation and Busi- ness Regulations shall regulate the organisation and underlying principles of the business activities and fi- nancial management of VP Bank, Vaduz, and of
    VP Bank Group. They shall regulate in particular the duties and powers of the following governing bod- ies/officers, executive instances and functions, insofar as these are not already subject to mandatory regula- tion by law or the Articles of Association:
    1. Board of Directors
    2. Committees of the Board of Directors
    3. Chairman of the Board of Directors
    4. Executive Board / Group Executive Management
    5. Chief Executive Officer
    6. Chief Financial Officer
    7. Chief Risk Officer (risk management function)
    8. Compliance function
    9. Group Internal Audit
    10. Supervisory and executive boards of Group com- panies
  3. VP Bank Group encompasses all companies which are required to be consolidated in accordance with Art. 41a et seq. of the Liechtenstein Banking Act and their associated entities. These are referred to below as Group companies.

1.2. Management of business operations

The business activities of VP Bank Group shall be conducted in accordance with the scope of its business opera- tions, in compliance with local law and the articles of association of the relevant Group company and in conformity with these Organisation and Business Regulations.

1.3. Delegation

The powers and authority laid down in these Organisation and Business Regulations may only be delegated where this is expressly envisaged.

1.4. Abstention from participation and voting

  1. The members of all governing bodies, executive in- stances and functions shall abstain from participating in deliberations and voting on matters affecting their own interests or the interests of any individual or cor- porate entity with which they are closely associated.
  2. The Board of Directors shall decide in cases of doubt.

Organisation and Business Regulations · valid as of 1 January 2023

1.5. Authorised signatories

  1. The Board of Directors shall delegate the granting of signing authority to the Executive Board, save where this power is reserved exclusively to the Board of Di- rectors by law or the Articles of Association.
  2. In general, the legal power of representation shall be limited to individuals entered in the Commercial Reg- ister as holding joint signing authority (two signatures required).
  3. In particular cases, in order to expedite certain transac- tions, the Chairman, together with one other Member of the Board of Directors, may grant sole signing au- thority to a member of the Board of Directors, a mem- ber of the Executive Board or some other individual, enabling him or her to legally represent VP Bank with- out counter-signature.

1.6. Banking secrecy and data exchange

In addition to observing statutory and regulatory provisions concerning banking secrecy, high priority shall be given to safeguarding client privacy when handling client data and exchanging data within VP Bank Group.

1.7. D&O and staff transactions

By means of appropriate organisational measures VP Bank shall ensure that no transactions which contravene the statutory provisions are effected for directors, officers or employees.

2. Board of Directors

2.1. Basic principles

  1. Responsibility for the overall management, supervision and control of the Bank's operational management within the meaning of the law and the Articles of Asso- ciation of VP Bank, Vaduz, rests with the Board of Di- rectors as a whole. In this context it is responsible for ensuring that VP Bank is managed by the Executive Board in a secure, profit-oriented and forward-looking manner.
  2. The Board of Directors shall delegate full responsibility for operational management to the Executive Board, subject to the law, the Articles of Association and the provisions of these Organisation and Business Regula- tions.
  3. The function of Board of Directors at the Group level shall be assumed by the Board of Directors of VP Bank, Vaduz.

3/11

2.2. Overall management, supervision and control

In addition to those listed in Art. 17 of the Articles of Asso- ciation, the Board of Directors has the following non-transferable and irrevocable duties:

  1. to set and periodically review medium- and long-term corporate targets and determine the means of achiev- ing those targets (vision/mission, Code of Conduct, Group strategy, basic principles of business, risk and credit policy, dividend and reinvestment policies); to define the principles of the Bank's tax strategy.
  2. to issue guidelines on financial reporting and on write- down/provisioning policies and to deal with important taxation matters;
  3. to set annual targets and annual budgets (capital ex- penditures, budgeted income statement, budgeted balance sheet);
  4. to issue internal regulations which lay down the princi- ples underlying business policy, and in particular risk and credit policy, as well as defining the related duties and areas of authority;
  5. to set annual country, bank and broker limits at
    VP Bank Group level (excluding brokers for delivery against payment positions) as well as limits for public sector corporations;
  6. to set annual overall limits for proprietary holdings of securities, foreign exchange, precious metals and de- rivative financial instruments;
  7. acquisitions of equity interests;
  8. to issue the Bank's own bonds;
  9. to make resolutions on all transactions and matters within the exclusive remit of the Board of Directors;
  10. to make resolutions on all transactions and matters within the exclusive remit of the Board of Directors in accordance with the "Rules on authority in legal dis- putes involving VP Bank Ltd" set out in the annex hereto;
  11. to receive and take positions on the periodic reports from the Executive Board, in particular on the situation and business operations of individual Group compa- nies as well as of VP Bank Group itself, the income statement, changes in the balance sheet, risk expo- sure, liquidity and capital adequacy;
  12. to receive reports from the Executive Board and the in- ternal and external auditors on all significant extraordi- nary events, such as material losses, serious discipli- nary cases, litigation;
  13. to elect members of the committees of the Board of Directors;
  14. to elect members of the Executive Board, to appoint the Chief Executive Officer and his deputy and to de- lineate the areas of responsibility of the individual members of the Executive Board;
  15. to set levels of remuneration for Executive Board mem- bers;
  1. to nominate members of the supervisory bodies of Group companies.

2.3. Right of inspection and access to information

  1. During meetings, all members of the Board of Direc- tors and individuals entrusted with operational man- agement functions have an obligation to provide infor- mation on VP Bank matters.
  2. Outside meetings, any member of the Board of Direc- tors may demand information from individuals en- trusted with operational management functions re- garding business performance and - with the authori- sation of the Chairman or, in his absence, the Vice- Chairman - regarding specific transactions.
  3. Insofar as necessary in the performance of his duties, each member of the Board of Directors may apply to the Chairman (or, in his absence, the Vice-Chairman) to have books and documents presented to him for in- spection.

2.4. Media communications, investor relations

The Board of Directors shall specify the individuals who are authorised to provide information on VP Bank and specific transactions to the media, financial analysts, investors and other stakeholder groups as well as the guidelines to be observed when providing such information.

2.5. Convocation of meetings

  1. Meetings shall be convened in writing at least eight calendar days prior to the date of the meeting. In ur- gent cases, meetings can also be convened by tele- phone with a reduced period of notice.
  2. The main supporting documents for the meeting shall be enclosed with the invitation or sent out otherwise before the date of the meeting. In exceptional cases, supporting documents may be made available for in- spection prior to the meeting.
  3. Agenda items shall be announced when the meeting is convened. Resolutions on matters not included on the agenda may be adopted only if all members of the Board of Directors are present.
  4. Executive Board members generally attend meetings of the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity.

2.6. Minutes

  1. The Chairman shall designate a meeting secretary, who need not be a member of the Board of Directors.
  2. The minutes shall be signed by the Chairman and the secretary and for each subject matter discussed shall normally indicate:
    a the initial position / existing basis for decision-mak- ing and any motions tabled;

Organisation and Business Regulations · valid as of 1 January 2023

4/11

    1. a summary of the opinions expressed including any counter-proposals;
    2. the resolution adopted, stating the votes cast for and against and indicating how the resolution will be implemented
  2. The minutes must be approved by the Board of Direc- tors at its next meeting.

3. Committees of the Board of Directors

3.1. Constitution, convocation and resolutions

  1. All committees of the Board of Directors shall consist of a minimum of three members each.
  2. The Board of Directors shall issue regulations regulat- ing each of its committees.
  3. The provisions of Art. 19 and 20 the Articles of Associ- ation and of Sections 2.5 and 2.6 of these Organisation and Business Regulations shall apply by analogy.
  4. The minutes of the committees shall be distributed to the members of the Board of Directors for their infor- mation.

3.2. Nomination & Compensation Committee

  1. The Nomination & Compensation Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling the tasks assigned to it under the Banking Act with regard to the overall management, supervision and control of the VP Bank, Vaduz, and of VP Bank Group.
  2. The Nomination & Compensation Committee is re- sponsibe for the following tasks in particular:
  1. Supporting the Chairman of the Board of Direc- tors in fulfilling his management and coordina- tion duties and assisting the Board of Directors in matters of corporate governance, organisation (Articles of Association, regulations) and moni- toring of business development.
  2. Defining the criteria for the election of members of the Board of Directors for the attention of the Board of Directors; performing the evaluation and submission of the related motions to the Board of Directors.
  3. Submitting motions to the Board of Directors on the composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors.
  4. Preparing and submitting motions for the ap- pointment/dismissal of the Chief Executive Of- ficer and, in cooperation with the Chief Executive Officer, the other members of the Executive Board and the holders of key functions.
  5. Evaluating the structure, size, composition and performance of the Board of Directors and

Organisation and Business Regulations · valid as of 1 January 2023

Executive Board annually and recommending changes if necessary.

  1. Assessing the knowledge, skills and experience of the individual members of the Board of Direc- tors and the Executive Board as well as of the re- spective governing body as a whole and com- municating the assessment to the Board of Direc- tors and Executive Board annually; assessing the knowledge, skills and experience of the holders of key functions annually.
  2. Reviewing the progress of the Board of Directors in the selection and appointment of the Execu- tive Board and making recommendations to the Board of Directors.
  3. Ensuring that the decision-making of the Execu- tive Board and the Board of Directors is not influ- enced by any individual or group in a way that is detrimental to the interests of the Bank.
  4. Developing the "remuneration policy" regula- tions.
  5. Proposing the compensation of the Chairman and the other members of the Board of Direc- tors.
  6. Submitting proposals to the Board of Directors to determine the compensation of the members of Executive Management and the heads of Risk Management and Compliance.
  7. Dealing with fundamental questions of human resources policy (such as salary and profit-shar- ing systems, management development and suc- cession planning, leadership principles, manage- ment culture and management development, staff development, staff welfare and further de- velopment of the Diversity Policy) for the atten- tion of the Board of Directors.
  8. Implementing the tasks defined in the "ensuring proper business operations" regulations for the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
  9. Implementing the tasks defined in the "compen- sation policy" regulations for the Nomination & Compensation Committee.

3.3. Audit Committee

  1. The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling the tasks assigned to it under the Banking Act with regard to the overall management, supervision and control of the VP Bank, Vaduz, and of VP Bank Group.
  2. The Audit Committee has the following duties in par- ticular:

5/11

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VP BANK AG
03/11Vietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News
RE
03/09Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
03/07Vp Bank : Presentation Media and analyst conference - 2022 Annual Report VP Bank Group
PU
03/07VP Bank Posts Lower FY22 Group Net Income
MT
03/07Vp Bank : its own in a challenging environment and...
PU
03/03Vp Bank : Media Release Annual result 2022 VP Bank Group
PU
02/06Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on VP Bank, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
02/02DAX-FLASH: Price gains expected after Fed decision
DP
01/31German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 326 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2022 41,7 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 601 M 653 M 653 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 98,20 CHF
Average target price 105,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Felix Brill Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG11.85%653
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.34%393 379
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.61%242 138
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 913
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%157 760
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.17%156 914