VP Bank : Organisation and Business Regulations

1. General provisions

1.1. Purpose and scope of application

In application of the Ordinance to the Liechtenstein Banking Act and the Articles of Association of VP Bank Ltd (VP Bank, Vaduz/LI), these Organisation and Busi- ness Regulations shall regulate the organisation and underlying principles of the business activities and fi- nancial management of VP Bank, Vaduz, and of

VP Bank Group. They shall regulate in particular the duties and powers of the following governing bod- ies/officers, executive instances and functions, insofar as these are not already subject to mandatory regula- tion by law or the Articles of Association: Board of Directors Committees of the Board of Directors Chairman of the Board of Directors Executive Board / Group Executive Management Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Risk Officer (risk management function) Compliance function Group Internal Audit Supervisory and executive boards of Group com- panies VP Bank Group encompasses all companies which are required to be consolidated in accordance with Art. 41a et seq. of the Liechtenstein Banking Act and their associated entities. These are referred to below as Group companies.

1.2. Management of business operations

The business activities of VP Bank Group shall be conducted in accordance with the scope of its business opera- tions, in compliance with local law and the articles of association of the relevant Group company and in conformity with these Organisation and Business Regulations.

1.3. Delegation

The powers and authority laid down in these Organisation and Business Regulations may only be delegated where this is expressly envisaged.

1.4. Abstention from participation and voting

The members of all governing bodies, executive in- stances and functions shall abstain from participating in deliberations and voting on matters affecting their own interests or the interests of any individual or cor- porate entity with which they are closely associated. The Board of Directors shall decide in cases of doubt.

Organisation and Business Regulations · valid as of 1 January 2023