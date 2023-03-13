VP Bank : Organisation and Business Regulations

Business activities, duties and areas of authority
9
8.2.
Supervisory and executive boards of Group companies
10
8.3.
Branch offices
10
9.
Final provisions
10
9.1.
Entry into force
10
Annex: Rules on authority in legal disputes involving VP Bank Ltd
11
1. General provisions
1.1. Purpose and scope of application
In application of the Ordinance to the Liechtenstein Banking Act and the Articles of Association of VP Bank Ltd (VP Bank, Vaduz/LI), these Organisation and Busi- ness Regulations shall regulate the organisation and underlying principles of the business activities and fi- nancial management of VP Bank, Vaduz, and of
VP Bank Group. They shall regulate in particular the duties and powers of the following governing bod- ies/officers, executive instances and functions, insofar as these are not already subject to mandatory regula- tion by law or the Articles of Association:
Board of Directors
Committees of the Board of Directors
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Executive Board / Group Executive Management
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Risk Officer (risk management function)
Compliance function
Group Internal Audit
Supervisory and executive boards of Group com- panies
VP Bank Group encompasses all companies which are required to be consolidated in accordance with Art. 41a et seq. of the Liechtenstein Banking Act and their associated entities. These are referred to below as Group companies.
1.2. Management of business operations
The business activities of VP Bank Group shall be conducted in accordance with the scope of its business opera- tions, in compliance with local law and the articles of association of the relevant Group company and in conformity with these Organisation and Business Regulations.
1.3. Delegation
The powers and authority laid down in these Organisation and Business Regulations may only be delegated where this is expressly envisaged.
1.4. Abstention from participation and voting
The members of all governing bodies, executive in- stances and functions shall abstain from participating in deliberations and voting on matters affecting their own interests or the interests of any individual or cor- porate entity with which they are closely associated.
The Board of Directors shall decide in cases of doubt.
1.5. Authorised signatories
The Board of Directors shall delegate the granting of signing authority to the Executive Board, save where this power is reserved exclusively to the Board of Di- rectors by law or the Articles of Association.
In general, the legal power of representation shall be limited to individuals entered in the Commercial Reg- ister as holding joint signing authority (two signatures required).
In particular cases, in order to expedite certain transac- tions, the Chairman, together with one other Member of the Board of Directors, may grant sole signing au- thority to a member of the Board of Directors, a mem- ber of the Executive Board or some other individual, enabling him or her to legally represent VP Bank with- out counter-signature.
1.6. Banking secrecy and data exchange
In addition to observing statutory and regulatory provisions concerning banking secrecy, high priority shall be given to safeguarding client privacy when handling client data and exchanging data within VP Bank Group.
1.7. D&O and staff transactions
By means of appropriate organisational measures VP Bank shall ensure that no transactions which contravene the statutory provisions are effected for directors, officers or employees.
2. Board of Directors
2.1. Basic principles
Responsibility for the overall management, supervision and control of the Bank's operational management within the meaning of the law and the Articles of Asso- ciation of VP Bank, Vaduz, rests with the Board of Di- rectors as a whole. In this context it is responsible for ensuring that VP Bank is managed by the Executive Board in a secure, profit-oriented and forward-looking manner.
The Board of Directors shall delegate full responsibility for operational management to the Executive Board, subject to the law, the Articles of Association and the provisions of these Organisation and Business Regula- tions.
The function of Board of Directors at the Group level shall be assumed by the Board of Directors of VP Bank, Vaduz.
2.2. Overall management, supervision and control
In addition to those listed in Art. 17 of the Articles of Asso- ciation, the Board of Directors has the following non-transferable and irrevocable duties:
to set and periodically review medium- and long-term corporate targets and determine the means of achiev- ing those targets (vision/mission, Code of Conduct, Group strategy, basic principles of business, risk and credit policy, dividend and reinvestment policies); to define the principles of the Bank's tax strategy.
to issue guidelines on financial reporting and on write- down/provisioning policies and to deal with important taxation matters;
to set annual targets and annual budgets (capital ex- penditures, budgeted income statement, budgeted balance sheet);
to issue internal regulations which lay down the princi- ples underlying business policy, and in particular risk and credit policy, as well as defining the related duties and areas of authority;
to set annual country, bank and broker limits at
VP Bank Group level (excluding brokers for delivery against payment positions) as well as limits for public sector corporations;
to set annual overall limits for proprietary holdings of securities, foreign exchange, precious metals and de- rivative financial instruments;
acquisitions of equity interests;
to issue the Bank's own bonds;
to make resolutions on all transactions and matters within the exclusive remit of the Board of Directors;
to make resolutions on all transactions and matters within the exclusive remit of the Board of Directors in accordance with the "Rules on authority in legal dis- putes involving VP Bank Ltd" set out in the annex hereto;
to receive and take positions on the periodic reports from the Executive Board, in particular on the situation and business operations of individual Group compa- nies as well as of VP Bank Group itself, the income statement, changes in the balance sheet, risk expo- sure, liquidity and capital adequacy;
to receive reports from the Executive Board and the in- ternal and external auditors on all significant extraordi- nary events, such as material losses, serious discipli- nary cases, litigation;
to elect members of the committees of the Board of Directors;
to elect members of the Executive Board, to appoint the Chief Executive Officer and his deputy and to de- lineate the areas of responsibility of the individual members of the Executive Board;
to set levels of remuneration for Executive Board mem- bers;
to nominate members of the supervisory bodies of Group companies.
2.3. Right of inspection and access to information
During meetings, all members of the Board of Direc- tors and individuals entrusted with operational man- agement functions have an obligation to provide infor- mation on VP Bank matters.
Outside meetings, any member of the Board of Direc- tors may demand information from individuals en- trusted with operational management functions re- garding business performance and - with the authori- sation of the Chairman or, in his absence, the Vice- Chairman - regarding specific transactions.
Insofar as necessary in the performance of his duties, each member of the Board of Directors may apply to the Chairman (or, in his absence, the Vice-Chairman) to have books and documents presented to him for in- spection.
2.4. Media communications, investor relations
The Board of Directors shall specify the individuals who are authorised to provide information on VP Bank and specific transactions to the media, financial analysts, investors and other stakeholder groups as well as the guidelines to be observed when providing such information.
2.5. Convocation of meetings
Meetings shall be convened in writing at least eight calendar days prior to the date of the meeting. In ur- gent cases, meetings can also be convened by tele- phone with a reduced period of notice.
The main supporting documents for the meeting shall be enclosed with the invitation or sent out otherwise before the date of the meeting. In exceptional cases, supporting documents may be made available for in- spection prior to the meeting.
Agenda items shall be announced when the meeting is convened. Resolutions on matters not included on the agenda may be adopted only if all members of the Board of Directors are present.
Executive Board members generally attend meetings of the Board of Directors in an advisory capacity.
2.6. Minutes
The Chairman shall designate a meeting secretary, who need not be a member of the Board of Directors.
The minutes shall be signed by the Chairman and the secretary and for each subject matter discussed shall normally indicate:
a the initial position / existing basis for decision-mak- ing and any motions tabled;
a summary of the opinions expressed including any counter-proposals;
the resolution adopted, stating the votes cast for and against and indicating how the resolution will be implemented
The minutes must be approved by the Board of Direc- tors at its next meeting.
3. Committees of the Board of Directors
3.1. Constitution, convocation and resolutions
All committees of the Board of Directors shall consist of a minimum of three members each.
The Board of Directors shall issue regulations regulat- ing each of its committees.
The provisions of Art. 19 and 20 the Articles of Associ- ation and of Sections 2.5 and 2.6 of these Organisation and Business Regulations shall apply by analogy.
The minutes of the committees shall be distributed to the members of the Board of Directors for their infor- mation.
3.2. Nomination & Compensation Committee
The Nomination & Compensation Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling the tasks assigned to it under the Banking Act with regard to the overall management, supervision and control of the VP Bank, Vaduz, and of VP Bank Group.
The Nomination & Compensation Committee is re- sponsibe for the following tasks in particular:
Supporting the Chairman of the Board of Direc- tors in fulfilling his management and coordina- tion duties and assisting the Board of Directors in matters of corporate governance, organisation (Articles of Association, regulations) and moni- toring of business development.
Defining the criteria for the election of members of the Board of Directors for the attention of the Board of Directors; performing the evaluation and submission of the related motions to the Board of Directors.
Submitting motions to the Board of Directors on the composition of the Committees of the Board of Directors.
Preparing and submitting motions for the ap- pointment/dismissal of the Chief Executive Of- ficer and, in cooperation with the Chief Executive Officer, the other members of the Executive Board and the holders of key functions.
Evaluating the structure, size, composition and performance of the Board of Directors and
Executive Board annually and recommending changes if necessary.
Assessing the knowledge, skills and experience of the individual members of the Board of Direc- tors and the Executive Board as well as of the re- spective governing body as a whole and com- municating the assessment to the Board of Direc- tors and Executive Board annually; assessing the knowledge, skills and experience of the holders of key functions annually.
Reviewing the progress of the Board of Directors in the selection and appointment of the Execu- tive Board and making recommendations to the Board of Directors.
Ensuring that the decision-making of the Execu- tive Board and the Board of Directors is not influ- enced by any individual or group in a way that is detrimental to the interests of the Bank.
Developing the "remuneration policy" regula- tions.
Proposing the compensation of the Chairman and the other members of the Board of Direc- tors.
Submitting proposals to the Board of Directors to determine the compensation of the members of Executive Management and the heads of Risk Management and Compliance.
Dealing with fundamental questions of human resources policy (such as salary and profit-shar- ing systems, management development and suc- cession planning, leadership principles, manage- ment culture and management development, staff development, staff welfare and further de- velopment of the Diversity Policy) for the atten- tion of the Board of Directors.
Implementing the tasks defined in the "ensuring proper business operations" regulations for the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
Implementing the tasks defined in the "compen- sation policy" regulations for the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
3.3. Audit Committee
The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling the tasks assigned to it under the Banking Act with regard to the overall management, supervision and control of the VP Bank, Vaduz, and of VP Bank Group.
The Audit Committee has the following duties in par- ticular: