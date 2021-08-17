Log in
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
VP Bank : Semi-annual Report 2021 VP Bank Group

08/17/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Semi-annual Report 2021

 Seize opportunities

report.vpbank.com
VPBN.S
31 548 726 LI0315487269

Shareholder information

VP Bank Group at a glance

  • Founded in 1956
  • Third-largestbank in Liechtenstein
  • Over 1,000 employees
  • Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange
  • "A" rating from Standard & Poor's
  • Six locations worldwide in key financial centres
    (Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore,­ Hong Kong, Tortola/BVI)­
  • Focus on asset management for intermediaries­
    and private­ individuals
  • International fund competency centre

Goals for the end of 2026

  • Profit: Group net income of CHF 100 million
  • Growth: net new money > 4% p.a. over the cycle
  • Profitability:profit margin > 15 bps and cost/income ratio 70%
  • Stability: tier 1 ratio > 20%

Agenda 2022

Annual results

8 March 2022

Annual general meeting of shareholders

29 April 2022

Dividend payment

5 May 2022

Semi-annual results

17 August 2022

Master data

Registered shares A, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange Symbol SIX

Bloomberg ticker

Reuters ticker

Security number

ISIN

"Seize opportunities"

With its Strategy 2026, VP Bank set a milestone for the future of the Group. Under the motto "Seize opportunities", we have defined, among other things, a sharpened positioning and a ­number of strategic measures. The annual report 2020 of the VP Bank Group guides you through the key components of the new strategy and presents seven themes that illustrate the idea of seizing opportunities. Learn about our approach to markets, trends, sustainable investments, risk management, data analytics, private markets and the intermediary business. The themes we show you here will also be encountered in a media advertising campaign slated for 2021.

Additional information on the topic of seizing opportunities can be found in the annual report

2020 of the VP Bank Group as well as in your daily cooperation­with the VP Bank team.

Key figures of

VP Bank Group

Total operating income

Client assets under management

Total assets (CHF billion)

(CHF million)

excl. custody assets (CHF billion)

-0.2%-0.1% +10.8%

13.6

13.5

166.8

166.6

47.4

52.6

31.12.20

30.06.21

30.06.20

30.06.21

31.12.20

30.06.21

Client assets (CHF billion)

Total shareholders' equity

Net income (CHF million)

(CHF million)

+10.8% +2.5% +108.3%

60.8

1,025.1

1,050.6

29.9

54.9

14.4

31.12.20

30.06.21

31.12.20

30.06.21

30.06.20

30.06.21

Cost/income ratio (in %)

Headcount

Share price performance

(full-time equivalents)

+2.5%

200

175

87.7

79.4

917.1

940.1

150

125

100

75

30.06.20

30.06.21

31.12.20

30.06.21

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

VP Bank registered shares A (in CHF)

Key figures of VP Bank Group

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

31.12.2020

Variance to

30.06.2020 in %

Key income statement data in CHF million1, 2

Total net interest income

55.9

57.4

113.6

-2.6

Total net income from commission business and services

78.0

71.5

140.0

9.1

Income from trading activities

24.1

32.5

56.6

-25.8

Income from financial instruments

7.3

4.9

7.9

51.5

Total operating income

166.6

166.8

319.0

-0.1

Operating expenses

132.2

146.2

269.5

-9.6

Group net income

29.9

14.4

41.6

108.3

30.06.2021

30.06.2020

31.12.2020

Variance to

31.12.2020 in %

Key balance-sheet data in CHF million1, 2

Total assets

13,499.1

13,611.0

13,523.4

-0.2

Due from banks

1,598.2

1,829.4

1,784.3

-10.4

Due from customers

6,522.5

6,057.9

6,281.5

3.8

Due to customers

11,718.7

11,608.5

11,511.7

1.8

Total shareholders' equity

1,050.6

989.5

1,025.1

2.5

Equity ratio (in %)

7.8

7.3

7.6

2.7

Tier 1 ratio (in %)

20.8

20.1

20.8

-0.3

Leverage ratio in accordance with Basel III (in %)

7.1

7.0

7.1

0.0

Liquidity coverage ratio in accordance with Basel III (in %)

153.4

176.7

179.4

-14.5

Total client assets under management in CHF billion

52,550.5

44,481.1

47,437.1

10.8

On-balance-sheet customer deposits (excluding custody assets)

11,704.2

11,681.2

11,539.1

1.4

Fiduciary deposits (excluding custody assets)

361.0

640.5

401.1

-10.0

Client securities accounts

40,485.2

32,159.4

35,496.9

14.1

Custody assets in CHF billion

8,231.6

7,556.1

7,442.6

10.6

Total client assets in CHF billion

60,782.1

52,037.2

54,879.7

10.8

Business volumes3

59,073.0

50,539.0

53,718.6

10.0

Net new money

652.2

934.5

1,382.5

-52.8

Key operating indicators2

Return on equity (in %)1, 4

5.7

2.8

4.1

Expenses/income ratio (in %)5

70.2

66.1

69.3

Cost/income ratio (in %)6

79.4

87.7

84.5

Headcount

(expressed as full-time equivalents, excluding student apprentices)7

940.1

908.0

917.1

Total operating income per employee (in CHF 1,000)

177.2

183.7

347.9

Total operating expenses per employee (in CHF 1,000)

124.5

121.5

241.0

Group net income per employee (in CHF 1,000)

31.8

15.8

45.4

Key indicators related to shares of VP Bank in CHF1

Group net income per registered share A8

4.93

2.39

6.90

Group net income per registered share B8

0.49

0.24

0.69

Shareholders' equity per registered share A on the balance-sheet

date

172.98

164.23

169.93

Shareholders' equity per registered share B on the balance-sheet

date

16.86

15.82

16.44

Quoted price per registered share A

111.00

123.00

112.00

Quoted price per registered share B

11.10

12.30

11.20

Market capitalisation (in CHF million)9

734

814

741

Price/earnings ratio per registered share A

11.26

25.78

16.23

Price/earnings ratio per registered share B

11.26

25.78

16.23

Rating Standard & Poor's10

A/Negative/A-1

A/Stable/A-1

A/Negative/A-1

1 The reported key data and operating indicators are computed and reported on the basis of the share of the net profit and shareholders' equity attributable to the shareholders of VP Bank Ltd, Vaduz.

  • Details in the notes to the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.
  • Assets under management and due from customers.
  • Net income / average shareholders' equity less dividend.

5 Total operating expenses (without depreciation and amortisation, valuation allowances, provisions and losses) / total operating income.

  1. Total operating expenses / total net operating income = cost/income ratio strategy 2026.
  2. In accordance with legal requirements, apprentices are to be included in headcount statistics as 50 per cent of equivalent full-time employees.
  3. Based on the weighted average number of shares (registered shares A) (note 11).
  4. Including registered shares B.
  5. On 17 July 2020, S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on VP Bank to negative from stable.

Contents

Introduction

U3  ·  Key figures of VP Bank Group

2  ·  Statement of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer

VP Bank Group

8  ·  VP Bank at a glance

10  ·  Organisational structure

Financial report of VP Bank Group

13  ·  Consolidated semi-annual report of VP Bank Group 15  ·  Consolidated income statement

16  ·  Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 17  ·  Consolidated balance sheet

18  ·  Consolidated changes in shareholders' equity 19  ·  Consolidated statement of cash flow

20  ·  Principles underlying financial statement reporting and comments 22  ·  Segment reporting

27  ·  Notes to the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet



Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 06:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2021 76,4 M 83,6 M 83,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,17x
Yield 2021 5,11%
Capitalization 651 M 714 M 713 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 45,8%
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 107,60 CHF
Average target price 145,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
