VP Bank : Semi-annual Report 2021 VP Bank Group

Six locations worldwide in key financial centres
(Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tortola/BVI)
Focus on asset management for intermediaries
and private individuals
International fund competency centre
Goals for the end of 2026
Profit: Group net income of CHF 100 million
Growth: net new money > 4% p.a. over the cycle
Profitability:profit margin > 15 bps and cost/income ratio 70%
Stability: tier 1 ratio > 20%
Agenda 2022
Annual results
8 March 2022
Annual general meeting of shareholders
29 April 2022
Dividend payment
5 May 2022
Semi-annual results
17 August 2022
Registered shares A, listed on SIX Swiss Exchange
Bloomberg ticker
Reuters ticker
Security number
ISIN
"Seize opportunities"
With its Strategy 2026, VP Bank set a milestone for the future of the Group. Under the motto "Seize opportunities", we have defined, among other things, a sharpened positioning and a number of strategic measures. The annual report 2020 of the VP Bank Group guides you through the key components of the new strategy and presents seven themes that illustrate the idea of seizing opportunities. Learn about our approach to markets, trends, sustainable investments, risk management, data analytics, private markets and the intermediary business. The themes we show you here will also be encountered in a media advertising campaign slated for 2021.
Additional information on the topic of seizing opportunities can be found in the annual report
2020 of the VP Bank Group as well as in your daily cooperationwith the VP Bank team.
Key figures of
VP Bank Group
Total operating income
Client assets under management
Total assets (CHF billion)
(CHF million)
excl. custody assets (CHF billion)
-0.2%-0.1% +10.8%
13.6
13.5
166.8
166.6
47.4
52.6
31.12.20
30.06.21
30.06.20
30.06.21
31.12.20
30.06.21
Client assets (CHF billion)
Total shareholders' equity
Net income (CHF million)
(CHF million)
+10.8% +2.5% +108.3%
60.8
1,025.1
1,050.6
29.9
54.9
14.4
31.12.20
30.06.21
31.12.20
30.06.21
30.06.20
30.06.21
Cost/income ratio (in %)
Headcount
Share price performance
(full-time equivalents)
+2.5%
200
175
87.7
79.4
917.1
940.1
150
125
100
75
30.06.20
30.06.21
31.12.20
30.06.21
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
VP Bank registered shares A (in CHF)
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
31.12.2020
Variance to
30.06.2020 in %
Key income statement data in CHF million1, 2
Total net interest income
55.9
57.4
113.6
-2.6
Total net income from commission business and services
78.0
71.5
140.0
9.1
Income from trading activities
24.1
32.5
56.6
-25.8
Income from financial instruments
7.3
4.9
7.9
51.5
Total operating income
166.6
166.8
319.0
-0.1
Operating expenses
132.2
146.2
269.5
-9.6
Group net income
29.9
14.4
41.6
108.3
30.06.2021
30.06.2020
31.12.2020
Variance to
31.12.2020 in %
Key balance-sheet data in CHF million1, 2
Total assets
13,499.1
13,611.0
13,523.4
-0.2
Due from banks
1,598.2
1,829.4
1,784.3
-10.4
Due from customers
6,522.5
6,057.9
6,281.5
3.8
Due to customers
11,718.7
11,608.5
11,511.7
1.8
Total shareholders' equity
1,050.6
989.5
1,025.1
2.5
Equity ratio (in %)
7.8
7.3
7.6
2.7
Tier 1 ratio (in %)
20.8
20.1
20.8
-0.3
Leverage ratio in accordance with Basel III (in %)
7.1
7.0
7.1
0.0
Liquidity coverage ratio in accordance with Basel III (in %)
153.4
176.7
179.4
-14.5
Total client assets under management in CHF billion