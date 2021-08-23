Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : With the ORBIT ecosystem, VP Bank redefines access to the private market

08/23/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With an open platform for investment-related services, VP Bank Ltd combines traditional wealth management with the advantages of digital ecosystems. Now, thanks to ORBIT, it is launching an open investment and structuring platform that provides access to the asset class of private market investments, which has been difficult to invest in until now.

Private markets as an asset class have gained greatly in importance in recent years. But many investors find it difficult to gain access due to high minimum amounts, non-transparent fee structures and a lack of flexibility in the composition of the product elements. In addition, many banks only allow access to this asset class for clients who have a custody account relationship with them.

The ORBIT ecosystem offers direct and collective investment opportunities as well as related structuring services through simplified access.

The Bank's own investment and structuring solutions are combined with the services of innovative partners. For investors, this creates new investment opportunities in growth capital, real estate transactions or alternative credit products, which is offered and requested on a modular basis by the participants in the ecosystem. VP Bank acts as a curator in this regard. The use of ORBIT does not require a custody account with VP Bank Ltd. Access to the investment and structuring platform is thus also open to third parties as well as existing clients.

Thomas von Hohenhau, Head of Client Solutions at VP Bank and Member of Group Executive Management: 'With the open investment and structuring platform, we offer our clients a completely new concept of service. As such, VP Bank is transforming itself from a traditional bank into an international Open Wealth Service provider.'

'For VP Bank, ORBIT represents a major step towards Open Wealth Services as part of our Strategy 2026. With this innovative concept, we are pioneers in the banking industry,' affirms Paul H. Arni, CEO of
VP Bank Group.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VP BANK AG
01:14aVP BANK : With the ORBIT ecosystem, VP Bank redefines access to the private mark..
PU
08/17VP BANK : Presentation Semi-annual conference - Semi-annual report 2021 VP Bank ..
PU
08/17VP BANK : Semi-annual Report 2021 VP Bank Group
PU
08/17VP BANK : announces good 2021 semi-annual results through growth in assets under..
PU
08/16VP Bank Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/16VP BANK : «The upswing continues»
PU
08/10VP BANK : Recovery ahead
PU
08/09'WHAT A RUN!' : German exports jump despite supply bottlenecks
RE
08/05German industrial orders bounce back, but supply bottlenecks weigh
RE
07/20VP BANK : "Many things contribute to higher yields"
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 344 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2021 76,4 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 5,27%
Capitalization 636 M 692 M 694 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 940
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 104,40 CHF
Average target price 145,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG-6.79%692
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 726