VP Bank : With the ORBIT ecosystem, VP Bank redefines access to the private market

With an open platform for investment-related services, VP Bank Ltd combines traditional wealth management with the advantages of digital ecosystems. Now, thanks to ORBIT, it is launching an open investment and structuring platform that provides access to the asset class of private market investments, which has been difficult to invest in until now.

Private markets as an asset class have gained greatly in importance in recent years. But many investors find it difficult to gain access due to high minimum amounts, non-transparent fee structures and a lack of flexibility in the composition of the product elements. In addition, many banks only allow access to this asset class for clients who have a custody account relationship with them.

The ORBIT ecosystem offers direct and collective investment opportunities as well as related structuring services through simplified access.

The Bank's own investment and structuring solutions are combined with the services of innovative partners. For investors, this creates new investment opportunities in growth capital, real estate transactions or alternative credit products, which is offered and requested on a modular basis by the participants in the ecosystem. VP Bank acts as a curator in this regard. The use of ORBIT does not require a custody account with VP Bank Ltd. Access to the investment and structuring platform is thus also open to third parties as well as existing clients.

Thomas von Hohenhau, Head of Client Solutions at VP Bank and Member of Group Executive Management: 'With the open investment and structuring platform, we offer our clients a completely new concept of service. As such, VP Bank is transforming itself from a traditional bank into an international Open Wealth Service provider.'

'For VP Bank, ORBIT represents a major step towards Open Wealth Services as part of our Strategy 2026. With this innovative concept, we are pioneers in the banking industry,' affirms Paul H. Arni, CEO of

VP Bank Group.