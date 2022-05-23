Log in
VP Bank : announces key appointments in Asia with Johnny Heng as Head of Singapore Branch and Kenneth Chan as Head of Intermediaries Hong Kong

05/23/2022 | 01:56am EDT
VP Bank Ltd Singapore Branch

New appointments

  1. Johnny Heng joins as the Head of Singapore Branch, effective 1 June 2022, reporting to CEO Asia, Pamela Hsu Phua. Having worked more than 25 years in the financial services industry, he has extensive international investment and management experience spanning London, New York and Singapore. In line with Strategy 2026, Johnny will be responsible for developing and scaling the Bank's operations and activities in Singapore. Prior to joining VP Bank, Johnny worked for Equities First Holdings, Nomura Singapore, Coutts & Co. and Credit Suisse Private Bank. Johnny also held senior investment roles in a sovereign wealth fund and a single family office, helming the investment teams through numerous market cycles like the "dot.com" bubble and the last global financial crisis. In recognition for his active community work and contributions to the non-profit sector, he was awarded the Public Service Medal by the President of Singapore in 2019. An economist by training, he also holds a Juris Doctor degree from Singapore University of Social Sciences.
  1. Veronica Ong joins as Regional Lead, Marketing and Communications Asia, effective 17 May 2022, reporting to Chief of Staff Asia, Heline Lam. A marcom professional with more than 20 years of experience, Veronica is responsible for driving the Bank's marketing and communication activities in Asia to support business growth in this region. She was previously Head of Marketing, Southeast Asia for Credit Suisse AG, and worked for organisations such as Coutts & Co Bank Ltd and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. She graduated from National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

VP Wealth Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

New appointments

  1. Kenneth Chan joins as the Head of Intermediaries Hong Kong, effective 1 June 2022. With over 30 years of financial services experience, he will report to Reto Marx, Head of Hong Kong, and help in the development and implementation of VP Bank's growth strategy in the Greater China region. Prior to joining our Hong Kong office, Kenneth worked for EFG Bank AG, UBS AG, Pictet & Cie (Europe), Standard Charted Private Bank and DBS Hong Kong. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce & Economics and is a Financial Risk Manager (FRM).
  1. Alice Chan joins as a Relationship Manager, effective 1 June 2022. With extensive experience in relationship management, she will report to Kenneth Chan. Joining from EFG Bank AG, she has previously worked for UBS AG Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Ltd, DBS Bank and ICBC.
  1. Karen Ho joins as a Relationship Manager, effective 27 June 2022. With close to 20 years of banking experience, she joins from EFG Bank AG and will report to Kenneth Chan. Prior to joining EFG Bank AG, Karen held various banking positions at UBS AG, HSBC, Citibank, and AIA.

With the Asia region as one of the main growth engines for VP Bank, we continue to emphasise on expanding and improving our investment platform and infrastructure for our clients," highlighted Pamela Hsu Phua, CEO Asia of VP Bank.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
