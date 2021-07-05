Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/05 03:24:31 am
110 CHF   --.--%
04:06aVP BANK  : Corona-Crisis barometer reaches initial level
PU
07/01VP BANK  : Yields are not hurting equities yet
PU
07/01VP BANK  : Yield are not hurting equities yet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : Corona-Crisis barometer reaches initial level

07/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last updated: 05 July 2021

The VP Bank-Corona Crisis Barometer has now returned to its pre-crisis level. This also fits in with the development of US GDP, which also returned to pre-crisis levels in the recently completed second quarter. The official confirmation of this will come with the publication of second quarter GDP on July 29.

Since our last measurement, US air traffic in particular has again recovered noticeably. In the run-up to Independence Day (July 4), passenger traffic at U.S. airports was even above the initial level. To be sure, U.S. air traffic will continue to be subject to significant fluctuations. A sustained return to pre-crisis levels will take some time. Intercontinental flights, in particular, will continue to lag behind pre-crisis levels for some time due to global viral activity.

It is also apparent that restaurant visits are subject to strong fluctuations. Fear of the Corona mutations still prevails. In addition, some may have become accustomed to takeaway food. But home-prepared food may also have gained in importance in the long term. So, while individual sectors of the economy remain subject to major fluctuations, it is unmistakable that other sectors are buzzing. Global industry is looking ahead to brilliant new orders. Only industrial production is not yet able to benefit fully from this due to material shortages. Nevertheless, the industrialized nations are shaking off the ballast of the Corona era. The best expression of this is the demand for electricity as measured by us, which is now also back above the initial level.

When activity levels return to 100%, we also discontinue the VP Bank Corona crisis barometer. The latter has provided a reliable service especially during the dicey period of the Corona waves. It provided a neutral, data-based view of actual economic events - free of any emotion. It thus provided a valuable service and was a reliable compass during the Corona crisis.

.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 08:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VP BANK AG
04:06aVP BANK  : Corona-Crisis barometer reaches initial level
PU
07/01VP BANK  : Yields are not hurting equities yet
PU
07/01VP BANK  : Yield are not hurting equities yet
PU
07/01EQS-NEWS  : La Baloise partenaire de la Fondation Suisse pour le Climat
DJ
06/28US INFLATION : No major threat – unless…
PU
06/24German business morale shakes off coronavirus crisis to hit 2-1/2 year high
RE
06/24German business morale rises as economy shakes off coronavirus crisis
RE
06/18VP BANK  : Chinese bonds offer attractive yields
PU
06/17LOFTY AMBITIONS : VP Bank aims to play global pioneering role
PU
06/17VP BANK  : Disclosure report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 342 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2021 76,4 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 666 M 721 M 722 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 110,00 CHF
Average target price 145,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG-1.79%746
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.54%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.71%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.06%202 066