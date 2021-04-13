VP Bank : appoints Pamela Hsu Phua as CEO of VP Bank Asia and reinforces its commitment to expanding its Asian franchise

Based in Singapore, Pamela will be responsible for both the Singapore and Hong Kong operations.

With more than twenty years of experience in international banking gained in Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland, Pamela is a proven and well-respected leader in the Asian region and beyond, with an excellent track record in the family office and intermediaries' space. She has an extensive network throughout Asia's financial markets and most recently was head of Pictet's Asia Family Office. She began her career at BNP Paribas and worked in private banking at Credit Suisse prior to a 13-year stint at Julius Baer, where she was Head Intermediaries Greater China. Pamela graduated from the National University of Singapore with a degree in business administration.

Paul Arni, CEO of VP Bank, welcomes the new Asia CEO: 'I'm delighted to have Pamela on board. Under her leadership, we will jointly expand our activities in Asia. Our goal is to be an international Open Wealth Services pioneer, focusing on intermediaries and private clients. Asia is one of the main focus areas in our Strategy 2026. Pamela is a widely recognised leader in the region, with an excellent track record in the family office and intermediaries' space. She will also lead our strategic partnership with Hywin Wealth Management.

At the same time, I am very pleased to announce that Heline Lam will also be joining us at the beginning of May as Chief of Staff at VP Bank Asia, reporting directly to Pamela. Most recently Head of HR Asia at Pictet, she brings a wealth of experience in financial services and private banking gained in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore.'

By strengthening and aligning its leadership team in Asia, VP Bank is significantly enhancing its competitive edge to seize opportunities in this dynamic region.