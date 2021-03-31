VP Bank : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating

This year marks the eighth time that Bisnode D&B Schweiz AG, one of the leading providers of international business information, has given VP Bank its top rating in the D&B Risk Indicator.

The rating certificate from Bisnode D&B is the business world's quality seal and stands for dependability and stability. Top Rating Companies are characterised by financial stability and the highest creditworthiness. Only 2 per cent of Swiss and Liechtenstein companies meet the conditions for this certificate to be rated in the best risk class by Bisnode D&B.

The basis for this award is the outstanding financial stability of VP Bank Group. Thus this award not only confirms that VP Bank is a trustworthy and attractive business partner with very good payment history and the highest creditworthiness, but also attests to its excellent liquidity.

Detailed information on VP Bank's risk management:

Online Annual Report 2020