Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  VP Bank AG    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VP Bank : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating

03/31/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This year marks the eighth time that Bisnode D&B Schweiz AG, one of the leading providers of international business information, has given VP Bank its top rating in the D&B Risk Indicator.

The rating certificate from Bisnode D&B is the business world's quality seal and stands for dependability and stability. Top Rating Companies are characterised by financial stability and the highest creditworthiness. Only 2 per cent of Swiss and Liechtenstein companies meet the conditions for this certificate to be rated in the best risk class by Bisnode D&B.

The basis for this award is the outstanding financial stability of VP Bank Group. Thus this award not only confirms that VP Bank is a trustworthy and attractive business partner with very good payment history and the highest creditworthiness, but also attests to its excellent liquidity.

Detailed information on VP Bank's risk management:

Online Annual Report 2020

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VP BANK AG
03:10aVP BANK  : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating
PU
03/30VP BANK CORONA-CRISIS-BAROMETER : Fourth (regional) wave of infection shows firs..
PU
03/29VP BANK  : is acquiring a 3.4 per cent equity stake in Hywin after signing a Col..
PU
03/25VP BANK  : becomes Signatory of the global Principles for Responsible Banking
PU
03/16VP BANK CORONA-CRISIS-BAROMETER : One step back, two steps forward
PU
03/16ASTRAZENECA  : German investor morale gains as broad-based recovery expected
RE
03/12VP BANK  : Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on VP Bank, Maintains Buy Reco..
MT
03/10VP BANK  : Why rising interest rates are a good sign
PU
03/09VP BANK  : Presentation Media and analyst conference - 2020 Annual Report VP Ban..
PU
03/09VP BANK CORONA-CRISIS-BAROMETER : Public life is gaining momentum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 337 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2021 62,5 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 709 M 752 M 751 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 145,50 CHF
Last Close Price 117,20 CHF
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Benz Head-Group Information Technology
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VP BANK AG4.64%752
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.57%465 904
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.64%330 510
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%286 476
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.85%217 149
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%195 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ