Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. VP Bank AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPBN   LI0315487269

VP BANK AG

(VPBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06:33:33 2023-03-30 am EDT
97.40 CHF   +2.53%
08:04aVp Bank : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating
PU
03:02aGerman public sector wage talks fail, enter truce phase
RE
03/27Update1 : Sumitomo Mitsui to invest $1.5 bil. to own 15% of Vietnam's VP Bank
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VP Bank : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating

03/30/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

VP Bank once again receives "Risk Indicator 1" top rating

Vaduz, 31 March 2023

Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide has again given VP Bank Group its "Risk Indicator 1" rating of risk and creditworthiness. Dun & Bradstreet Schweiz AG presented VP Bank with the Rating Certificate for the tenth time in a row.

In March 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Schweiz AG, one of the leading providers of international business information, once again awarded VP Bank Group a top rating of 1 in the D&B Risk Indicator.

The rating certificate from Dun & Bradstreet is the business world's quality seal and stands for depend-ability and stability. Top Rating Companies are characterised by top creditworthiness and maximum reliability due to a stable corporate situation. Only 2 per cent of Swiss and Liechtenstein companies meet the conditions for this certificate to be rated in the best risk class by Bisnode D&B.

The basis for this award is the outstanding financial stability of VP Bank Group. Thus this award not only confirms that VP Bank is a trustworthy and attractive business partner with very good payment history and the highest creditworthiness, but also attests to its excellent liquidity.

With a liquidity coverage ratio of 232.6 per cent as of 31 December 2022, VP Bank has more than twice as much cash as required by law. With a Tier 1 ratio of 21.7 per cent, VP Bank's capital base as of 31 December 2022 is well above the legal requirements. VP Bank is thus considered a bank with a very strong capital and liquidity base, even in an international comparison.

Detailed information on VP Bank's risk management:

Online Annual Report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Daniela Jenni, Head of Corporate Communications

Michèle Schnyder, Head of Investor Relations

T +423 235 65 22

T +423 235 60 80

media@vpbank.com

investor.relations@vpbank.com

Corporate calendar:

Annual general meeting

28 April 2023

Dividend payment

5 May 2023

Publication of 2023 semi-annual results

17 August 2023

Facts & Figures VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was established in 1956 and, with around 1,000 employees, is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank has an international presence, with locations in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). Its core competencies include the development of customised financial solutions for intermediaries and private persons. In addition, the Group has an international fund competence centre. As of 31 December 2022, client assets un-der management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 46.4 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's.

Disclaimer

VP Bank AG published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VP BANK AG
08:04aVp Bank : once again receives “Risk Indicator 1” top rating
PU
03:02aGerman public sector wage talks fail, enter truce phase
RE
03/27Update1 : Sumitomo Mitsui to invest $1.5 bil. to own 15% of Vietnam's VP Bank
AQ
03/27Sumitomo Mitsui to invest $1.5 bil. to Vietnam's VP Bank
AQ
03/27Vietnam's VPBank completes $1.5 billion stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui
RE
03/21Vp Bank : Presentation Media and analyst conference - 2022 Annual Report VP Bank Group
PU
03/21German investor morale tumbles on bank concerns - ZEW
RE
03/13Vp Bank : Organisation and Business Regulations
PU
03/11Vietnam's VPBank nears $1.4 bln stake sale to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui - Bloomberg News
RE
03/09Vp Bank : Annual Report 2022 - VP Bank Group
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VP BANK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 345 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2023 47,4 M 51,6 M 51,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 5,18%
Capitalization 582 M 633 M 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 935
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart VP BANK AG
Duration : Period :
VP Bank AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VP BANK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 95,00 CHF
Average target price 105,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Arni Chief Executive Officer
Roger Barmettler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Roland Meier Chairman
Urs Monstein Chief Operating Officer
Felix Brill Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VP BANK AG8.20%633
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.89%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.44%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.95%143 416
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer