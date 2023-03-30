Media Release

VP Bank once again receives "Risk Indicator 1" top rating

Vaduz, 31 March 2023

Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide has again given VP Bank Group its "Risk Indicator 1" rating of risk and creditworthiness. Dun & Bradstreet Schweiz AG presented VP Bank with the Rating Certificate for the tenth time in a row.

In March 2023, Dun & Bradstreet Schweiz AG, one of the leading providers of international business information, once again awarded VP Bank Group a top rating of 1 in the D&B Risk Indicator.

The rating certificate from Dun & Bradstreet is the business world's quality seal and stands for depend-ability and stability. Top Rating Companies are characterised by top creditworthiness and maximum reliability due to a stable corporate situation. Only 2 per cent of Swiss and Liechtenstein companies meet the conditions for this certificate to be rated in the best risk class by Bisnode D&B.

The basis for this award is the outstanding financial stability of VP Bank Group. Thus this award not only confirms that VP Bank is a trustworthy and attractive business partner with very good payment history and the highest creditworthiness, but also attests to its excellent liquidity.

With a liquidity coverage ratio of 232.6 per cent as of 31 December 2022, VP Bank has more than twice as much cash as required by law. With a Tier 1 ratio of 21.7 per cent, VP Bank's capital base as of 31 December 2022 is well above the legal requirements. VP Bank is thus considered a bank with a very strong capital and liquidity base, even in an international comparison.

Detailed information on VP Bank's risk management: › Online Annual Report 2022

For further information, please contact: Daniela Jenni, Head of Corporate Communications Michèle Schnyder, Head of Investor Relations T +423 235 65 22 T +423 235 60 80 media@vpbank.com investor.relations@vpbank.com Corporate calendar: Annual general meeting 28 April 2023 Dividend payment 5 May 2023 Publication of 2023 semi-annual results 17 August 2023 Facts & Figures VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was established in 1956 and, with around 1,000 employees, is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank has an international presence, with locations in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). Its core competencies include the development of customised financial solutions for intermediaries and private persons. In addition, the Group has an international fund competence centre. As of 31 December 2022, client assets un-der management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 46.4 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has an "A" rating from Standard & Poor's.