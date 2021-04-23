Log in
    VPCBU   KYG9460L1005

VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS II

(VPCBU)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II : Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 26, 2021

04/23/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Nasdaq: VPCBU) (the “Company”) announced today that holders of the Company's units sold in its initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in its units commencing on or about April 26, 2021.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “VPCB” and “VPCBW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “VPCBU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Jefferies LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from (i) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 800-831-9146, or (ii) Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given as to the consummation of any business combination or the terms thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.


Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendan Carroll Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon Watson Co-Chief Executive Officer
Carly Altieri Chief Financial Officer
John Martin Chairman
Adrienne Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VPC IMPACT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS II0.00%281
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)19.53%64 718
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED18.21%31 905
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.11%16 487
KINNEVIK AB12.07%15 775
HAL TRUST27.52%15 293
