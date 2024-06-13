NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS

VPC SPECIALTY LENDING INVESTMENTS PLC

Passed on 12 June 2024

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the above-named Company, duly convened at 2.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, the following resolutions were passed, Resolutions 9 and 10 as Ordinary Resolutions and Resolutions 11 to 13 as Special Resolutions.

Resolution 9 - Ordinary Resolution

That, in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act, the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot ordinary shares in the Company, up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £278,276 (being approximately 10% of the issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company at the date of this Notice). This authority will expire at the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company to be held in 2025, save that the Company may, before such expiry make offers or enter into agreements which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot ordinary shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred by this resolution had not expired.

Resolution 10 - Ordinary Resolution

That, in substitution for any existing authority, pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all powers of the Company to allot and issue from time to time, credited as fully paid up, B shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £98,141,001.04 (being the remainder of the aggregate total of £110,000,000.00 that may be allotted (as approved on 5 April 2024), following the allotment of B shares on 19 April 2024) to the holders of ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company on a pro rata basis as determined by the Directors from time to time. Unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2025 (save that the Company may, before the expiry of any power contained in this resolution, make an offer or agreement which would or might require B shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot B shares in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired).

Resolution 11 - Special Resolution

That, subject to and conditional on the passing of Resolution 10, and in accordance with Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act, the Directors be and are hereby authorised to exercise all of the powers of the Company to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to the authority referred to in Resolution 10 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company in treasury for cash as if Section 561 of the Companies Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £278,276 (being approximately 10% of the issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company at the date of this Notice). This power will expire at the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held in 2025 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may, at any time prior to the expiry of such power, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or sold from treasury after the expiry of such power and the Directors may allot or sell ordinary shares from treasury in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if such power had not expired.

Resolution 12 - Special Resolution

That, the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of Section 701 of the Companies Act to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Companies Act) of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company, provided that:

(a) the maximum number of ordinary shares which may be purchased is 41,713,631 (representing 14.99% of the ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue at the date of this Notice);

(b) the minimum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share is £0.01;

(c) the maximum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for each ordinary share is an amount equal to the higher of:

(i) 105% of the average of the mid-market values of the ordinary shares for the five business days before the purchase is made; and

(ii) the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

This authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Company's next AGM to be held in 2025 (unless previously revoked, varied, renewed or extended by the Company in general meeting), save that the Company may, before such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase shares which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority.

Resolution 13 - Special Resolution

That, a general meeting, other than an AGM, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.