VPN Technologies : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - April 24, 2023 - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN, OTCQB: DVPNF, Frankfurt: 6GQ1) ("VPN Technologies", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "PrivatePlacement") of up to 15,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Share for a period of one (1) year from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for research and development, sales and marketing and general working capital.

About VPN Technologies Inc.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

