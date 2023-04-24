Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. VPN Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VPN   CA91834X1087

VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(VPN)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   +40.00%
VPN Technologies : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

04/24/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - April 24, 2023 - VPN Technologies Inc. (CSE: VPN, OTCQB: DVPNF, Frankfurt: 6GQ1) ("VPN Technologies", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "PrivatePlacement") of up to 15,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Share for a period of one (1) year from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Finders' fees may be payable to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for research and development, sales and marketing and general working capital.

About VPN Technologies Inc.

VPN Technologies Inc. is a provider of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to the retail market and SMEs.

Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VPN Technologies, a startup energy company formed to identify opportunities in both the science for the purpose of commercialization and the development of products and services addressing the growth in a wide range of long-term hydrogen businesses related to global energy policy objectives and targets.

To learn more about VPN Technologies, please visit www.vpntech.ca or contact hello@vpntech.ca.

To learn more about Greentech Hydrogen Innovations, please visit www.greentechhydrogen.ca or contact hello@greentechhydrogen.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of the Company

Paul Dickson,
President & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VPN Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,44 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2022 0,55 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,79 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
EV / Sales 2021 379x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
VPN Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul E. Dickson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Connie Hang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Curtis Ingleton Chief Technical Officer & Director
Bernard O'Brien Independent Director
Lindsay Hamelin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.25.00%1
ORACLE CORPORATION16.41%256 886
SAP SE26.22%155 880
SERVICENOW, INC.21.90%96 432
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.10%41 410
HUBSPOT, INC.46.60%20 935
