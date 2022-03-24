Log in
VPN Technologies : Financial Statements

03/24/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
VPN TECHNOLOLGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30, 2021

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of VPN Technologies Inc. ("Corporation") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's independent auditor.

VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

888,167

$

1,046,417

Prepaid expense

36,750

36,750

Subscription receivable (Note 6)

15,500

15,500

940,417

1,098,667

Investment in intellectual assets (Note 4)

-

-

$

940,417

$

1,098,667

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 5,11)

$

76,295

$

150,699

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Share capital (Note 6)

4,048,055

4,048,055

Reserves (Notes 7,8)

1,269,563

1,269,563

Deficit

(4,453,496)

(4,369,650)

864,122

947,968

$

940,417

$

1,098,667

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

On behalf of the Board:

"Paul Dickson"

Director "Christopher Cherry"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

(Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2021

2020

REVENUE

$

-

$

6,796

EXPENSES

Consulting fees (Note 10)

48,110

17,178

Depreciation

-

8,250

General and administrative (Note 10)

12,008

336

Product development

-

3,000

Professional fees

23,728

6,363

(83,846)

(35,127)

Loss from operations

(83,846)

(28,331)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(83,846)

$

(28,331)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

35,807,780

10,138,920

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Total

Subscription

Shareholders'

Common Shares

Amount

Reserves

Received

Deficit

Equity (Deficiency)

Balance at June 30, 2020

10,138,920

$

2,670,240

$

577,141

$

-

$

(3,322,642)

$

(75,261)

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(28,331)

(28,331)

Balance at September 30, 2020

10,138,920

$

2,670,240

$

577,141

$

-

$

(3,350,973)

$

(103,592)

Balance at June 30, 2021

35,807,780

$

4,048,055

$

1,269,563

$

-

$

(4,369,650)

$

947,968

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(83,846)

(83,846)

Balance at September 30, 2021

35,807,780

$

4,032,833

$

1,284,785

$

-

$

(4,453,496)

$

864,122

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VPN Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
