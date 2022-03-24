VPN Technologies : Financial Statements

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of VPN Technologies Inc. ("Corporation") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.
The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's independent auditor.
VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
888,167
$
1,046,417
Prepaid expense
36,750
36,750
Subscription receivable (Note 6)
15,500
15,500
940,417
1,098,667
Investment in intellectual assets (Note 4)
-
-
$
940,417
$
1,098,667
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 5,11)
$
76,295
$
150,699
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital (Note 6)
4,048,055
4,048,055
Reserves (Notes 7,8)
1,269,563
1,269,563
Deficit
(4,453,496)
(4,369,650)
864,122
947,968
$
940,417
$
1,098,667
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
On behalf of the Board:
"Paul Dickson"
Director "Christopher Cherry"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Unaudited- Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
2021
2020
REVENUE
$
-
$
6,796
EXPENSES
Consulting fees (Note 10)
48,110
17,178
Depreciation
-
8,250
General and administrative (Note 10)
12,008
336
Product development
-
3,000
Professional fees
23,728
6,363
(83,846)
(35,127)
Loss from operations
(83,846)
(28,331)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(83,846)
$
(28,331)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
35,807,780
10,138,920
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
VPN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) (Unaudited-Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Total
Subscription
Shareholders'
Common Shares
Amount
Reserves
Received
Deficit
Equity (Deficiency)
Balance at June 30, 2020
10,138,920
$
2,670,240
$
577,141
$
-
$
(3,322,642)
$
(75,261)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(28,331)
(28,331)
Balance at September 30, 2020
10,138,920
$
2,670,240
$
577,141
$
-
$
(3,350,973)
$
(103,592)
Balance at June 30, 2021
35,807,780
$
4,048,055
$
1,269,563
$
-
$
(4,369,650)
$
947,968
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(83,846)
(83,846)
Balance at September 30, 2021
35,807,780
$
4,032,833
$
1,284,785
$
-
$
(4,453,496)
$
864,122
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
