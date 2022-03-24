VPN Technologies : Financial Statements

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of VPN Technologies Inc. ("Corporation") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's independent auditor.